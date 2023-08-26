 BRICS grouping expands to a team of eleven : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • BRICS grouping expands to a team of eleven

BRICS grouping expands to a team of eleven

The new members are neither averse to India nor can be seen as only pro-Chinese. Some have good relations with the US and the West.

BRICS grouping expands to a team of eleven

MULTILATERAL FORUM: Leaders of BRICS nations met in Johannesburg this week. PTI



Gurjit Singh

Former Ambassador

THE 15th BRICS summit, the first in-person edition since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, earlier this week. Its key outcome was a 94-paragraph communique; deciding to add six members and holding a BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue encompassing almost half of the Non-Aligned Movement countries were its highlights.

There were some major points of interest regarding this summit. The first was what direction it would take. Would it be more of a Chinese and Russian-backed view of the growing bipolarity and become a part of it, or would it remain a middle-of-the-road alternative? BRICS came into being as emerging economies wanted an alternative to the Bretton Woods system. The financial crisis of 2008 led to the first BRICS summit in 2009 and the inclusion of South Africa in 2010.

Amid the Ukraine crisis, China has challenged the US and made more friends. Hence, the expansion of BRICS is viewed as an opportunity to create a phalanx of countries which would be beholden to China and its economic might, and a challenge the US domination.

The India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) trilateral of 2003 preceded BRICS. It was a three-continent, three-democracy grouping of the Global South. When South Africa was included in BRICS, IBSA more or less got merged with it and has had no separate summit since 2011.

As China and Russia are pushing BRICS towards an anti-US stance, the IBSA could have prevented BRICS from moving in that direction. The IBSA coordination would also have been useful in the context of the G20 presidency, currently held by India and to be taken by Brazil and South Africa (endorsed in the Johannesburg Declaration). However, these hopes were belied because South Africa has largely followed the Chinese lead in pursuing the BRICS goals.

This is a loss for the Global South. South Africa invited 69 countries, including all African nations, to the BRICS summit. They included the 22 countries that had formally requested to join it. Holding such a large, unwieldy event was perhaps an effort by South Africa, backed by China, to indicate that they too — like India — are champions of the Global South.

Besides this approach, the other important aspects were expansion, what shape it would take and the so-called effort towards ‘dedollarisation’. It was widely expected that India and Brazil would resist quick expansion, and instead look for a criteria-based approach. Up to a point in the summit, it appeared that this was the way things would go and other countries would be included in a phased membership process, beginning with BRICS Plus or BRICS partners, which could later graduate to membership. In the early stages of the summit, after much effort, a document on the process and the criteria for expansion was adopted. Within a day of that, six new members were announced. The expectation that there would be some processes undertaken before that was belied. The communique does say that the criteria established now will have the foreign ministers look at new partners, which means that the BRICS expansion is not yet over.

In the later stages of the summit, the China-Russia-South Africa combine pushed through an immediate expansion. India and Brazil were not averse to it and, therefore, seemed ready with who they were to support in case of expansion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announced meetings prior to the summit included those with the leaders of Iran and Ethiopia, who were admitted as members. The PM also met Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique, a major energy partner, and Senegal President Macky Sall, who had approached India for the African Union’s admission to the G20.

Indian support for Argentina, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE was easier as they are all New Delhi’s strategic partners. While the expansion was virtually sudden, the new members admitted are neither averse to India nor can be seen as only pro-Chinese. Some have good relations with the US and the West as well.

The criteria are not yet known. Nigeria and Indonesia, both big countries with emerging economy status, were ignored. Are democracy and economic status not criteria for membership? Sources say that, perhaps, Nigeria and Indonesia were diffident about joining BRICS. Perhaps, it was the strong lobbying by those ultimately admitted that led to them getting ahead in the process.

Regarding ‘dedollarisation’, it seems to be an overrated concept. Despite proclaimed Chinese strength, its economy is not doing well. Russia is under sanctions. South African economy itself is in the doldrums. The original reason for the formation of BRICS was to bring together a group of robust emerging economies, which had slowed down. Countries within BRICS are trading among themselves in their own currencies. Now, more efforts will be made. The Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will discuss the issue of local currencies, payment instruments and platforms, and report at the next summit in Russia. The New Development Bank (NDB) is also making an effort in that direction but trading in their own currencies without a clear reference currency, or a stated monetary policy, seems far.

The best part of BRICS has been NDB, which is modest but steady. The new members need to contribute to it in equal measure and not be junior partners. Some like the UAE and Saudi Arabia have robust capacities and can be expected to invest. Among the new members, the UAE and Egypt are now in the NDB, as are Bangladesh and Uruguay, but the other new entrants need to join the bank.

The other new members would have some problems since they are eagerly looking for support rather than to contribute. Therefore, the criteria to expand BRICS should have included a minimum threshold of GDP, and the ability to contribute to BRICS and the NDB. After all, BRICS membership should not bring only the right to milk the system, but also to be an important part of a pole in the preferred multipolar order.

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana girl shot dead by boyfriend in US; family waits for her body

2
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

3
Nation

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon

4
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs

5
Nation

Andhra Pradesh devotee offers Rs 100 crore cheque at temple, had only Rs 17 in bank account

6
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

7
Diaspora

Australia closes dual-study visa loophole for foreign students which allowed students to enrol for cheaper vocational courses

8
Punjab

AAP slams Punjab governor over President's rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

9
Punjab

May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann

10
Haryana

Kuber Group director Vikas Malu among injured in Rolls Royce high-speed crash in Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Top News

PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 scientists at ISRO

PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called Shiv Shakti

August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi

6 dead as Lucknow-Rameswaram Express's coach catches fire in Madurai

6 dead as Lucknow-Rameswaram Express's coach catches fire in Madurai

All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...

Focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab

Focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab

Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon

May recommend President’s rule: Governor to Mann

May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann

Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered

No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell

No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell

Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 5 SHOs shifted after party video goes viral

Amritsar: 5 SHOs shifted after party video goes viral

Century-old Amritsar orphanage basks in glow of film Sardar Udham Singh's success

Indian envoy to US Sandhu visits Golden Temple, Pingalwara in Amritsar

After farmer leaders set free, dharnas lifted at toll plazas

Collector rates: Property dealers, colonisers’ stir enters third day

Bathinda DSP held for graft

Bathinda DSP held for graft

Smart City Contest: Chandigarh gets best UT award, ranks first in mobility, governance

Smart City Contest: Chandigarh gets best UT award, ranks first in mobility, governance

Only 6 projects listed in Chandigarh, RERA warns erring realtors of action

5 reminders later, Punjab Govt allocates Rs 49 crore for hostels at Panjab University

Push for tricity Metro, Punjab gives Rs 1.37 crore for project report

After 2-year hiatus, PGI governing body meet on September 6

High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first-level checking of EVMs

High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first-level checking of EVMs

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till Sept 1

Social media norms for cops

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory

Civic body’s negligence costs woman her life

Civic body’s negligence costs woman her life

Couple beaten up at Shahkot market

Protest over choked sewer in Hargobind Nagar

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-II: Torch relay gets rousing welcome in district

Govt ignored Kapurthala: Residents

No end to stray cattle menace in Urban Estate Phase I, HM Colony

No end to stray cattle menace in Urban Estate Phase I, HM Colony

Driver killed as truck falls into drain on Dehlon-Sahnewal road

Transparency in admn, improving basic amenities priority, says new MC chief

PAU tells farmers to watch out for pink bollworm attack on Bt cotton

Minor violates 15-yr-old, held

Punjabi University, Patiala, students up in arms over ‘wrong marking’ of answer sheets

Punjabi University, Patiala, students up in arms over 'wrong marking' of answer sheets

ZPSC members demand re-auction of common land in Patiala

MGNREGA workers protest lack of work in Patiala

Patiala district logs 10 new dengue cases

Patiala District Legal Services Authority organises medical camps for jail inmates