Century-old RIMC an iconic cradle of military mettle

Alumni of the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, have distinguished themselves before as well as after Independence. Second Lieutenant (later Lt Gen) PS Bhagat was a recipient of the Victoria Cross. Maj Somnath Sharma was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Many more awards have been won by officers, cadets and members of the staff of RIMC for both gallantry and distinguished service.

Century-old RIMC an iconic cradle of military mettle

Haloed portals: Fortitude, formidability and plurality are the RIMC’s hallmarks. File photos

GP Capt Deepak Ahluwalia

Secretary, Rimcollian Old Boys Association, and Trustee

THE Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, traces its origin to the Prince of Wales Royal Indian Military College, inaugurated on March 13, 1922, by Prince Edward VIII, the Prince of Wales. Set amidst 138 acres of lush-green flora, it was established keeping in mind the ethic of the guru-shishya continuum. After Independence, the governorship of the college was handed over to the Union Ministry of Defence.

With the vision of teaching Indian boys to reach the zenith of military honour and leadership, while also acquiring further training in Royal Military College, (later Royal Military Academy), Sandhurst, the aim was to Indianise the officer cadres of the nation. The RIMC thus served the dual role of an educational institute along with a pre-Sandhurst institution. Today, the college is revered as the primary cradle of military excellence.

Distinguished alumni: Gen KS Thimayya, Gen GG Bewoor, Gen VN Sharma
Distinguished alumniGen S Padmanabhan, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Air Chief Marshal NC Suri

The Chiefs of Staff Committee took a historic decision at its meeting on December 21, 1998, to treat the RIMC as an Inter-Services Category ‘A’ institution. This decision is testimony to the unique contribution of the RIMC to the three Services for a hundred years and counting.

Financial assistance in the form of scholarships from Central/state governments is granted to deserving cadets on the recommendations of the Commandant. These scholarships are based on merit-cum-means basis and are awarded in compliance with strict rules and regulations.

The beauty of the preserved heritage at the RIMC in the shape of infrastructure belies description. The campus has a number of heritage buildings in faux Tudor style, some even over a hundred years old. These elegant buildings house the cadets as well as provide for the Cadet’s Mess. The sprawling campus also has an educational block with capacious classrooms and well-equipped laboratories manned by a highly professional faculty. A well-stocked library, laboratories, a kaleidoscope of hobbies, expansive playfields, indoor-outdoor games courts, shooting ranges, a riding school, a swimming pool and many other facilities provide the oeuvre for the holistic development of any child.

With a teacher-student ratio of 1:13, the growth of intellect and physique is simultaneous and exponential. Well-thought-out and focused co-curricular activities complement the curriculum. Abundant scope is provided for meaningful enrichment of social, cultural and individual growth of cadets. In order to provide the cadets with an opportunity for self-expression and recreation, a number of hobby clubs are run by the cadets themselves under the watchful tutelage of the staff. Cadets are also encouraged to devote time and effort to diverse co-curricular activities and social work.

The RIMC was awarded GOC-in-C, Central Command, Unit Citation in 2018 for its stellar contribution towards nation-building by perennially sending the highest number of cadets to the National Defence Academy and producing leaders in all walks of life. Some of them deserve special mention: Gen KS Thimayya, Gen GG Bewoor, Gen VN Sharma, Air Chief Marshal NC Suri, Gen S Padmanabhan and Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa. They all served as Chiefs of respective Services.

The RIMC’s alumni have distinguished themselves before as well as after Independence. Second Lieutenant (later Lt Gen) PS Bhagat was a recipient of the Victoria Cross. Maj Somnath Sharma (brother of Gen VN Sharma) was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Many more awards have been won by officers, cadets and members of the staff of RIMC for both gallantry and distinguished service.

Fortitude, formidability and plurality are the hallmarks of the RIMC and they continue unabated as the college completes a century of persevering with these ethics. An epoch of knowledge and wisdom is encompassed by this institute within itself as it becomes the insignia of the very finest of the values cherished by our country.

At present, RIMC has its serving alumni at prestigious positions in the armed forces. In the Army, there is Lt Gen AS Bhinder, AVSM, VSM, serving as the GOC-in-C, South Western Command; and Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, AVSM, VSM, as the GOC-in-C, Western Command. In the Air Force, it has serving officers Air Marshal DP Dharkar, AVSM, and Air Marshal N Tiwary, AVSM, VM, holding the designations of Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) and Deputy Chief of Air Staff (DCAS), respectively. In the Navy, Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, a recipient of the Nausena Medal, is serving as Chief Hydrographer.

The RIMC proudly boasts of 45 Army Commanders and 194 three-star officers. The lineage continues with immense gusto and firmer determination than ever before.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

2
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

3
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

4
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

5
Amritsar

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

6
Nation

Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe

7
Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi resigns as Chief Minister; Punjab Assembly dissolved

8
Punjab

Amarinder targets Congress leadership for blaming party's bad showing in Punjab on his tenure

9
Entertainment

Miss Bikini Universe India 2018 and Congress candidate Archana Gautam has 756K followers, but got only 1,519 votes in UP elections

10
Punjab

Thank you sir, says Kejriwal after Modi congratulates AAP on its Punjab victory

Don't Miss

View All
Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Nation

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

Top Stories

4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K

4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K

The encounters take place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara ...

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Speculative, may create panic: Govt

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim today, oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab

Oath on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr

US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands

US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands

An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been ra...

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Cities

View All

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won’t be easy for Congress now

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

Amritsar: 3 ASIs among 7 cops booked

Carjacking reported behind GNDH, Amritsar, 3 held

Man found murdered at Bhagtanwala grain market

Amritsar: Man ends life, case against wife, in-laws

FM through by a whisker

Manpreet Badal saves security deposit by thin margin

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Won’t issue LoI to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Won't issue LoI to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Dubai flight to resume from March 14

Chandigarh sees 11 cases, active load now 60

Education Department warns of action against minority schools

School seeks Aadhaar for admission of wards

Let Delhi MC polls take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

NSE co-location scam: CBI opposes former GOO Subramanian’s bail plea; Delhi court reserves order

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

I have already served this area for 8 years as cop: Balkar Singh

Despite AAP tsunami, its Bholath candidate loses security deposit

Victory, defeat are two sides of coin, says Cong’s Arora

Had just 18 days for my solo campaign: Angad

LIT Chairman resigns

LIT Chairman resigns

7 test positive in Ludhiana district

Domestic help attempts to commit robbery, 2 nabbed

Man shoots self, critical

Industries Minister Kotli loses deposit in Khanna

Be punctual, doctors told

Be punctual, doctors told

Release pension on time, demands panel

Experts dwell on biz strategies for growth and performance

4 of thieves’ gang held

Six Congress candidates lose security deposit