Biggest external challenges come from China

It will be a make-or-break effort in the next decade and a half for India to catch up with China while India still has the potential for demographic dividend. So, out-of-the-box thinking is vital or else the present, all-round asymmetry with China will become permanent. This will drive India into the arms of the US, a declining global power, and New Delhi’s strategic autonomy will be lost.

Biggest external challenges come from China

Biggest Opportunities: The Gulf is a mission for India and its potential must be realised in full. File photo

K. P. Nayar

Strategic Analyst

As India looks 25 years ahead towards the centenary of its independence, its biggest external challenges will come from China, and these will not be confined to this country’s security in the conventional sense. These challenges will be broader and encompass economic, technological, civilisational, demographic, and of course, military activities. The nature and dimension of the Chinese challenges will depend very much on how those in India who make decisions on China and others who shape public opinion on the People’s Republic project the causes and effects of the gauntlets extending from across the northern borders.

India’s policy-making establishment is deeply influenced by two vastly divergent attitudes towards Beijing. One of these approaches is conditioned by a desire to repay for the humiliation of the Indian Army in the 1962 border war with China. Howsoever unrealistic this desire to pay back China for the 1962 defeat is, it is a sentiment that runs deep in India’s security system. What is disturbing about this attitude is that it is backed by an appalling ignorance about China, its capabilities and the progress it has made in recent decades. I say this from experience in conversations over the years with those Indians who ought to know better.

A recent Army notification to scale up Mandarin language training within the defence establishment is, therefore, a very welcome step towards overcoming a serious tactical handicap. In addition to recruiting civilian Chinese language experts as officers, the Army has signed memoranda of understanding with three domestic universities which already impart advanced instruction in Mandarin. Those in charge of public outreach in the defence sector have downplayed this development as a sequel to tensions along the Line of Actual Control and the need to equip soldiers for better exchanges with the People’s Liberation Army on the ground. But it is much more than that and will have positive results which can be far-reaching.

My exposure to the second attitude to China among Indian policymakers came in 1995 from none other than the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in a conversation on the rise of a unipolar world. Rao took the curious view that the Cold War had not ended. Only one phase of the Cold War was over with the collapse of the Berlin Wall, he insisted. The next phase of the Cold War would be between China and the United States. It was like uncannily looking into today’s circumstances more than a quarter of a century ago. Rao was emphatic that in this phase, India should stand with China and not with the US, just as it was closer to the Soviet Union, not the US, during the first Cold War.

This is a foreign policy position which few in New Delhi would back in public today, although many strategic experts share this view in private. Like the Army’s plans to enhance Mandarin skills, Rao, India’s first Minister for Human Resource Development, introduced the Chinese language in Indian schools. His short-sighted successors as Prime Minister killed this visionary initiative.

Between these two attitudes on China, is a large body of Indian Sinologists, who are very knowledgeable about China, but have mostly learned about the northern neighbour, like today's young civil service aspirants who prepare for Union Public Service Commission examinations do.

Desperate for new insights on China and an out-of-the-box thinking, Manmohan Singh embarked on a course which broke with convention: he took a personal interest in sending to Beijing diplomats who had absolutely no previous training in Sinology. At the end of 2006, Singh received a suggestion to send S Jaishankar as High Commissioner to Colombo. “No,” he told an aide. “I want Jaishankar to go to Singapore. From this reliable outpost, he will watch China for two years and then go to Beijing as Ambassador.” Jaishankar had no previous China experience when he reached Beijing in mid-2009. A year later, Rahul Chhabra, a French-speaking officer, was sent as Deputy Chief of Mission to Beijing.

After scrapping the experiment for 23 months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraced this policy once again by sending Vikram Misri as Ambassador in January 2019. Misri, too, had not dealt with China when he went to Beijing.

It will be a make-or-break effort in the next decade and a half for India to catch up with China while India still has the potential for demographic dividend. China grew rapidly when it had the same advantage in the decades just past. So, out-of-the-box thinking is vital or else the present, all-round asymmetry with China will become permanent. This will drive India into the arms of the US, a declining global power, and New Delhi’s strategic autonomy will be lost.

Juxtaposed against external challenges at 75, India's biggest external opportunities are in the Gulf. If there was a diplomatic version of Ripley’s Believe it or Not, an item which could suitably fit there is the bizarre truth that no Indian Prime Minister visited the near neighbour, the United Arab Emirates, for three decades until Modi prioritised the Gulf in his foreign policy calculations. India’s relations with the UAE are well on course as a “comprehensive strategic partner”, but New Delhi needs to catch up with other Gulf states, especially Kuwait, where Atal Bihari Vajpayee launched his party’s first outreach in the Islamic world in 1997, when he was the Chairman of the Parliament’s Standing Committee on External Affairs.

There is inadequate appreciation in the strategic community that Saudi Arabia is the next frontier for Indian entrepreneurship, infrastructure companies and manpower export under its reform-minded Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

India has less than 10,000 cinema theatres, according to the government's Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity. With the ban of public cinemas lifted, it is projected that Saudi Arabia will have 20,000 cinema halls by 2030. Who else is best suited to construct these cinemas than Bollywood’s ancillary industry, which is in the neighbourhood! Especially since most of these theatres will show Indian films.

This is just one example of the opportunities for India in the Gulf which must be tapped. These opportunities were notoriously missed in the past and there was complacency that remittances from Indian workers were all that mattered. The Gulf is a mission for India and its potential must be realised in full.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

AFT directs Controller General of Defence Accounts to review pay of all officers fixed after 6th Pay Commission

2
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s father alleges 'close friends' involved in singer's murder, ‘will reveal names soon’

3
Nation

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

4
Trending

Watch: Woman saves son in the nick of time from a giant cobra; video goes viral

5
Business

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

6
Nation

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

7
Nation obituary

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire

8
Punjab

Dr Avnish Kumar gets additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

9
Lifestyle

The nation has made rapid progress in 75 years of independence. Celebs share what they consider the biggest milestone...

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann watches ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, says it speaks of mutual brotherhood

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day

Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi

Modi also greeted people on the occasion.

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of Partition, applauds grit of survivors

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of Partition, applauds grit of survivors

Congress questions PM Modi’s intent

Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...

President: We’ve shown potential of democracy

President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy

'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...

Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for ops in J&K

Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K

2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission

Cities

View All

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

Poet's book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Patriotic fervour sweeps city

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 11 judges

Man dies, 92 new Covid cases in Chandigarh

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Yamuna recedes below danger mark in Delhi; CM urges people to avoid river banks

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with raids, bizmen meet MLAs

Traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

BJP organises peace march on Partition

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Owe my life to Muslim couple, says writer Dr Kewal Dheer

Two youths shot at in Ludhiana

Mahatma’s ‘adopted daughter’ from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Patiala bank heist: 11 days after minor walked away with Rs 35L, cops recover Rs 33.5L

Now, ED demands details of Punjabi varsity's UGC scholarship funds 'scam'

District to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts