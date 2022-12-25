 All voices must coexist : The Tribune India

All voices must coexist

Though I am being lauded for how I got the nuances right in my series and that being a Punjabi from the border town of Gurdaspur may have informed my creative process, I think it’s the job of a filmmaker to do his homework thoroughly and be an avid student of human life. Success does different things to different people. For me, it’s a signal to put my head down and keep at it

All voices must coexist

Randeep Hooda (left) and Suvinder Vicky in ‘CAT’, which is being praised for its realistic portrayal of Punjab.



Balwinder Singh Janjua

Cinema is not a medium of education. Its prime purpose, first and foremost, is to entertain. Yes, within the magic of storytelling, you could pack in a message or two or something of educative value, but not at the cost of entertainment. Who goes to a cinema hall, pays for a ticket to be lectured upon? My series ‘CAT’ has been earning accolades for painting a realistic picture of Punjab. But had I failed to engage the viewers, had I not stuck to the tone and tenor of my story, I doubt anyone would have been pleased. For, cinema is the art of engagement and entertainment.

My affaire d’amour with movies started in early childhood. Since my father was in the Air Force, we kept moving from one place to another. What never changed was our weekend forays at special theatres. The projector room fascinated me, and I even started collecting negatives. When my father was posted at Pathankot, VHS had taken over cinema halls and I watched even more movies. In the late 1980s, I was growing up on a staple diet of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt films, and was mighty impressed.

Today, without arrogance, but with a certain degree of pride, I can proclaim that I am almost an encyclopaedia of cinema. Ask me a question about any music director, lyricist or filmmaker, especially of the 1950s and 1960s, and in all probability, I will be able to give you the right answer. Dare I say, before I became a filmmaker, I was a film aficionado first. I strongly believe the more you watch, the more you read and see, the more you learn. Input is equal to output: this is my eternal motto.

When I was doing Masters in Economics at Baroda, Internet opened me to world cinema. Italian film director Federico Fellini, Japanese Akira Kurosawa and our very own Satyajit Ray are among my favourite directors. Cinema had to be my de facto choice. How much the three-month diploma in filmmaking from Noida helped me I can’t say for sure, except that it gave me the confidence to knock doors in Bombay. As was the norm of the industry, I worked as an assistant to several top-notch directors and learnt the craft. But you can only imbibe the technique, rest you have to master yourself, and your voice has to be distinctly individualistic. Real recognition came with writing. Today, OTT has given writers a clear edge. But when I started, it wasn’t the most glorious job on the earth. Yet, later, I met filmmakers like Tushar Hiranandani, who himself is a noted writer but still reposed faith in my writing abilities. Saand Ki Aankh, for which I wrote the screenplay, won me the best screenplay writer nomination in the same league as writers of Gully Boy and Article 15, indeed an honour.

Though I turned to production and direction, I simply love to write. Each day, for at least three to four hours, I gather my thoughts and put these down on paper. Writing, of course, is as much about thinking as actually putting the pen to paper. Ideas can float any time of the day or night, while travelling, driving, or even on a vacation. I just scribble my thoughts and distance myself for a few days. If after a week, I still find these fascinating, I go ahead, else I simply junk the idea.

The story of ‘CAT’ had been on my mind, and I do feel strongly about the issues, be it insurgency or the drug menace that I have handled in the series. Some people may think that I have painted the police in dark shades. But that is not true. Look at the portrayal of policewoman Babita. In every spectrum of society, there are good and bad people. Common man, too, is not above board. But the police and politicians have a much larger role to play... they are the lawmakers and uphold the law. What they do impacts others. If there was/is no nexus between the politicians and the police, would things have come to such a pass as they did in Punjab? Besides, if everything is good, if all were/are honest, then there would be no conflict, it would be Ram Rajya or Satyug. But, this is Kalyug. At the end of the day, ‘CAT’is a fictional story, a human story, told with honesty.

Though I am being lauded for how I got the nuances right in my series and that being a Punjabi from the border town of Gurdaspur may have informed my creative process, I think it’s the job of a filmmaker to do his homework thoroughly and be an avid student of human life. Currently, I am working on a film on Partition. I wasn’t even born when the cataclysmic event rocked Punjab, but I have heard enough stories and read so much on the subject that when I get down to capturing the feel, I should be able to do justice to the tragedy which, I feel, essentially affected Punjab and Bengal. Apart from being a cinephile, I read as vociferously Saadat Hasan Manto, Mahadevi Verma, Rajinder Singh Bedi... the list of my favourite authors is endless. Besides, who can forget Amrita Pritam or Shiv Kumar Batalvi? I am particularly fond of poetry, probably that is why Suvinder Vicky’s character Sehtab Singh in ‘CAT’ has a suitable couplet for the most unlikeliest of situations. Of course, each character that you draw has a bit of yourself in him or her. My first audience is myself, too, and I am my best and worst critic. We all should be — that is the best starting point.

To my fellow brethren of Punjabi cinema, my only piece of advice is: you are doing good work, only explore more genres. Directors like Gurvinder Singh come up with newer experimental subjects all the time. Comedy is fine, Punjabis have that quintessential joie de vivre. I have written and produced Puada too. But let us have all shades of cinema, all voices must coexist. Go with your conviction. Today, regional is universal. When I decided to make my series in Punjabi, I could not have imagined the stupendous response it has received. I am overwhelmed, and, more so, by the compliment that the series which depicts a real and not an imagined Punjab has an international feel. I am thankful to Netflix for giving me full creative freedom and letting me tell my story the way I wanted to. In future, too, my ambition is just that. Success does different things to different people. For me, it’s a signal to put my head down and keep at it.

— The writer has written and directed the hit OTT series ‘CAT’

(As told to Nonika Singh)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

4
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

5
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

6
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

7
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

8
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

10
Diaspora

Top Indian-American editor steps down to save jobs of his staff members from impending layoffs

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water