Assimilative healthcare needed for better access

It is time that every quarter of public health fraternity unites in upholding its truly ‘multidisciplinary’ spirit. It is important to appreciate the unique role and importance of each category of public health professional without resorting to any partisan interests whatsoever. For the foreseeable future and in a pragmatic sense, the public health professional with a medical background is likely to continue being at the forefront.

Assimilative healthcare needed for better access

Reinvent: Medicare should be responsive to the requirements of the people. PTI

Soham D Bhaduri

Health Policy Expert

It would be apt to quote Sjaak Van der Geest to set the context of this article, “Interdisciplinarity only has a chance if those who belong to the cultures of social science and those of the culture of medicine give up their ethnocentric fear of dissenting beliefs and accept the practical consequences of the conviction that reality itself is multidisciplinary.”

It is intriguing to note how the definition of health has transfigured over the past century. A dictionary picked up from somewhere in the 1940s will reveal a purely biomedical definition of health that is pivoted around physical health. Nearly eight decades later, every veridical textbook on health has come to enshrine a holistic definition of it that also embraces the mental, social and spiritual dimensions of health. This signifies a movement from the obvious and intuitive to the more subtle and profound. But while the latter is an enlightening recent accretion, it can’t be denied that physical health remains the most primeval, inalienable element that strongly and fundamentally captures anyone’s imagination of health. This shift in perspectives has also reflected strongly in the way healthcare and public health has evolved since the 1950s.

A number of developed countries had at least rudimentarily conceived universal healthcare systems before the 1950s. However, it is hard to come by any prominent enunciation of the principles that are indispensable to healthcare today, such as inter-sectoral coordination and community participation, before the 1960s. It was the wave of decolonisation, the changing perspectives on development, and the increasing awareness of the peculiar needs of developing countries that cemented these principles in the global health discourse as pivotal elements of what came to be known as “comprehensive primary healthcare” in the 1970s.

Public health has undergone a concurrent and similar transition. Public health has traditionally been mainly about physicians and ancillary medical staff delving either part-time or full-time in improvement of population health. A prominent role for medical anthropologists and social scientists in public health only came to be acknowledged after the 1980s. Today, public health has rightly been recognised as a multi-disciplinary endeavour, though much more remains to be done here. Unfortunately, there are signs today that some parts of the public health fraternity have gone overboard with this to resentfully minimise the role of biomedicine in public health. This is unwelcome.

Such signs have emanated from some of the humanities-based public health academia that has rightfully gained some space in the past few decades. The first World Medical Education Conference in 1953 and the subsequent national proceedings led to the creation of ‘preventive and social medicine’as a separate medical discipline that is wrongly assumed by some to be synonymous with public health. Following the increasing recognition of the significance of multidisciplinary public health, an expert committee in 1996 recommended that more public health schools be opened in the country. What followed was an increasing number of institutions that offered Master of Public Health (MPH) courses. While a majority of these institutions have ramified from the erstwhile medical colleges or medically-oriented bodies, some of them have branched off from the humanities and social sciences. Spurred by the traditional hegemony of biomedicine and its wrongful disdain of the social sciences — a subtle counterculture that rancorously dismisses the role of physicians seems to be emerging today.

Lest it be misconstrued — let us note that a lot remains to be done to moderate the undue hegemony of medicine in Indian public health. And a rebellion and reassertion of the social sciences against this hegemony is not only natural but also warranted. However, to interpret this to depict biomedicine as any less relevant than a central pillar of public health is unwarranted. The breadth of mutual dependency and dovetailing between biomedicine and public health, and their common origins and parallel evolution, are features that public health has hardly shared with any other allied discipline, be it engineering or even the social sciences. While critics often rightfully assert that the realms of population health (addressed through public health interventions) and individual health (addressed through healthcare) are distinct, the inexorable connections between them are unassailable and fundamental to any coherent ideation of health. For some to go overboard and appropriate public health from biomedicine is an unwarranted development at a time when the country is only beginning to truly appreciate public health’s truly multidisciplinary character.

This going overboard with the enthusiasm for multidisciplinarity has also reflected in the production of MPH graduates in the country. That MPH programmes should rightfully be open to candidates from diverse educational backgrounds has meant that scarce attention has gone into ensuring a right mix of aspirants. It has been overlooked that while public health is multidisciplinary, MPH candidates with different educational backgrounds are not always mutual substitutes. Today, in the absence of enough popularity with MBBS doctors, dental and AYUSH graduates form a large majority of MPH aspirants. Coupled with a lack of workforce planning, this has meant that a large majority of MPH graduates are continually employed in disparate jobs that have little to do with public health targets.

It is time that every quarter of the public health fraternity unites in upholding the truly ‘multidisciplinary’ spirit of public health. It is important to appreciate the unique role and importance of each category of public health professional without resorting to any partisan interests whatsoever. For much of the foreseeable future and in a pragmatic sense, the public health professional with a medical background is likely to continue being at the forefront of public health. Concerted efforts to mainstream public health in undergraduate and postgraduate medical education is far more in the interest of Indian public health than pedantically drawing divides between them.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking 'where will the dog go'

2
Delhi

Over 100 residents suffer from diarrhoea in Gurugram’s condominium

3
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

4
Nation

'Drugs-on-cruise' case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

5
Nation

7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector

6
Chandigarh

Over 4 kg gold seized from 2 passengers at Chandigarh airport

7
Nation

Another model found hanging in her Kolkata home; second such incident in 3 days

8
Punjab

Sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla sent in 14-day judicial custody

9
Nation

Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case

10
Delhi

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Don't Miss

View All
Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala
Sports

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

Amritsar: Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI
Amritsar

Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI in Amritsar

Luxury buses to be back on airport route
Punjab

PRTC, PUNBUS luxury buses to be back on IGI Airport route

China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision
Trending

China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case
Entertainment

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity
Trending

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being knocked out by father for not qualifying for knock outs
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
World

Broken-hearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Top News

Monsoon expected to reach Kerala in 2-3 days, says IMD

Monsoon expected to reach Kerala in 2-3 days, says IMD

Enhance Afghan capability to counter terrorist groups: National Security Adviser

Enhance Afghan capability to counter terrorist groups: NSA Ajit Doval

On road to recovery despite headwinds: RBI

On road to recovery despite headwinds: RBI

Reserves robust, will withstand global spillovers

22 mass shootings, 374 dead: Here's where the guns came from

22 mass shootings, 374 dead: Here's where the guns came from

Seniority in postings went for toss during Singla’s 2-mth stint

Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2 month stint as Health Minister

Entry-level officer made Civil Surgeon

Cities

View All

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get ~1,500

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get Rs 1,500

Five months on, Beas cops fail to trace 12-yr-old

SGPC: No plans to phase out harnonium from Gurmat Kirtan as yet at Golden Temple

Digging case: Amritsar MC starts demolishing hotel's dilapidated portion

In midnight inspection, Transport Minister challans 18 vehicles in Amritsar

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Bathinda: RTA Secretary suspended

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

ASI among three held for extortion; escapes

ASI among three held for extortion; escapes

Demolition drive on Chandigarh's periphery: Realtor 'stings' forest officials

MC House nod for upkeep of parks by private players

Thar driver in police net

Stones thrown on Shatabdi

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

'Jal da rakha, kal da rakha' mission to give push to DSR

Kapurthala museum artefacts to be shifted to Amritsar

Woman gives birth on bus near Phagwara

Ahead of monsoon, villagers want Sutlej banks to be fortified; seek bolstering Phillaur-Darewal stretch

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car

Ludhiana couple's killers had consumed 'chitta' to garner courage, say police

Shopkeeper, snatcher held with 39 cell phones

PLA team reaches civic body offices to attach Commissioner's car, furniture

SE gets show-cause notice for not submitting report

Farmers block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Farmers block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

DLSA holds medical camp at Central Jail

Varsity sells books at half price, pvt players cash in on it

Amritsar beat Mohali in HR Saggi cricket