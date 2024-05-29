 Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

Apparent manipulation needs to be avoided in the best interests of the military and the country.

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

Debatable: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande will continue to serve on the post till June 30. PTI



Lt Gen Harwant Singh (retd)

Former Deputy Chief of the Army Staff

THE Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Manoj Pande, who was to retire on May 31, has been given one month’s extension by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet under Army Rule 16A(4) of the Army Act, 1954. Gen Pande will now retire on June 30.

The last-minute announcement of the extension amid the Lok Sabha polls has stunned many defence officers and observers, especially over the question of seniority. Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, is the senior-most officer after Gen Pande, followed by Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, the Southern Army Commander. Back in the 1970s, the Indira Gandhi-led government had extended the tenure of then Army Chief Gen GG Bewoor by one year.

In the present case, of the next two senior Army commanders, one would perhaps become the next Chief. Undoubtedly, it is the government’s prerogative to select any person for a particular job. However, in the case of the defence services, the situation is somewhat different due to a number of factors.

In the military, seniority matters a lot and is highly revered. As one climbs up the promotion ladder, there are stringent and strict parameters against which performance is measured, assessed and evaluated. Those who reach the level of Army commanders have gone through such evaluation at each stage, from the rank of Major (or its equivalent rank in the Navy and the Air Force) onwards. Thus, every Army commander (or Air Vice Marshal or Vice Admiral), for all practical purposes and in every respect, is fit to step into the next rank — of the Chief of his respective service.

Seniority in the defence forces forms the bedrock of tradition and discipline. Earlier, when Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi, then the senior-most Army commander, was superseded (along with another commander) to promote Lt Gen Bipin Rawat, there was consternation and disappointment in the officer cadre. Lt Gen Bakshi, then in line for promotion to be the next Army Chief, had an enviable service record and was not only considered most competent but was also equally admired. Gen Rawat’s elevation was linked by some observers to political considerations and undue pressure from certain quarters.

Arguments are being advanced that the present Army Chief, in the best interests of the military, should have declined the extension. It is a choice that Gen Pande had to make for the sake of the Army, where he has spent the better part of his life and given his best.

Unfortunately, in the Indian setting, there is often a carrot that is kept hanging. It is common in the civil services to fall for this carrot, compromising it all, and now, most unfortunately for the country, in a few cases in the judiciary as well. The rot is epitomised by the political class, with switching loyalties and parties becoming a common feature; this holds true for a section of the bureaucracy as well.

The service Chiefs are expected not only to do the right thing, but also to set things right. Generations of future officers look back at the actions of their Chiefs and strive to emulate them.

Fortunately, the Indian Army has stayed well away from politics and political influence, unlike the armies in neighbouring countries such as Pakistan and Myanmar. When then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi tried to involve the Army in her move to impose the Emergency, the then Army Chief, Gen TN Raina, politely told her to keep the Army out of this venture. This one step by the Chief went a long way in keeping the Army apolitical.

The practice of superseding high-ranking officers for political considerations will have, in the long run, an adverse effect on the military’s professional wellbeing and the quality of the top leadership. Military is one field which must be kept insulated from politics. Political jostling in appointments to higher ranks will do lasting damage to the military. Consequently, failure in war can lead to unimaginable disaster. No country/region knows more than India about the fallout of military defeats spread over centuries.

The government has not done the right thing by giving Gen Pande a month’s extension, thereby making a senior commander wither away awaiting promotion. It is a step that may prompt senior military commanders to seek political favours; this move may politicise the military in some form. In the national interest, the military should not be subjected to undesirable political interference for extending favours to some.

Gen Rawat superseding two officers to become the Army Chief presumably had political overtones. So too was the case with his subsequent appointment as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). The current CDS (Gen Anil Chauhan) had retired in the rank of Lt Gen and was working under the National Security Adviser. His elevation to the post of CDS was exceptional. The Army Chief’s extension of service will perhaps open the door for another handpicked officer to step into this chair. Such apparent manipulation needs to be avoided in the best interests of the military and the country. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gen Manoj Pande #Indian Army


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

‘While they seemed to have nothing, they also had everything’: Justin Langer after visiting Lucknow Super Giants masseur's 1-room dwelling in Mumbai’s Dharavi

2
Comment

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

3
India

Haryana’s Sirsa sizzles at 50.3 degrees Celsius as searing heat grips region

4
India

Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999

5
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

6
Chandigarh

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

7
India

Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her

8
Delhi

Delhi hospital fire: ‘Criminal neglect’, says L-G; orders ACB probe into registration of nursing homes; police to question owner's wife, staff

9
Punjab

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

10
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Top News

2 killed in road accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy in UP’s Gonda

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for extension of interim bail

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich to Bengaluru, likely to reach on Friday midnight

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight

The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...

Punjab: ED raids mining locations in Bhola drugs case related probe

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...


Cities

View All

Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

Amritsar: Mallikarjun Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu faces protests by farmers

Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

BJP score card 0/56, Manish Tewari equates unfulfilled vows with ‘56-inch chest’

Punjabis didn’t bow to invader Nadir Shah, who’s Amit Shah: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Why is Kejriwal campaigning in Punjab if he has serious health issues, asks BJP

L-G orders investigation into nursing homes’ registration

After Vivek Vihar fire, hospital shuts down West Delhi branch

Delhi court summons Atishi in defamation case by BJP leader

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi, refrains from mentioning Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu’s names at Ludhiana rally

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

A first: DC reaches out to frail electors at their doorsteps in Ludhiana district

Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

After Priyanka, Rahul to campaign in Patiala

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans