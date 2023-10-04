 All nationalisms have a tendency to manufacture enemies : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • All nationalisms have a tendency to manufacture enemies

All nationalisms have a tendency to manufacture enemies

The context of hate speech is hypernationalism that targets the Muslim community for deeds committed by Mughal rulers centuries ago.

All nationalisms have a tendency to manufacture enemies

HATE SPEECH: BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri (left) abused fellow MP Danish Ali in Parliament recently. PTI



Neera Chandhoke

Political Scientist

WE have a new Parliament House for a ‘new’ India. One would have thought that the shift from the older Parliament — the site of glorious history, from the making of the Indian Constitution to Jawaharlal Nehru’s famous ‘tryst with destiny’ speech and the profound and civilised parliamentary debates often laced with humour — would be marked by an auspicious celebration, such as public commitment to the Preamble to the Constitution. Instead, we witnessed an ugly outburst by the BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri that tarred a fellow MP, Danish Ali, and his community. Two of Bidhuri’s party colleagues laughed when he abused Ali! All conventions of a civilised debate were torn to shreds and flung on the floor of the House.

The easy use of abusive terms in the precincts of Parliament, and the confidence of Bidhuri that he will not be hauled up by his party leadership, offers food for thought. Since when did Indians begin to flourish and luxuriate in the sort of language that members of the ruling party and their supporters use against fellow citizens? We do not have to look far for the answer. Every text has a context, and the context of hate speech is hypernationalism that targets the Muslim community for deeds committed by Mughal rulers centuries ago. This ideology has worked well for the ruling party. This is the tragedy.

The problem is not only right-wing nationalism; it is nationalism, which has been seen by many scholars as a malignant ideology because it is based on selective history. British historian Donald Sassoon writes that the best historians have always been aware of the danger of myth-making. Athenian historian Thucydides wrote in History of the Peloponnesian War: “Old stories of occurrences handed down by tradition, but scantily confirmed by experience, suddenly ceased to be incredible.” The effect of history in the hands of pseudo-historians, who with scant regard for the tools of the historian — evidence and methodology — write solely for their ideology, is explosive. We can no longer distinguish between myth and history. We become victims of pseudo-historians who, feeding into the party project, become peddlers of hate. This bears out French Enlightenment thinker Voltaire’s belief: “Truly, whosoever is able to make you absurd is able to make you unjust.” This brings us to the complex issue of how societies should remember the past. The task of scholars is not to dish out quick sound bites, but to tell us where our societies have come from and where we are headed. Understanding the present requires an understanding of the past. But the past is shaped by the present — the victor’s history, as it were.

In The Invention of Tradition (1983), Eric Hobsbawm and Terence Ranger elaborate on the way politicians fabricate traditions to bolster the prestige of their community. They called it the ‘strategy of commemoration’. We have become familiar with these strategies in our times: renaming of roads and cities, construction of gigantic statues to memorialise certain historical figures and the relegation of others to the sidelines of memory, construction of temples, elaborate rituals, the open identification of the leadership with Hindu traditions and symbols, the constant references to 1,000 years of colonialism, and demonisation of Islam as well as Christianity.

We live in an age where every policy is dressed up as a public spectacle with garish illuminations and lavish fountains, even if a majority of Indians do not have access to clean drinking water and electricity. Never before has politics constituted a spectacle in quite this manner. The spectacle serves not only to consolidate a majoritarian identity, but also to hide poverty, misery and deprivation. Nationalism shapes the present through selective memory and the invention of tradition. It also functions as the proverbial fig leaf to hide bile, hate speech of the kind we heard in the Lok Sabha, targeting of minorities and suppression of civil liberties.

A society has to remember the past because if we try to forget and repress the past, at some time it will erupt in our consciousness as a sickness of the body politic, as Sigmund Freud warned us. We must learn to accept the past, acknowledge that terrible things were done to people, and pledge that these will not be allowed to occur in our times and in times to come. But this is only if our ruling class allows us to reorder the politics of selective memory, and recollect a time when communities did live together in some degree of civility.

Right-wing nationalism is particularly toxic, but we must remember that all nationalisms have a tendency to manufacture enemies and create fictional unities. We cannot fight one nationalism with another. We will have to remember Rabindranath Tagore’s warnings on nationalism and the alternative he offered — cosmopolitanism. In Ghare Baire (Home and the World), Tagore spoke of nationalism as a pernicious ideology the West had exported to India. Violence and killing (and hate speech) become normal when the individual sacrifices himself to an abstraction, and nationalism is privileged over righteousness and conscience. “I am willing,” says Nikhil, the protagonist of the novel, “to serve my country, but my worship I reserve for Right… To worship my country as a god is to bring a curse upon it.” This is the ultimate critique of right-wing nationalism that privileges hatred of a manufactured enemy over all that India has held dear — non-violence and tolerance.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head arrested after police raids; office sealed

2
India

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

3
Punjab

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

4
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

5
World

Trudeau says Canada not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, vows to engage constructively with India

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

7
Diaspora

Family demands probe into UK Sikh activist Avtar Khanda's death

8
Delhi

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

9
Haryana

Kalpana Chawla's father passes away at 90; body to be donated to Karnal medical college

10
World Globe trot

China’s lunar mission to carry payload from Pak

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Top News

‘Should majority get all rights?’ PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul’s ‘aabadi-haq’ remark

'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul's 'aabadi-haq' remark

Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case

30 locations linked to news portal, journalists searched; di...

Asked if reported on anti-CAA, farm stir, says Hashmi

Asked if reported on anti-CAA, farm stir, says Hashmi

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief

Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief


Cities

View All

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 20: Dug-up roads, garbage heaps bane of residents

Teachers protest hike in registration, certificate fee

From skating to cricket, Kanika Ahuja is on a roll after Asian Games gold

World Animal Welfare Day: Environmentalists call for preserving biodiversity

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh eyes 'track & trace' system to check smuggling of liquor

Chandigarh Administration allows only green crackers on festive days of Dasehra, Diwali, Gurpurb

Chandigarh: Now, parents to get child’s report card, attendance on phone

CH01CS series: E-auction of fancy registration numbers from October 12

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Fewer water birds nesting at Surajpur wetland

31-year-old woman shot at in Delhi

Woman dies after being hit by bus

MLA, sarpanch at odds over ~45L sewage water project

MLA, sarpanch at odds over Rs 45L sewage water project

Baupur Bet residents hold sit-in outside police station

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers protest, observe black day

Two smugglers held with 300-gm heroin

Cocaine haul in J&K: Involvement of two from Jalandhar, Phagwara sends cops into tizzy

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

A first: City focal points get concrete roads at Rs 25.2 cr

Three miscreants rob two friends at Tajpur village

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers hold protest, burn Centre’s effigy

Ward Watch: Persistent waterlogging, potholed stretches, lack of cleanliness major concerns

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

Flex boards dot Patiala after CM visit

Engineers urge MP CM to implement July 7 agreement

Government Medical college awarded for blood donation services

Asian Games 2023: Medallist Arjun Cheema gets hero's welcome