Both manufacturing, services need push for jobs

Raghuram Rajan’s comments on the need to push the services economy rather than manufacturing face reluctance from policy-makers. One of the reasons is that creating employment by expanding manufacturing may be a more difficult task but jobs here provide more sustained livelihoods. In contrast, the services sector relies on short-term labour. Gig economy gives jobs to many but can vanish in an instant, as it happened during the pandemic.

Both manufacturing, services need push for jobs

Ray of hope: The production-linked incentive scheme is expected to generate jobs in large numbers in the manufacturing sector. PTI

Sushma Ramachandran

Senior Financial journalist

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has suggested that India should avoid the traditional route of manufacturing-led growth and leapfrog directly into a services-led economy. His proposal is timely given that the country is searching for solutions to get back to normalcy in economic activity. He is on the right track when he says that services are the biggest strength right now. In fact, it seems clear that the economy has willy-nilly moved from being predominantly agricultural to a services eco-system, without going through the time-tested intermediate process of manufacturing as the primary activity. Currently, services account for a whopping 54 per cent of the country’s GDP. The surprisingly rapid rise of this sector meant that even economic experts were baffled over the undeniable data as this figure shot up over the past decade.

Manufacturing, in contrast, now accounts for only about 17 per cent of the GDP while agriculture is less than 20 per cent. Employment presents a different picture. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), only 40 million people were employed in the manufacturing sector as against 140 million in agriculture. Another roughly 140 million are in the services sector, though accurate data on this segment is difficult to source. But it is clear that a disproportionately large percentage of jobs remain tied to agriculture despite its vastly lower share in the overall GDP.

Rajan’s comments on the need to push the services economy rather than manufacturing have been made by others as well but so far there seems to be reluctance to accept this thesis among government policy-makers. One of the reasons is that creating employment by expanding manufacturing may be a more difficult task, but jobs here provide more sustained livelihoods. In contrast, the services sector relies greatly on contractual and short-term employment. What is known as the gig economy, for instance, gives jobs to many but these can vanish in an instant, as happened during the pandemic. The lack of reliability in such employment is a lacuna in the services sector. Jobs in the manufacturing sector have always been considered more stable and sustainable in the long run.

On the other hand, studies have shown that wages and salaries in the manufacturing sector have remained stagnant for many years. One of the reasons is the huge reliance placed by industry on contractual workers. The aim is to avoid attracting the provisions of the country’s stringent labour laws which make it difficult to hire and fire employees. This also makes it easier to keep wages at relatively low levels. Thus the scenario of short-term contractual jobs, that is given as an argument against the services sector, is actually the same now in the manufacturing arena.

The fact is, India really does not have a choice on whether to opt for manufacturing-led or services- led growth. It has to adopt both models for the time being, if it is to make a dent in the critical area of employment as well as in triggering higher growth. It cannot be simply one or the other. As far as manufacturing is concerned, there is no doubt that the production-linked incentive scheme will generate millions of jobs when it is under way in many industries. On the plus side, there is already data to show a rising trend in employment in the organised sector in the latest report of the third round (October-December 2021) of the Quarterly Employment Survey.

Yet one cannot take the focus away from the small and medium enterprises. There is need to provide a congenial environment for them, especially those in the export sector, to help them expand and aid creation of more jobs. These are labour-intensive industries that can absorb many semi-skilled workers and provide sustained employment, especially given the export boom of the last two years.

Industrialist Naushad Forbes recently pointed out that the government can only enable job creation, it cannot create jobs itself. Pointing to countries like Bangladesh which employ up to 30,000 people in just a single garment producing unit, he felt it should ensure that labour laws support the employment of people by thousands. But after that, it needed to leave it to the companies to get on with creating those jobs.

A similar approach is needed for the services sector which has enormous potential to create more value as well as provide jobs. The information technology industry is a classic example, oft cited, of the hands-off approach by the government that led to flourishing of new ventures and ultimately the creation of an entire new eco-system in this sector. Enabling environments need to be created in other growth segments of services like tourism and hospitality which clearly have a major scope for growth. It is these areas that can provide jobs in the long run.

The troubling issue of contractual labour in the manufacturing sector, and the transient nature of jobs in the gig economy, however, needs to be paid greater attention. It was the lack of permanence in jobs that forced workers even in large factories to make the long trek to their villages during the lockdown. The gig economy was even worse as wages were halted abruptly without even a day’s notice. In the former case, there is need to ensure that employers are not put off by the rigidity of labour laws in terms of hiring and firing. But things should not swing to the other extreme of allowing factories to have inordinately long shifts which could mean exploitation of labour.

In the case of services, there is need to recognise that workers employed by aggregator apps cannot be treated in the same way as similar workers in developed countries. For instance, cab drivers attached to Uber and Ola are not independent entities as envisaged by the creators of these disruptive start-ups. Similarly, delivery workers are not working several jobs like abroad, and on the contrary, lack flexibility in working hours. All such workers are critically dependent on income from the app-based companies.

These vital employment issues need to be resolved firmly and without delay. If these are tackled in the right way, there should be no need to worry whether India is a manufacturing-led or services-led economy. Both segments are equally important to achieve a higher growth path and pull the masses out of the slough of poverty.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

2
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

3
Patiala

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

4
Nation

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

5
Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

6
Bathinda

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

7
World

This is what British PM Boris Johnson said on MP 'watching porn' in Parliament

8
Punjab

College girl among three held with heroin worth Rs 30 crore

9
Chandigarh

Siswan land worth crores cleared of encroachments

10
Nation

Video: Woman who had gone to get son’s bail ‘made to massage an on-duty police officer’ in Bihar

Don't Miss

View All
World champ who worked as domestic help gets aid
Haryana

World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops
Ludhiana

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’
Chandigarh

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding
Nation

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

Ex-Dy Speaker’s niece got ~50K salary as his cook
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions
Trending

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave
Trending

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states
Nation

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states

Top News

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to remain closed till May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...

PM Modi to host Sikh delegation on Friday evening

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors

Cities

View All

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF shoots down drone along Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar

Abandoned by sons, septuagenarian now at the mercy of her neighbours

HC stays dissolving of Amritsar MC sub-committees

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: SGPC fails to comply with Akal Takht directive

4 buses catch fire, 1 dead in Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's 'heavy pesticide use' remark flayed

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh civic body to initiate legal action against violators for dumping garbage

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

AFT upholds woman cadet's withdrawal from Naval Academy for inappropriate behaviour

Vaccination centre at Sukhna Lake now only for children

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Arvind Kejriwal lauds Atishi for her UNGA speech, says world looking at Delhi for solutions in urban governance

Delhi High Court defers hearing on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to May 6

No relief from heat-wave conditions, mercury crosses 46 degrees Celsius mark in many parts of India

Delhi vs Centre: SC reserves order on power tussle

Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman among 2 booked

Missing files: Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman Daljit Singh among 2 booked

Two days after FIR against Jalandhar Congress leader Angad Dutta, ACP, 2 other cops shifted

Jalandhar: A month on, FIR lodged in Joshi Hospital digging case

Tanda: Man shot dead by nephew over trivial issue

Jalandhar: Power cuts making lives miserable

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

Three held, ghee stock of company recovered

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Farm fires on rise, air quality dips to 'poor' in dist

8 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Visiting Patiala villages to address grievances: Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh

After snag hits 2 thermal plants, Punjab short of 200 lakh power units