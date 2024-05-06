 BJP, Congress manifestos highlight national security in contrasting ways : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • BJP, Congress manifestos highlight national security in contrasting ways

BJP, Congress manifestos highlight national security in contrasting ways

The flagship atmanirbharta project has been in focus for its greater emphasis on self-reliance than on state-of-the-art equipment.

BJP, Congress manifestos highlight national security in contrasting ways

GOAL: The government is keen to expand domestic defence manufacturing. ANI



Maj Gen Ashok K Mehta (Retd)

Military Commentator

THE BJP’s election manifesto covers several aspects of defence and national security, albeit in a fragmented manner. The government’s achievements and pledges feature largely in the section named ‘Modi ki Guarantee for Surakshit Bharat’. The party claims that there have been ‘zero major terror attacks in any city since 2014’. The word ‘city’ is used tactically to justify the omission of the attacks in 2016 (Pathankot airbase and Uri) and 2019 (Pulwama). The implication is that there has been no incident in the past decade that can be compared to the Mumbai terror strikes of 2008.

Also mentioned are the impact of the revocation of Article 370 on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, 52 per cent reduction in left-wing extremism-related violence and 71 per cent reduction in insurgency-linked violence in the North East. Reaffirming its zero tolerance to terrorism, the manifesto describes the surgical strikes of 2016 and the air strikes of 2019 as “examples of our dedicated efforts towards countering terrorism.”

The BJP has vowed to accelerate the development of robust infrastructure along the Indo-China, Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Myanmar borders and introduce technological solutions to make fencing smarter. However, there is no mention of the troubled border state of Manipur, which has been on the boil for the past year.

In the section ‘Modi ki Guarantee for Global Manufacturing Hub’, it’s written under the sub-head ‘Promoting Defence Manufacturing’: “We will vastly expand domestic defence manufacturing and exports of Made in Bharat equipment. This effort will be facilitated by accelerating indigenisation in major air and land equipment platforms.” Last year, on completing nine years in power, the BJP had highlighted its achievements by producing a booklet in which a chapter was titled ‘Nation First: Foreign Policy and National Security’.

In the Congress manifesto, defence, external security and internal security are reviewed separately. It highlights the perceived loss of 2,000 sq km of territory and 26 of 65 patrolling points in Ladakh. The party has promised to unveil the National Security Strategy (NSS); revise the Defence Minister’s Operational Directive last issued in 2009; institutionalise and make transparent the process of appointing the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS); reverse the decline in defence spending while allocating adequate funds; scrap the Agnipath scheme; bring the National Security Council and the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) under parliamentary oversight; secure global supply chains for strategic materiel; rectify anomalies in the implementation of the OROP (one rank, one pension); and restore tax-free disability pension. The internal security provisions focus on eliminating hate speech and hate crime and preventing communal disaffection. The party has promised to ‘operationalise’ the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) and the National Counter-Terrorism Centre within a year. I think the Congress scores over the BJP in the intent and content of its defence and security objectives.

What is most surprising in the defence sector is the sub-2 per cent allocation, even as the GDP is steadily increasing. Capability development and efforts to catch up with China have suffered, even though capital expenditure has been integrated for the Services. The government’s magic mantra to have more funds for modernisation through the skewed Agnipath scheme will take a decade or more to fructify. In 2022-23, the pension bill due to OROP arrears exceeded the modernisation budget, which BJP decided to redress by rightsizing the armed forces. This has resulted in deficiencies in the combat strength of fighting units. In 2022, the personnel shortfall was 1.18 lakh in the Army alone; this will grow exponentially as the retirement rate outpaces the recruitment intake because 75 per cent of the Agniveers will be demobilised after four years. One must pray that ‘this is not an era of war’ (a Modi aphorism) would be true for the region, even though two wars (in Ukraine and Gaza) are raging on.

The government’s flagship atmanirbharta project has been in focus for its greater emphasis on self-reliance than on state-of-the-art equipment, as the late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat had predicted. The L1 tender system is one of the culprits for inadequacy in quality. Defence exports have shot up, with the government giving lines of credit to friendly countries, which are buying mainly non-lethal equipment. The Defence Planning Committee consisting of the service chiefs and the NSA has yet to bring out the long-awaited NSS, which is one of the reasons for theaterisation being held up. A draft of the NSS was given to NSA Ajit Doval by the Integrated Defence Staff in 2021; this will require updating. Shedding the colonial legacy is proving to be an avoidable diversion for the armed forces, which must spend time on enhancing combat capabilities rather than on refashioning the military apparel.

The most critical issue for the fighting forces is the resource crunch — and the ability to spend the capital allocation — which in the past decade has not crossed 2 per cent of the GDP despite the threat magnification. The mid/late 1980s were the heyday of national defence. The first tri-service 15-year defence plan was produced in 1988 and mentioned in Parliament.

The BJP has appointed five defence ministers in 10 years, one of whom was the Finance Minister but twice held the additional charge of defence. The Modi government appointed S Jaishankar, a former Foreign Secretary, as Foreign Minister, and he has transformed India’s international image. Defence of the realm warrants similar political and professional attention. The new Defence Minister or MoS for defence must be endowed with military expertise. That will ratchet up decision-making and curb time and cost overruns for achieving atmanirbharta.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #BJP #Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

2
Delhi

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

3
World

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

4
Punjab

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

5
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

6
India

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

7
Features

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

8
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

9
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

10
India

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches grain markets for procurement

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations

Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning dump into football ground in 3 months

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Polling officers train in heat wave management

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

Yadav takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

BJP highlights social media’s role in politics

Kejriwal’s arrest a bid to silence his voice, says Sunita

Ahead of elections, Capital witnesses historic rise in youth voter registration

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Man dies, wife injured in mishap

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 sector officers face action for negligence

Polling staff apprised of election procedure

Perform duties with utmost dedication, DC to polling staff

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

3,967 appear for NEET UG in Ludhiana district

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal