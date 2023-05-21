 BCCI grabs biggest pie : The Tribune India

Good Sport

BCCI grabs biggest pie

The ICC still governs world cricket, but BCCI is firmly entrenched at the top. It is set to earn roughly US $230 million per year from the ICC’s net surplus earnings from its next four-year commercial cycle, 2024-27. This represents 38.5 per cent of the ICC’s annual earnings

BCCI grabs biggest pie


Rohit Mahajan

Democracy is desired fervently by the powerless and the downtrodden, not kings and princes; charity is the need of the poor and the dispossessed, not the oligarchs of the world; humility is the trait of the weak, not the strong and powerful. Thus, says Nietzsche, ‘slave morality’ is the font of all traits deemed ‘virtuous’— an attempt, through cautious subversion, to wangle a better deal from the ‘masters’ of the world’s power system. Humbly is the way to do it.

But no one likes to eat the humble pie — and certainly not a minister in the Union Government of India. But NKP Salve — the Indian cricket board (BCCI) president in 1983 — had to eat the humble pie that year, when his request for two extra passes for the World Cup final were turned down by the organisers. The day after the final, which India won, Salve met his counterpart from Pakistan, and the Asian Cricket Council was born later that year. That was the beginning of subversion against the power centre of cricket. The idea was to create a counterpoise to the elite of world cricket — England and Australia, primarily, who controlled the levers of power.

In the good old days, the Imperial Cricket Council (ICC) governed world cricket and the national associations of Australia and England enjoyed the power of veto in it, and top cricketers from England did not tour India because of lack of good hotels and satisfactory ‘guarantee money’ to be earned here. It was an unequal world.

The ICC still governs world cricket, but ‘Imperial’ has been replaced by ‘International’, there’s a semblance of democracy in it, but it still is an unequal world. The BCCI is firmly entrenched at the top of the table, not vulnerable to removal through coup or vote — not owing to its own superpower, but also due to the greed of the other cricket nations.

The BCCI is set to earn roughly US $230 million per year from the ICC’s net surplus earnings from its next four-year commercial cycle, 2024-27. This represents a massive 38.5 per cent of the ICC’s annual earnings of $600 million.

What of England and Australia, the one-time superpowers of the sport? Under the proposed revenue-sharing model, England’s earnings would be ‘merely’ $41.33 million, or 6.89 per cent of the total profits; Australia would get around $37.5 million, i.e. 6.25 per cent of the ICC’s earnings. Among the other nine full members of the ICC, Pakistan is the only one set to make over $30 million — $34.51 million, or 5.75 per cent of the total. The other eight full members — including the strong South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka — would receive less than 5 per cent each.

Out of the total expected annual earnings of $600 million, the ICC’s 12 full members will receive $532.84 million (88.81 per cent), and the associate members would get the remaining $67.16 million (11.19 per cent).

Nine years ago, the Big Three revenue-sharing model — in which India, England and Australia proposed to grab a large chunk of the profits — had been devised by then BCCI president N Srinivasan and his counterparts from England and Australia. It envisaged a 20.3 per cent share for India from the ICC’s profits; the share of England and Australia was much smaller. The idea of the Big Three collapsed in 2017, when all the other cricket boards got together to outvote the BCCI — 9-1, no less! — when they approved a new financial model.

A repeat of such audacious voting against the BCCI is unlikely to take place when the new model comes up for approval in the ICC, and the reasons are obvious: financial pragmatism, business sense, self-interest, greed — whatever you may wish to call it.

There are good reasons for greater acceptance of Big One than Big Three: In 2014, the highest profit share was proposed for the BCCI on the basis of an estimate that India contributed over 70 per cent to the ICC’s revenues, but there were no verifiable metrics cited.

Now, though, the ICC has actual figures to work on because for the first time ever, the media rights were sold separately across five global regions recently. The sale of the ICC broadcast rights from the Indian region earned the ICC a mind-boggling $3.1 billion for four years. The figures for the rest of the world have not been disclosed, but industry experts believe that they won’t add up to more than 18 per cent of the ICC’s earnings through TV rights. The notion that over 80 per cent of the ICC’s income comes from the Indian market has got mathematical legitimacy.

The new profit-distribution model is based on four criteria: cricket history, performance in both men’s and women’s ICC events over the last 16 years, contribution to the ICC’s commercial revenue, and an equal weightage for the status of being a Full Member. The third criterion is, obviously, the clincher.

There was stiff resistance to the Big Three model, but there ‘may be little appetite to challenge’ the Big One model because, as former England captain Mike Atherton wrote, every country will be getting a larger amount (in absolute terms) than now.

For a democrat, the idea of the rich getting richer, and the gap between the richest and the poorest groups widening, is abhorrent. But only pure sport — beautiful symphony on the field of play — can be the object of idealism; the business of sport, though, has nothing to do with idealism and everything with ‘filthy lucre’.

BCCI is dominant now, as England-Australia once were. Two wrongs don’t make a right — but no one would rather be a humble beggar than an arrogant billionaire.

Dhoni’s long goodbye

And that brings us to MS Dhoni, making people cry at a cricket stadium near you. Wonder of wonders, he made even the hard-as-nails, tough and pragmatic Sunil Gavaskar cry recently! After his final home game of this year’s IPL in Chennai recently, Dhoni ran a lap of honour even after losing the game, indicating an IPL farewell. Gavaskar ran to the ground to get Dhoni’s autograph, which he displayed later and said with eyes brimming: “If I know I have last few moments left in my life, so before I die, if I get two minutes, I would revisit two great moments: Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup Trophy and MS Dhoni hitting that winning six in the 2011 World Cup final… I will die peacefully.”

Gavaskar certainly has come a long way since 1983, when his belief in the primacy of Test cricket was absolute, when he thought so little of the World Cup win that he detailed it in only a few lines on one single page in his book ‘Runs ’N Ruins’, published in 1984. But it would be wrong to call Gavaskar a hypocrite — 40 years is a long time, and we reassess our ideas, evolve and change. Gavaskar, his comments suggest, is a white-ball fanatic now.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

With arrest of Indian mom, mystery of newborn girl shockingly left to die in forest solved in US

2
Nation

Canada-based terrorist's 2 aides held at Delhi airport

3
Punjab

Bid to free 45,000 acres of prime land in Punjab

4
Himachal

NMC withholds recognition to Mandi medical college

5
Nation

Over 2.31 crore, 1 kg gold found in basement of Yojana Bhawan in Jaipur

6
Amritsar

SGPC executive meet today; speculation rife, Akal Takht chief may be replaced

7
Delhi

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

8
Chandigarh

Two Chandigarh University students held for thrashing teacher with sticks

9
Punjab

FIR registered against excise officer over graft

10
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Don't Miss

View All
Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Top News

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

Centre said top court was wrong in not considering its plea ...

Indian Air Force temporarily grounds MiG-21 squadrons after Rajasthan crash that killed three

Indian Air Force temporarily grounds MiG-21 squadrons after Rajasthan crash that killed three

‘All MiG-21 aircraft currently undergoing technical evaluati...

Services row: Delhi Government will challenge Centre's ordinance in Supreme Court, says Kejriwal

Centre’s ordinance ‘unconstitutional’, will challenge it in Supreme Court: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Calling ordinance an attack on federal structure, he said he...

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives ‘in-principle’ nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives ‘in-principle’ nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

To cost exchequer Rs 50,000 crore annually

PM Modi meets Ukranian President Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit in Hiroshima

India will do whatever possible to find solution to Ukraine conflict: PM Modi to Zelenskyy

It is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders af...


Cities

View All

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

SGPC executive meet today; speculation rife, Akal Takht chief may be replaced

Simranjit Singh Mann urges SGPC: Set up Panthic channel to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple

2 Pakistani drones downed by BSF along International Border in Punjab's Amritsar; 2.6 kg drugs seized

325 meters found stashed in Amritsar; PSPCL officials under lens

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Panjab University convocation: VP Dhankhar asks students to keep nation first, awards honorary degrees to Sudha Murty, Ranjan Gogoi

Panjab University convocation: VP Dhankhar asks students to keep nation first, awards honorary degrees to Sudha Murty, Ranjan Gogoi

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

Panic as 2 drums explode at Dera Bassi pharma unit

Saint Kabir, Chandigarh: Refusal of recognition to school under Punjab and Haryana High Court lens

Services row: Delhi Government will challenge Centre's ordinance in Supreme Court, says Kejriwal

Centre’s ordinance ‘unconstitutional’, will challenge it in Supreme Court: Delhi CM Kejriwal

LG versus Delhi government: Constitution Bench verdict enabled Centre to have last laugh

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Services row: Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', attempt to snatch power from Delhi govt, says AAP

Delhi ministers protest delay in clearing Services Secy transfer file

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

Man attacks granthi with sharp weapon in Sultanpur Lodhi's Gurdwara Hatt Sahib, nabbed

Youth beaten to death, protesters block NH for 7 hrs

Phagwara gets centre to make youth job-ready

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku gets going, reviews progress on Adampur airport

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Man kills friend in Jagraon, held

Thief lands in police dragnet in Ludhiana

Fresh bids to be invited for treatment of legacy waste near Kakka village

Ludhiana Civil Hospital contractual employees to go on strike

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Punjabi University launches two new programmes

PO nabbed with 110-kg poppy husk in Patiala

Work begins on community centre at Bassi Pathana village

Firm gives Rs 1 lakh for construction of cowshed