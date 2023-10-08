'Being stylish gives me confidence'

SHE calls herself ‘Queen’. Harmilan Bains, 25, is talent, hard work and confidence personified. The silver medallist in 1500m and 800m at Hangzhou Asian Games hails from Mahilpur, Punjab. Her mother Madhuri Singh had finished fourth in the 2002 Busan Asiad in 1500m and won a silver in 800m. Father Amandeep Bains is a South Asian Games medallist in 1500m. She spoke to Deepankar Sharda.

You wore braces until recently, and in China, they were missing as you flashed your winning smile.

Ehh! I didn’t want my pictures with braces. I decided to get the metal wire removed before coming to the games. Last month, I ran with my braces in Chandigarh. See, you noticed; others, too, would have!

You had a gym session after the 800m heat at Hangzhou. What was the reason behind it?

I was so pumped up that I attended a 30-minute gym session to calm my mind. I love lifting weights, but no athlete does such kind of cooling-down activities. My love for weights started during my knee rehabilitation. I found it so satisfying. The result of proper weight training reflects on my performance.

Thigh tattoo, light makeup, eye mascara, stylish hairstyle... you stand out in any event.

I like to carry myself well. If you have it, flaunt it in a nice way. I can keep myself aloof even sitting among 20 people. To look good is a part of my routine. There’s no inspiration behind my style. It just gives me confidence.

You ran 1500m, then 800m, won silver in both, what’s next?

I will try my hand in all events, except marathon. That’s really difficult. I have run 400m and already practised for 100m. Hopefully, in the coming years, I will compete in these events.

Is that confidence or over-confidence?

It’s pure confidence. I was told by a coach that I can’t run 400m and the same was his suggestion for 800m and 1500m. I was labelled as fat at the start of my career. After I won the 800m silver, my father told me that the coach called to congratulate. It was my answer to the coach. Every athlete has specific needs and should have specific targets. They should be the one to decide what’s good for them and how to overcome hurdles.

What role did your parents play in this win?

The medals are for them and the entire nation. I have been given a free hand to make my decisions, and I won’t let them down. The concept revolving around athletics has changed over the years, and my parents have understood the importance of self-assessment. The old pictures of my parents inspire me and also make me feel proud.

How did you tackle injury, and the recovery period?

Last year was tough, I was in acute pain for two months and the doctors were unable to detect the exact problem in my right knee. I missed the Commonwealth Games and World Championships. On the day of the knee surgery, I got the confirmation for the World Championships. I cried a lot. The comeback was even tougher. I participated in many championships, but was not getting my rhythm back. Even during the Indian Grand Prix at Chandigarh, I finished second. To be very frank, I was very nervous and fearful. However, I did gain my confidence right on time.

