 America calls out China : The Tribune India

America calls out China

Hopes to use balloon row to expose Beijing’s dissembling tactics with hard proof

America calls out China

THE WEDGE: A spy balloon hovering over the heartland of the US has caught the attention of the average American as nothing else would have done. Reuters



Manoj Joshi

Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation

AFTER the Bali talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden last November, there was talk of an easing of tensions in US-China relations in the months ahead. The Chinese were readying for the first visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this month. And then came the incident in which the US shot down a high-flying Chinese balloon which it said was being used for surveillance. It is difficult to understand why the Chinese have sought to use this dated technology for spying. China has a sophisticated satellite network to spy on the US. But it is believed that Beijing, like the US, is experimenting with other uses such as means to learn about the characteristics of the US air defence network as well as an inexpensive way of gathering communications intelligence.

There is little doubt that the incident will be used by the US to keep together its allies and friends who are sometimes reluctant to call out China’s misbehaviour.

China took the line that this was merely a weather balloon blown off course and sacked the head of its weather service. But it did not immediately notify the US, which now says that it has been tracking these surveillance efforts powered by balloons for some time.

China has now doubled down on bluster, declaring that the US had overreacted and ‘seriously violated international practice’ and that Beijing reserved ‘the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations.’

The US could hardly have ignored the massive (61-metre long) balloon making its way across its continental expanse and hovering over a state which houses key parts of the US nuclear arsenal. Incidentally, in January 2022, a similar balloon was spotted and photographed over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. In recent days, two more unidentified flying objects have been shot down over Alaska and Canada.

According to a State Department official, China has ‘overflown these surveillance balloons over more than 40 countries across five continents.’ A high-flying U-2 aircraft photographed the balloon closely and found that it had solar arrays and multiple antenna, including one that could pinpoint communications. More details will emerge as the US analyses the debris it has recovered.

The list of Chinese companies that have since been sanctioned by the US provide clues to the balloon’s capabilities. Among them is the developer of an airship designed to fly higher than an aircraft and a holder of a patent for controlling aerial vehicles with satellites and AI.

The USAF is also interested in near space (15-80 km above the earth) as part of its anti-missile defences, and its role in communications, data relay, surveillance and intelligence. The balloon’s use is seen as part of the effort to fill the gap between aircraft and satellites. At one level, the Chinese behaviour was inexplicable. At another, it wasn’t. The Chinese have been known to conduct these provocations at key moments of diplomacy, hoping that the other side will ignore them for the sake of good form. In 2013, on the eve of Premier Li Keqiang’s visit to India, they established a blockade at the Y Junction in the Depsang Bulge and only lifted it when India threatened to cancel the visit. In 2014, even as Xi Jinping was visiting India, the PLA was trying to build a road to a high point on the Indian side of the LAC at Chumar in Ladakh.

But the Indians, and now the Americans, decided to publicise the incidents and the Americans shot down the balloon and are now gathering its debris from the shallow waters off the US. Washington hopes to use the balloon episode to expose China’s usual dissembling tactics and seeks to do so with hard evidence.

Perhaps the most damaging aspect of the balloon incident for China is that it has drawn the attention of the average American to its tactics. A spy balloon hovering over the heartland of the US has caught their attention as nothing else would have done.

After hauling China over the coals, the US is likely to give Beijing a way out by claiming that Xi Jinping was personally not aware of the operation. It is unlikely, though, that such a brazen intelligence venture would not have had his clearance. In 2014, when the Chumar incidents occurred, Xi initially promised to pull up the PLA, but a deal was reached only a week after his return to Beijing.

The Blinken visit has merely been postponed and this could be taken up again, though valuable time will be lost since China will be preoccupied with its annual National People’s Congress session and the changeover to a new government that will include a new Prime Minister. But the balloon episode will give the US a bit of a psychological edge when the dialogue resumes.

Notwithstanding the enormous strength of Chinese manufacturing that makes it the largest trading partner of most of the world’s nations, the US believes that China has shot its bolt. In his recent State of the Union address, Biden boasted: ‘Before I came to office, the story was about how the People’s Republic of China was increasing its power and America was failing in the world. Not anymore.’ He said the US wanted a competitive relationship with China, but ‘as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did (referring to the balloon shootdown).’

Today’s era is not just about winning hot wars, but also information, cognitive and public opinion wars. There is little doubt that the balloon incident will be used by the US to keep together its allies and friends who are sometimes reluctant to call out Beijing’s misbehaviour.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor lambasts Bhagwant Mann on various issues; CM says 'not accountable to Centre-appointed guv'

2
Nation EXPLAINER

After Adani row, will the redevelopment of Asia's biggest slum Dharavi take place?

3
World

LTTE chief Prabhakaran doing well, atmosphere right for him to 'emerge,' says Tamil leader; Sri Lanka dismisses claim

4
Diaspora

Pakistan's first Hindu female civil servant posted as Assistant Commissioner in Punjab

5
Trending

Watch Himachal girl Renuka Singh's ecstatic reaction as RCB buys her for Rs 1.5 crore; family distributes sweets

6
Sports

Smriti Mandhana hits pay dirt, Harmanpreet gets half as nine Indian women get crore-plus deals

7
Business

Sensex extends losses for 2nd day; IT, bank stocks top drags

8
Delhi

Delhi mayoral poll: Nominated members can't vote, observes SC; election postponed

9
Himachal

Truckers agree on Rs 10.35 freight proposed by govt

10
Haryana

Gurugram: Woman techie drugged, raped inside car in mall parking

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says ‘there is nothing to hide or be afraid of’ for BJP

On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'

Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...

If nothing to hide, why govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress

If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress

Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...

IT teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: officials

I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...

Collective security has become sine qua non for our development, prosperity: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers’ conclave at Aero India

India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh

In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...

Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives

Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC raids restaurants, issues challans for single-use plastic

Amritsar MC raids restaurants, issues challans for single-use plastic

Travellers from 6 countries not required to furnish Covid test

Secured payment for material from MSME units gives entrepreneurs sleepless nights

CPI workers burn PM Modi’s effigy in Amritsar

Demand accepted, KMSC lifts dharna in Tarn Taran

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses

Alternative route to Chandigarh airport: Air Headquarters gives ‘in-principle’ approval

Mohali Clash: Chandigarh police release 10 more pictures

Armoured tractors to tackle protesters in Mohali

Youth thrashed, cars vandalised near morcha site in Mohali

Strong surface winds forecast, minimum temperature at 8.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Strong surface winds forecast, minimum temperature at 8.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Taxi driver arrested in connection with attack on JNU associate professor: Delhi Police

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli, AAP MLA urges L-G

Dy CM meets students who scored 98+ percentile in JEE

Gurugram: Woman techie drugged, raped inside car in mall parking

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

Two nabbed hatching plan to disrupt wedding by firing shots

Farmer suicides a big issue in UK too, says British delegation

State teams selected for national dragon boat championship

Administration focuses on e-stamping facility

Three hurt by speeding SUV at Chaura Bazaar

Three hurt by speeding SUV at Chaura Bazaar

Chain link fencing project along Buddha Nullah lies incomplete

Bomb squad defuses old shell found from Sirhind canal branch

PAU, GADVASU employees on strike; services hit

Over 1L farmers get Rs 200-cr income support

4-member panel to take call on Patiala civic body works

4-member panel to take call on Patiala civic body works

Punjabi University, Patiala, research helps link victims, perpetrators