 Bring big-ticket items into the GST net : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Bring big-ticket items into the GST net

Bring big-ticket items into the GST net

There is no getting away from the fact that it is time to carry out rationalisation of the rate structure

Bring big-ticket items into the GST net

SCOPE: There is much that can be done to improve the implementation of the GST. ISTOCK



Sushma Ramachandran

Senior Financial Journalist

WHEN the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was launched seven years ago, on July 1, 2017, there were many fears over its implementation. The decision to go ahead with the launch was considered reckless, given that the country was barely recovering from the chaos of demonetisation the year before. There were dire predictions by economists and tax experts that the tax would fail in its aim as the country was not ‘ready’ for it. It was then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who took the call to introduce the tax without any further delay. This proved to be the wisest move, as it would have taken an inordinately long time for the stakeholders in the economy to be fully prepared for the development.

The original concept of a single-point levy will remain unachievable unless large segments of the economy are brought under its purview.

It must be recalled that the concept of the one-point tax had already been deliberated on for about 18 years. The idea of replacing the innumerable indirect Central and state taxes with a single levy had been mooted way back in 1999 at the time of the Vajpayee government. The proposal emanated from the Vijay Kelkar task force, which recommended a unified tax system to simplify compliance and promote economic integration. There were also studies showing that the countries that had adopted this system benefited in terms of improved efficiency and enhanced economic growth.

An empowered committee of state Finance Ministers was set up in 2000, which was headed by then West Bengal Finance Minister Asim Dasgupta. This was the forerunner of the present GST Council, which represents all states to ensure that revenue issues are considered by the Centre and the states in a consensual manner. It was this committee that prepared the first draft of the Bill and carried out complex negotiations to bring all states on board. The process took nearly two decades, but there remained hesitation over the launch even after broad consensus was achieved in 2016.

One reason was the complexity brought into the original concept of a single-point tax. This stemmed from the states’ worries over losing revenues from the existing taxes. The result was a multi-layered system that is still in operation. So, there is an integrated GST levied on the inter-state movement of goods along with Central, state and union territory GSTs. Plus, there are four tax slabs, ranging from five to 28 per cent.

Not only that, states insisted on keeping the two biggest cash cows in revenue terms out of the purview of the GST. That is, petroleum and alcohol. The biggest concern at the time of the launch was whether the states would be able to manage with the resources mobilised through the new indirect tax. All these fears have now been shown to be completely misplaced. In fact, revenue mobilisation has soared far beyond expectations. The latest data shows that GST collections touched Rs 1.74 lakh crore in June, compared to the average monthly inflow of about

Rs 90,000 crore in the first year of its implementation. In addition, a Reserve Bank of India study has shown the states’ share of own revenues has risen in the last two years compared to the pre-GST era.

This means that the states may be able to manage without relying further on the compensation mechanism built into the GST framework at the outset. It was initially meant to be for five years, but it has now been extended as a result of Covid-19 till 2026. In case revenue buoyancy continues, it may be possible to finally end this provision.

Overall, there have undoubtedly been many hiccups in the implementation, especially in reducing red tape and simplifying procedures. But the GST Council, in which all states are represented, meets regularly to iron out problems and carries out firefighting wherever needed. The initial problem was to bring small and tiny businesses into the GST network by introducing computerisation. The disruptive effect on the small industry was tremendous, to the extent that the GST was reviled as being destructive to it. On the contrary, it has ended up bringing lakhs of small enterprises into the digital economy.

A major fear was that the GST would create a higher tax burden for the common man. This has also been proven groundless as studies now show that 60 per cent of consumption items face the lowest tax slab of five per cent or nil tax. On the other hand, only three per cent of consumption items face the heaviest tax of 28 per cent.

Yet, there is no getting away from the fact that it is time to carry out rationalisation of the GST rate structure. The original concept of a single-point levy may not be achievable immediately, but the tax slabs need to be reduced to achieve more simplicity in the long run.

The other critical step needed is to bring big-ticket items into the GST net. This includes petroleum, though electricity and land are now also being mentioned for inclusion. As a first step, petroleum products like aviation turbine fuel and natural gas could be brought under the purview of the GST, though it is also high time for the inclusion of petrol and diesel. Alcohol is difficult to touch as it remains a sensitive commodity for states. Taxation from this sector brings considerable revenues, but it will also have to be roped into the GST net sooner rather than later.

In its recent meeting, the GST Council took some business-friendly measures to help micro and small enterprises by giving amnesty on legacy disputes and raising the ceiling for appeals on disputes. The need for a GST appellate tribunal is similarly being felt, as appeals on disputes need to be dealt with rapidly.

There is much that can be done to improve the implementation of the GST, and this includes further simplification of procedures and rationalisation of rates. Yet, the original concept of a single-point levy will remain unachievable unless large segments of the economy, like petroleum, are brought under its purview. The Centre has to take the initiative, but the states also need to adopt a rational and long-term view so that the GST can fulfil its avowed objective of speeding up economic growth.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Demonetisation #Goods and Services Tax GST


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

2
Jalandhar

‘Was not a party to it’: Hours after joining AAP, Surjit Kaur is back in SAD

3
Punjab

Punjab Govt sends application to Lok Sabha Speaker for grant of parole to Amritpal Singh for oath-taking

4
India

116 dead in stampede at religious congregation in UP's Hathras

5
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

6
Chandigarh

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

7
India

PM Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, asserts mandate is for stability, continuity

8
Punjab

Blaming Punjab farmers for Delhi’s air pollution unfair: NGT member Justice Sudhir Agarwal

9
India

Selective expunction defies logic, expunged remarks be restored: Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

10
Himachal

Lonavala-type family drowning averted in Himachal’s Kangra as 5 Uttar Pradesh tourists rescued from gushing waters

Don't Miss

View All
Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

Top News

‘We did not find Baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today

‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today

Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...

Modi hurls balak buddhi barb at Rahul, terms Congress parasite

PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite

Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...

116 killed in stampede at UP’s Hathras as disciples vie for their guru’s glimpse

116 killed in stampede at UP’s Hathras as disciples vie for their guru’s glimpse

Defies logic: Rahul on expunged remarks

Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks

Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla

Punjab sends plea for Amritpal’s oath to Birla

Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters


Cities

View All

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges draws flak

Gurjeet Singh Aujla meets Naidu, requests to start direct flights from Amritsar to Nanded, Guwahati, Dharamsala

Rainwater recharge wells built along BRTS lane lying defunct in Amritsar

Amritsar: Once in high demand, price of oxygen cylinders pinches consumers, unit owners

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Slain drug officer Neha’s parents booked by Chandigarh police for forgery, cheating

‘Serial molester’ in Chandigarh police net

Rain effect: Uprooted tree falls on 3 houses at PGI, two roads cave in

In Mohali, roads waterlogged, sewers overflow, drains choke

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

BJP: Kejriwal govt insensitive towards women

Hold NEET-UG exam again for all candidates: Student outfits

Atishi declares L-G’s order on development panel null & void

Residents voice anger as infrastructure failure leads to severe flooding in Capital

Punjab bypoll: Days after SAD withdrew support to Jalandhar West candidate, Surjit Kaur joins Aam Aadmi Party

‘Was not a party to it’: Hours after joining AAP, Surjit Kaur is back in SAD

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: Political battle heats up

BJP leader criticises AAP for failure to curb drug menace

FIR registration dips as cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

FIR registration dips as Ludhiana cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

Dengue cases reach 25 in Ludhiana district

Complete pending works at international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana by July 31: DC

Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Ludhiana ASI booked for taking Rs 2.70 lakh bribe

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Placement drive held in Patiala

Woman dies of electrocution