Good Sport

Captain inspirational who’s a status quoist

Captain inspirational who’s a status quoist

When Sourav Ganguly became the BCCI president, much was expected of him. After such high hopes, only disenchantment must follow.

Rohit Mahajan

Extreme self-confidence in sport, a necessity for excellence, is just egotism by another name. Without absolute confidence in self, a sportsperson is nothing. We love it in sportspersons because we deem them as proxy soldiers, fighting for the nation. In reality, what the sportsperson is fighting for is far more complex — the desire to excel, the desire to impose oneself over the adversary and win, the desire to be a champion and hero of a nation.

We fall for the image of a great leader, even a great actor. When the great Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar was kidnapped by the bandit Veerappan in 2000, a colleague in Bengaluru, a diehard fan of the actor, half expected Dr Rajkumar to march back into the city with a reformed Veerappan in tow. We expect our heroes on the field of sport or the silver screen to work miracles in real life — Imran Khan next door, for example.

Similarly, when the great Indian cricket team leader Sourav Ganguly became the president of the Indian cricket board (BCCI), much was expected of him — finally, a Cricketer-King! After such high hopes, only disenchantment must follow. Retired First-Class players are upset that their pensions and benefits haven’t increased. Women’s cricket, on a high after the 2017 World Cup, has become stagnant. There have been long delays in payments to domestic cricketers. The mess over the captaincy of Virat Kohli — probably the most important Indian cricketer right now — was wholly unnecessary and very disappointing, for it showed Ganguly in a bad light.

Entrenched power

It seems Ganguly, like the non-cricketers before him, is more interested in consolidation of power. When he was elected BCCI president in November 2019, his term was to last till late 2020: The Supreme Court-mandated constitution of the BCCI limits the tenure of officials, and the terms of Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah were to end in 2020. But they continued to hold the reins. The Lodha Committee reforms, by sweeping aside the old guard through new age/tenure rules, made it possible for a cricketer to become president; Ganguly, however, like a pawn, is one with the BCCI in the efforts to dilute the reforms so that the president and secretary could remain in office for two consecutive terms, ie six years in all.

Saddest of all is that Ganguly is pursuing personal commercial interests in a manner that does no credit to the office he occupies. His personal endorsement of an online fantasy cricket game is especially galling, for it could push impressionable young people towards games of chance.

Commercial interests, and perhaps bad advice, make even middle-aged former players do odd things — thus, Ganguly, 50 next month, put up a cleverly-crafted tweet this week, suggesting he was going to take a really big decision in the near future — ‘as I enter this chapter of my life’. This created a buzz — was he going to resign and join politics? No, it turned out to be something much bigger than this — money. Ganguly was going to sign a new endorsement deal with an education app.

Courting trouble

It’s the season of courts removing sticky office-bearers. Last month, the Supreme Court chucked politician Praful Patel out of the president’s office at the All India Football Federation (AIFF). This ended Patel’s 13-year stint at the helm with not much to cheer about. Indian football continues to be mired in mediocrity with skewed priorities: The focus is on top-level leagues — especially the Indian Super League — rather than the game at the grassroots, and AIFF’s academies have been shutting down due to lack of interest or funding. AIFF tried to push up interest by bidding for international events, but heightened interest won’t create players — grassroots infrastructure, coaching and mentoring will.

AIFF is now in the hands of a court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) — it’s the third sports body that has been placed under the governance of a court-appointed CoA this year, the others being the Table Tennis Federation of India and Hockey India.

The three federations are accused of unprofessional functioning and non-compliance with the National Sports Development Code (NSDC). Yet, most federations remain defiant, refusing to amend their constitutions. The Delhi High Court has now directed the Sports Ministry to stop the funding of the federations that violate the NSDC.

There is rich irony in this judicial intervention — the BCCI was put under a CoA as far back as 2017, with the efforts of more than one Chief Justice of India. They got a new constitution drafted and mandated for the BCCI. This constitution can be modified only with the permission of the Supreme Court — yet the officials have gone ahead and passed a resolution to amend it! All this under the watch of Ganguly, the inspirational leader; but then, by 50, most people learn to stop trying to change the world and adapt and compromise — this seems to have happened to our fiery cricketer and inspirational leader, too.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment The Inward Eye

King Kahlon of Kashmir

2
Nation

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

3
Features

Rhythm of an ominous beat: Rabbi Shergill on what ails Punjabi music

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Cops yet to identify shooters

5
J & K

Revoke bond or won't join duty, warn Kashmiri Pandits

6
Features

Tracking ins and outs of Indian Railways

7
Jalandhar

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

8
Haryana

High Court: Hand over plots to Kashmiri Pandits without formalities

9
Punjab

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

10
Punjab

Setback for Punjab Congress as 4 former ministers, 2 ex-MLAs join BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Rooted in culture, he loved farming: Friends
Punjab

Rooted in culture, Sidhu Moosewala loved farming: Friends

Singer immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist Manjit Singh Gill

Dangling danger in Chandigarh
Chandigarh The Tribune Special

Dangling danger in Chandigarh

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; Elon Musk, are you watching?
Trending

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; ask if Elon Musk launched it

‘Yes, I got Sidhu Moosewala killed’, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi Police
Bathinda

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi accepts his role in Moosewala killing

‘Flying restaurant’, Manali’s newest tourist attraction
Himachal

'Flying restaurant', Manali's newest tourist attraction

Top News

BJP suspends party spokespersons Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from primary membership

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...

Remark against Prophet: Qatar's Foreign Ministry summons Indian envoy

Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology

Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen rape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

Has been a two time MLA from Barnala

Cities

View All

Despite ‘tight security’, snatchers striking at will

Despite 'tight security', snatchers striking at will

Man shot dead while resisting crime in Majitha

Firing outside Khalsa College: Three arrested

Family members of suspects seek intervention of CM, DGP

Man ends life, moneylender booked

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

2021 Khelo India: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Khelo India Youth Games: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Barricades irk Chandigarh residents

At 44°C, Chandigarh logs highest max temp of this summer

2 detained as car hits several vehicles

Vendors, encroachments choke Zirakpur roads

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Gold smuggling alone not a terrorist act: High Court

Army aspirants chase down thieves fleeing in autorickshaw; win praise, reward from Delhi police

Industry key to net zero emission goal: Kovind

ED can question minister Jain in lawyer's absence

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Man kills wife four days after she delivered son

45 days on, 2 key accused still at large

8 months after Capt's exit, GoG scheme runs out of steam

LPU student bags Rs 64.5L package from Google India

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Covid claims one life after 45 days in Ludhiana district

145 mobiles seized from Central Jail in two months

3 nabbed with illegal weapons

Dismissed cop fined Rs 33 lakh in graft case

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Fatehgarh Sahib lose to Mansa in cricket

Farewell party at Bikram College