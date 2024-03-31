 Carrying many a storm in our hearts : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Carrying many a storm in our hearts

Carrying many a storm in our hearts

Carrying many a storm in our hearts

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock file photo



Shumita Didi Sandhu

“Moam ki moorat kabhi hai

Sanngdil qaatil kabhi..

Zindagi... phir zindagi hai,

Iss se hum ghabraayein kya...”

(As soft as a figure of molten wax

Rock hard as a killer’s cold heart

Yet, why should we fear it so

Life is but just what it is... Life!) 

                 — Madan Lal Didi

His couplets often nudge me gently to face life head-on with a modicum of acceptance. The 100th birth anniversary of my late father, Comrade Madan Lal Didi, a poet-politician, was celebrated in Chandigarh recently.

The strains of his mellifluous flute would wake us some days as he practised a raga virtuously explained to him by our mother — the singer, political activist and lawyer Sheila Didi. Other days, we heard his vibrant oration at a jalsa or visited him at a hunger strike where his comrades would pamper us with ice-creams or lemonade as they sat hungry in protest for some cause. The longest strike lasted 40 days. “After the first three days, it becomes easier to fast,” our mathematics graduate father told my sister Poonam.

Whenever, wherever I saw red flags in a procession with lively slogans, I as a little child would run fearlessly into that moving mass of humanity and ask any of the vigorous walkers to lift me high on their shoulders so that I too could hold a flag and shout, ‘Zindabad!’

“Hum mukhalif hawaaon ke paale huay... Laakh toofaan dilon mein sambhaale huay...” (We who have been raised by opposing winds... We carry many a storm in our hearts...)

Mehfils (soirees) at our home were a weekly affair. Sher-o-shayari and songs ranging from revolutionary fervour to everlasting or unrequited love resounded in our tender ears. We didn’t quite understand the importance of silence for these baithaks, but today, my appreciation for music and poetry and that of my siblings stems from these mehfils and IPTA programmes. We were often chorus singers singing amongst others the famous peace anthem: “Aman ke hum rakhwaale sab ek hain ek hain... Hum zulm se ladne waale sab ek hain ek hain...” (We the safe-keepers of peace are one, are one... We who fight cruel atrocities... are one, are one).

Life was, however, not a bed of roses. Although there was a stream of wonderful, warm people flowing in and out of our home, more often than not, there was a paucity of money to pay even the rent. There would be outstanding accounts with shopkeepers and I for one grew up feeling that it was very important to have a house of one’s own. It’s a childhood insecurity I still chase.

My brother Rahul was drawn to the field of finance in the US after a degree in engineering from Moscow, while Poonam become the editor of Punjabi heritage magazine Preetlari.

Our father would sportingly accept hand-me-downs from our well-to-do uncles from Kenya. In fact, he used to distribute their largesse to colleagues, who would suddenly appear in a dapper safari suit at a rally!

The fiery trade unionist had a soft heart and a twinkle in his eyes. He also had a ferocious temper. At 65, Papa said he had finally outgrown his teenage! He said men take a long time to grow up in our culture as they are so pampered as children, and that women were the first slaves that man made. There was a contradiction there when he would tell me that marriage as an institution, as he had seen it growing up, was more about curtailing women into certain roles, yet he was impatient for me to get married.

I saw Papa evolve. He was painfully truthful. Admitting to being enamoured of a muse or to his proclivity to binge drink, he went at my suggestion to therapists and proudly joined a community of recovering addicts in his seventies.

He would come in a bus from remote parts of Punjab even during the days of terrorism to be home every night to tend to his aged mother, Biji Preeto. His taqiya qalaam (favourite phrase) was “ chalega”, or one step ahead, “daurega”.

Once a sweeper’s daughter, just about my age, was caught stealing from Biji. As I launched into a high-pitched tirade, my father arrived and it was I who faced his wrath. He said had I not been born in our house, I too might have had to clean people’s homes and could have landed in a similar situation. I was admonished whilst she was let off gently. I have never forgotten this lesson.

Papa was respected for his amiable personality, uncompromising integrity and remembered for his quick wit, generosity and wisdom. His words resonate: “Khoobsoorat shaam hai, khushiyaan manaao dosto... Din ke tarkash mein na jaane kis tarah ke teer hain...” (Celebrate this beautiful evening now friends... for you know not what stinging arrows the day’s quiver may hold).

— The writer is an artist & filmmaker

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP names 6 of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha candidates in 8th list; fields Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar

2
Punjab

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

3
Uttar Pradesh

Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, skips her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

4
Punjab

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts

5
Delhi

ED questions Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for 5 hours in excise policy case

6
Entertainment

What was it that Imtiaz Ali said made Diljit Dosanjh cry like a kid at ‘Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch

7
Punjab

Former Punjab Police SP sentenced to 10 years in jail in a 32-year-old case

8
Pollywood

‘Abhi to madam…’: When Kapil Sharma was asked to invite his wife Ginni Chatrath on his comedy show

9
Patiala

10-year-old girl dies after eating birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala; baker booked

10
India

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today

Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today

In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...

Rajnath to head BJP’s 27-member poll manifesto panel, Nirmala convener

Rajnath to head BJP’s 27-member poll manifesto panel, Nirmala convener

Navy frees Iranian vessel with 23 all-Pak crew in Arabian Sea

Navy frees Iranian vessel with 23 all-Pak crew in Arabian Sea

9 pirates captured in 12-hour operation, being brought to In...

Preneet, Taranjit, Bittu, Hans Raj BJP’s Punjab picks

Preneet, Taranjit, Bittu, Hans Raj BJP’s Punjab picks

Saffron party out with eighth list of 11, six from frontier ...

Examine rule exempting first two offences, NGT directs Haryana Govt

Examine rule exempting first two offences, NGT directs Haryana Govt

Raps state for failing to impose fine for illegal mining


Cities

View All

STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: Youth beaten to death, 5 held

Three loot retd JE of Rs 4 lakh in Amritsar

Come out & exercise franchise, Tarn Taran adminstration exhorts voters

Sale of bottled water in Golden Temple complex raises queries

Chandigarh to take another month to power up EV stations

Chandigarh to take another month to power up EV stations

Fire disrupts heart surgery at PGI

INDIA VOTES 2024: PM Modi to hold rally in mid-May

BJP starts campaign to install name plates in UT

Leaders of three parties join SAD

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

ED questions Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for 5 hours in excise policy case

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for Sunday in view of INDIA bloc rally

INDIA bloc rally not person-specific but to protect democracy, Constitution: Congress

Delhi Police file 8,000-page chargesheet against NewsClick and its founder Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case

Gurugram Police file case against Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuria

4 gangsters of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang arrested after encounter in Jalandhar

4 gangsters of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang arrested after encounter in Jalandhar

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

Security forces take out flag march in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Administration sets up permission cells

Star Air all set for its inaugural flight to Nanded from Adampur tomorrow

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Welder killed on intervention in neighbour’s fight with relative

Met Dept sounds ‘orange alert’ for Ludhiana district, farmers worried

Lok Sabha polls: Activists demand promoting of NOTA option

Kashmiri migrants can vote through postal ballots: Ludhiana DEO

Former president of Shutrana Youth Congress switches loyalty to BJP

Former president of Shutrana Youth Congress switches loyalty to BJP