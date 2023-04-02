 Bapu's talismans do not work anymore : The Tribune India

Touchstones

Bapu's talismans do not work anymore

Today, there is no party that can call itself tolerant and large-hearted. What is worse, they are losing their ability to listen to another point of view. With the rising tide of majoritarianism, I shudder to think of where this will lead future generations

Bapu's talismans do not work anymore


Ira Pande

The last few weeks have seen the most unusual weather the world over: cyclones in the Mississippi, snow funnels in Canada and North America, devastating storms in coastal Africa, in South America and even Central Asia. Here in India, we, too, have had our share of unseasonal rain and hailstorms. Someone sent me horrifying pictures taken in Fazilka after a recent hailstorm that was preceded by a tornado! Whoever heard of a twister in Punjab? They occur in the American Midwest, my faint memory of school-level geography told me. Yet here, someone had recorded Fazilka’s raging tornado-monster tossing trees as if they were mere matchsticks and running away with roofs, hurling sturdy iron gates spinning like killer frisbees across the mustard fields.

The same devastation has been reported from Madhya Pradesh, where farmers watched helplessly as their ripening fields of mustard, soya and wheat were flattened by rainstorms, followed by sharp hail that beat the crops down to lie dead in pools of water to rot. Earlier, there were sad tales of Maharashtra’s sugarcane and mango harvest being destroyed. Climate change is here, no doubt, but what is the insurance against agricultural loss? If this happens more and more often — as climate scientists predict — people might just sell off their farms and land and opt for a safer life in a city. And when such a migration from rural communities takes place, imagine the chaos that will result as they pour into cities and towns, ill-equipped to handle this surge.

Human migrations — which occur everywhere in the world as people flee hostile political systems, droughts, pandemics or wars (to name just a few triggers) — are now the subject of a very ugly debate as many countries are banning the entry of illegal immigrants from countries in the throes of political or economic stress. On the one hand are human rights activists who deplore the treatment meted out to minorities and people of a certain faith, while on the other is the right-wing lobby that feels threatened by wave upon wave of ‘foreign’ intruders. If allowed to come in as asylum seekers, they feel their own people will suffer as jobs will be taken away by ‘these people’, national identities will be erased and social upheavals will ensue. There is some merit in both arguments but — as is often the case — neither of them are entirely correct. In our own country, hostility against ‘outsiders’ came in the wake of the Bangladesh war when displaced families from East Pakistan fled with their meagre belongings to West Bengal and the Northeast. The political and social consequences of that are still shaking this region, almost 50 years down the line. In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena thundered against the ‘Madrasis’ from Tamil Nadu and the ‘Bhaiyyas’ from UP and Bihar in order to keep the state ‘pure and safe for the Marathi manoos’. Delhi took a long time to accept the refugees from Pakistan, and many believe the vulgarisation of a genteel society came along with ‘those Punjabis’ from across the border.

Let’s face it, all of us carry myths about the ‘other’ in our heads. Some learn to remain civil and not air their prejudices openly, others do not. Then, as political parties discovered the vote banks they could carve out by appealing to the baser instincts of communities, things went rapidly south. Today, there is no party that can call itself tolerant and large-hearted. What is worse, they are losing their ability to listen to another point of view. With the rising tide of majoritarianism, I shudder to think of where this will lead future generations. We spout Gandhi-isms publicly but deep inside us are dark pockets of the most dreadful prejudice and suspicion about the other side. I need not spell out more clearly how peaceful, simple-minded folks are now weaponised warriors, created by fake news and WhatsApp groups, ready to kill and lynch anyone they perceive as a representative of another faith.

This is not what our land was known for: we lived with each other in harmony and accepted another way of life with a good-natured tolerance. Atal Bihari Vajpeyee, a man who we now remember with respect and affection, once said that people with small hearts (chhote dil wale) will never create large countries. How right he was! And how ironic that a man who was vilified in his lifetime as a right-winger is now remembered as the one whose heart was so large and accommodating that he even reached out to Pakistan and Kashmiri separatists in a memorable gesture of goodwill. For his inheritors to shrink this large-hearted legacy into small-minded bigotry is truly tragic. Not that the other parties are any better: those who championed social justice were the worst violators of that noble concept, those who had unsullied reputations of love and a genuine pride in an ‘Indian-ness’ are now ashamed to belong to a country that has given them so much love. The world is really headed into a spiral of destruction that will flatten all of us eventually.

I sometimes feel our generation saw the best and the worst. Our lives were a trailer of events that would alter the country we knew into a dystopia of hatred and violence. In the twilight of that generation’s life, perhaps it is time to say, ‘Ab tumhare hawale watan saathiyo.’ Bapu’s Satya and Ahimsa talismans work no more.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Intercepted, Amritpal’s aide hid at Tanuli dera 2 km away

2
Diaspora

Identification of Indian migrant family found dead near Canada-US border pending: Officials

3
Punjab

Democracy under threat: Navjot Singh Sidhu after release from jail

4
Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

5
Punjab

Sparks fly at Cong meeting

6
Nation

'Supari' given, attempts to malign me inside & outside country, says PM Modi

7
Nation

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to visit India after misgivings on Doklam border issue

8
Entertainment

Watch: Salman poses with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan and Suhana

9
Comment

The science of a hit series

10
Nation

India-China border now stable, situation of 'emergency control' over: Chinese diplomat

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi likely to move court against conviction on Monday

Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...

Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence

Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence

Situation in Sasaram and Biharsharif normal, say police

Untimely rains, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectare; farmers stare at yield loss

Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss

The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...


Cities

View All

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Blight affects tomato crop on 350 acres

Amritsar MC forms teams to speed up work

Minor, woman gang-raped in Ajnala, no arrest so far

Amritsar MC sends Rs 452-cr budget to Dept of Local Bodies

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

2 nabbed for robbing Zirakpur resident at roadside of Rs 1.2 lakh, other valuables

Tricity ill-equipped to fight high-rise blaze

One machine for Panchkula dist

Staff crunch plagues Mohali

Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

Body found hanging by Damoria Bridge in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur registers 11 Covid cases in 2 days

BJP leader Ch Swarana Ram no more

Poster row: After BJP’s complaint, FIR filed

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

Trio booked for robbing transport firm manager in Ludhiana

Intoxicants, mobiles seized from Central Jail, Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civic body poll in few months, says minister

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Minorities in India prosperous & safe, says commission chairman

‘Begum’ of Malerkotla honoured by SGPC