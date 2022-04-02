Balance economic & environment policies

Air pollution is rising due to the failure of the State and the market forces to give importance to environment. Its genesis lies in policy failure and implementation of less stringent laws & regulations to attract more investment from the developed world. The free market considers only the private cost of production. It fails to consider the social cost of pollution.

Balance economic & environment policies

UNWARRANTED: The growing intolerance in some industry quarters against the NGT. PTI

Krishna Raj

Professor, Institute for Social and Economic Change, Bengaluru

THE environmental problems in India have assumed alarming proportions, encompassing all economic sectors and geographical areas. Economic globalisation has enhanced not only the GDP and per capita income but also the ecological footprint in terms of energy use and pollution. There is a corresponding increase in India’s per capita income and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission. In 1990, the per capita income was $368 and the per capita emission of CO2 was 0.644 metric tonnes. In 2018, the income has increased to $1,996 and CO2 emission to 1.8 metric tonnes.

Post Covid-19, the intensifying of economic activities has commensurately led to a sharp rise in the environmental problems in view of weak environmental laws and governance. This is well observed in the World Air Quality Report 2021, published by Swiss non-profit organisation IQAir, for Particulate Matter (PM2.5). The report states that India’s PM2.5 level has startlingly reverted to the pre-lockdown levels of 2019. India is at the fifth position with average PM2.5 concentration of 58.1 microgram/m3. It shows the fast deteriorating and alarming environmental pollution in cities. Comparatively, China’s rank is 22 and the average PM2.5 concentration is 32.6 microgram/m3, reflecting an improved air quality.

The report analyses the average annual PM2.5 concentration for capital cities and New Delhi is ranked at number one, having the dubious distinction of the world’s most polluted capital city. It exceeds the WHO PM2.5 standard by over 10 times. Further, India has 12 of the 15 most polluted cities in Central and South Asia. Alarmingly, the annual average PM2.5 concentration for major cities of India (Delhi 96.4, Kolkata 59, Mumbai 46.4, Hyderabad 39.4, Bengaluru 29, Chennai 25.2) has worsened in 2021 as against the 2020 ambient air quality standards, except in Chennai.

It is a known fact that air pollution with high concentrations of PM 2.5 is extremely harmful and is the second leading cause of sickness. PM 2.5 causes frequent lung infections, such as acute respiratory infection, chronic illnesses (asthma, bronchitis, cancer and heart diseases) and death. Realising the millions of death due to air pollution, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revised the recommended annual PM2.5 concentration from 10 microgram/m3 to 5 microgram/m3.

However, India’s prescribed annual standard for PM2.5 is still high at 40 microgram/m3. The government, through its ambitious National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), aims to reduce PM2.5 concentration by 20 to 30 per cent by 2024. However, the growth and trends of air pollution clearly show the difficult path ahead in achieving the target. The WAQR 2021 has identified vehicular emission, power generation, industrial waste, biomass combustion for cooking, the construction sector, and crop burning as the major sources of air pollution in India. However, in the absence of the source apportionment of pollution, the report has attributed that the transport sector directly and indirectly contributes to 20 to 35 per cent of the total urban PM2.5 concentrations. But it is difficult for the city planners to achieve the air quality standard targets of the NCAP without identifying the sources and share of pollution and pollutants.

The report estimates that the annual economic cost of air pollution is about $150 billion. The economic impact is already being increasingly felt in terms of both direct and indirect costs of environmental pollution in India.

A 2020 study estimated the economic cost of traffic congestion and air pollution in Bengaluru. The traffic congestion has not only reduced the average speed of traffic in major roads of the city to 10-12 kmph in the peak hours, indicating a huge time delay cost as also an increase in cases of ailments from air pollution. The direct cost amounts to a loss of productive time of about 38 minutes per day and annul income loss of Rs 40,668 per commuter. The estimation at the individual level shows that for every hour stuck in traffic congestion, a two-wheeler commuter loses on an average Rs 181 per hour and a car user Rs 380 per hour, in addition to fuel wastage cost of Rs 16,618 per annum. Apart from the time loss due to traffic congestion, the direct cost of pollution-related illness is averaged at Rs 412 per month and an annual cost of Rs 4,944 per person. The indirect cost of sickness affecting productivity loss is at an annual average of Rs 13,104 per person.

The evidence shows that the social cost of air pollution is high and it has larger welfare implications in cities in terms of health and productivity loss.

The reason for the growing trends of pollution in India is the failure of the State and the market forces to give importance to environment. The genesis of pollution mainly lies in policy failure and the implementation of relatively less stringent laws and regulations to attract more investment from the developed world and making input cost less expensive for foreign industries. The free market considers only the private cost of production. It fails to consider the social cost of the negative externality (pollution), which is imposed on society at large. Markets fail to reflect the social value of environment and, consequently, the society bears the cost of pollution in terms of health expenditure and wage loss due to sickness.

So, when both the State and the market forces have failed to protect the interests of the environment and society, the National Green Tribunal has stepped in with its intervention for the enforcement of environmental standards after witnessing an increasing violation of environmental laws and poor governance. The NGT has appropriately invoked the ‘Polluter Pays Principle’ in many cases in recent times under Section 20 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, and made polluting units liable to pay environmental compensation (EC). In fact, the EC is not just to punish the polluting units but also gradually bring behavioural changes among the polluters to comply with environmental laws and standards.

In this light, the increasing level of intolerance in some quarters of the industry against the NGT is unwarranted. India’s economic growth and development can be sustained when natural capital (environment) and human (health) capital are secured.

Therefore, India needs to balance its economic policies with the environmental policies to achieve sustainable development. A fundamental change in the way of thinking by the State and the market forces about the environment, society and development is sine qua non. Environment and development are not mutually exclusive; a healthy environment is an integral part of a healthy economy.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution asking for Chandigarh to be given to Punjab

2
Punjab

For once, Punjab MLAs from AAP, Congress and SAD come together against Centre's claim on Chandigarh, BJP walks out

3
Entertainment

Read Randhir Kapoor's response after Ranbir claims that Kareena Kapoor's father is in 'early stage of dementia'

4
Punjab

Akalis 'losing' grip on SGPC post poll rout

5
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at AAP, says recent actions by party workers don't square up with Bhagat Singh's ideology

6
Nation

Ahead of no-trust motion, Imran Khan says a 'powerful country' backing India is angry with Pakistan

7
Chandigarh

Vivek Soni new Mohali SSP

8
Punjab

Power tariff unchanged, no word on 300 free units

9
Chandigarh

Smriti Irani to be in Chandigarh tomorrow

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra exits official WhatsApp group, civic body officials follow suit

Don't Miss

View All
Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Top Stories

Punjab House passes resolution for transfer of Chandigarh; BJP walks out

Punjab House passes resolution for transfer of Chandigarh; BJP walks out

India, Russia explore rupee-rouble trade

India, Russia explore rupee-rouble trade

Moscow hails PM’s ‘readiness to mediate’

Pak summons US diplomat on ‘interference’

Pak summons US diplomat on ‘interference’

CJI for umbrella body to bring central investigation agencies under one roof

CJI for umbrella body to bring central investigation agencies under one roof

GST collection at all-time high of ~1.42 lakh cr

GST collection at all-time high of Rs1.42 lakh cr

Cities

View All

Announcement delayed, won’t help this year

Reining in private schools: Announcement delayed, won't help this year

Amritsar: Transwoman ditched, files complaint against her lover

Amritsar: Clerk accused of seeking Rs 5K bribe from sanitation workers

Tackling drug menace, better health facilities Manjinder Singh Lalpura's top agenda

Dangerous drive: Vehicles with goods protruding can be seen running down the roads of Amritsar

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

Firing at kabaddi event in Bathinda village, two held

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University staff go on strike

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Chandigarh Housing Board recovers over Rs 1 crore dues in a day

Chandigarh Housing Board recovers over Rs 1 crore dues in a day

GST collection in Chandigarh up 11% this March

Only 2 Covid patients from tricity now in hospital

Chandigarh sees hottest March in 12 years

Chandigarh Central Administrative Tribunal in crisis; ‘last’ administrative member demitted office in June 2020

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

CNG price hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 4

A good step, but decision came little late

Reining in private schools: A good step, but decision came little late

Private schools not happy over fee hike decision, say we were not in loop

Jalandhar: Book shop owner held for selling pirated textbooks

Cong protest on rising prices draws a blank in Jalandhar

464 women BSF recruits pass out from Kharkan in Hoshiarpur

13-hour blackout in most parts of city inconveniences residents

13-hour blackout in most parts of Ludhiana city inconveniences residents

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Three die in hit-and-run cases in Ludhiana

Now, get your pension on retirement day, courtesy provident fund body

4 vehicle thieves land in police net

Punjabi University merges departments to optimise resources

Punjabi University merges departments to optimise resources

Vocational centre inaugurated at school for special kids in Patiala

Ramanpreet Singh, Navjot Kaur, Bablu declared best athletes

43-acre forest land cleared of unauthorised possession in Patiala village

Patiala gets electric crematorium