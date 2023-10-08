 'Being stylish gives me confidence' : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • 'Being stylish gives me confidence'

'Being stylish gives me confidence'

'Being stylish gives me confidence'

Harmilan Bains. PTI



SHE calls herself ‘Queen’. Harmilan Bains, 25, is talent, hard work and confidence personified. The silver medallist in 1500m and 800m at Hangzhou Asian Games hails from Mahilpur, Punjab. Her mother Madhuri Singh had finished fourth in the 2002 Busan Asiad in 1500m and won a silver in 800m. Father Amandeep Bains is a South Asian Games medallist in 1500m. She spoke to Deepankar Sharda.

You wore braces until recently, and in China, they were missing as you flashed your winning smile.

Ehh! I didn’t want my pictures with braces. I decided to get the metal wire removed before coming to the games. Last month, I ran with my braces in Chandigarh. See, you noticed; others, too, would have!

You had a gym session after the 800m heat at Hangzhou. What was the reason behind it?

I was so pumped up that I attended a 30-minute gym session to calm my mind. I love lifting weights, but no athlete does such kind of cooling-down activities. My love for weights started during my knee rehabilitation. I found it so satisfying. The result of proper weight training reflects on my performance.

Thigh tattoo, light makeup, eye mascara, stylish hairstyle... you stand out in any event.

I like to carry myself well. If you have it, flaunt it in a nice way. I can keep myself aloof even sitting among 20 people. To look good is a part of my routine. There’s no inspiration behind my style. It just gives me confidence.

You ran 1500m, then 800m, won silver in both, what’s next?

I will try my hand in all events, except marathon. That’s really difficult. I have run 400m and already practised for 100m. Hopefully, in the coming years, I will compete in these events.

Is that confidence or over-confidence?

It’s pure confidence. I was told by a coach that I can’t run 400m and the same was his suggestion for 800m and 1500m. I was labelled as fat at the start of my career. After I won the 800m silver, my father told me that the coach called to congratulate. It was my answer to the coach. Every athlete has specific needs and should have specific targets. They should be the one to decide what’s good for them and how to overcome hurdles.

What role did your parents play in this win?

The medals are for them and the entire nation. I have been given a free hand to make my decisions, and I won’t let them down. The concept revolving around athletics has changed over the years, and my parents have understood the importance of self-assessment. The old pictures of my parents inspire me and also make me feel proud.

How did you tackle injury, and the recovery period?

Last year was tough, I was in acute pain for two months and the doctors were unable to detect the exact problem in my right knee. I missed the Commonwealth Games and World Championships. On the day of the knee surgery, I got the confirmation for the World Championships. I cried a lot. The comeback was even tougher. I participated in many championships, but was not getting my rhythm back. Even during the Indian Grand Prix at Chandigarh, I finished second. To be very frank, I was very nervous and fearful. However, I did gain my confidence right on time.

#Asian Games

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military

2
World

Palestinians say 198 killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation after Hamas assault leaves 100 dead in Israel

3
Diaspora

2 Indian pilots among 3 dead in plane crash in Canada's British Columbia

4
Punjab

Viral video: Sikh man with 'Say No To Khalistan' poster says Khalistanis bringing bad name to Sikhism

5
Diaspora

UP court sentences British citizen to death for murdering NRI husband

6
World

Sunak, Trudeau underscore need for de-escalation of India-Canada diplomatic row

7
India

Watch: Blast caught on camera; Army ammunition swept away in Sikkim floodwaters explodes on Teesta river bank

8
World

'Avoid unnecessary movement': Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory; PM Modi says stand in solidarity with Israel

9
Punjab

Punjab BJP holds protest against AAP Government over SYL issue

10
Business

GST Council decides to levy 18 per cent GST on corporate guarantee for subsidiaries, cut tax on molasses to 5 per cent

Don't Miss

View All
Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Top News

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky ...

‘We’re at war’: Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead

'We're at war': Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead

200 civilians die as Hamas fires thousands of rockets, sends...

61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold

61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold

PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10

No GST on loose flour with 70% millets; 5% on labelled variant

No GST on loose flour with 70% millets; 5% on labelled variant

62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive

62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive

Toll 30 I Bodies of eight Army personnel recovered, search c...


Cities

View All

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Trailer of film ‘Atari Junction’ to be released on Oct 10

Fire incidents continue to rise as farmers reluctant to shun old ways

Encroachments, traffic jams rile residents

2 killed in road accidents in villages

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Work on Rs 90-crore tertiary water supply project to begin soon

Three decades on, Sector 38 house owner gets justice

Faculty members of PGI among top global researchers

Man arrested with 11 stolen 2-wheelers

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Will take legal recourse, says Raghav Chadha on bungalow cancellation

Sikh man’s anti-Khalistan poster video goes viral

Month-long drive against dust pollution launched in Delhi

Delhi prisons get devices to detect hidden mobile phones

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Cops step up vigil for upcoming festive season

JIT told to refund Rs 1 cr to allottee

Minister inaugurates road construction works, lays stones of projects

Mazdoor union on indefinite strike over poor hike in wages

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana MC razes 3 illegal constructions

Ward watch: Overflowing sewers at New Shivaji Nagar a headache

VB cracks whip on corruption

Ludhiana: 2 cops held for sexually harassing girl

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners in Patiala

Seminar dwells on Labour Codes 2020

10 Patiala schools participate in debate on Artificial Intelligence