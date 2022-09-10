 Challenge for CBI to tackle credibility crisis : The Tribune India

Challenge for CBI to tackle credibility crisis

The CBI’s decline started during the Emergency and gradually it became politicised. The Shah Commission of Inquiry, which probed the excesses perpetrated during the Emergency, criticised its questionable role in a number of cases and hauled up some of its shining stars. It also observed that the efficiency and transparency of an organisation depend much on the extent to which the executives of the organisation are allowed to function ‘freely and objectively’.

Challenge for CBI to tackle credibility crisis

Controversies galore: The autonomy of the CBI is under a cloud. PTI

Sankar Sen

Ex-Director, National Police Academy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is drawing flak from various quarters. Opposition parties are accusing it of converting itself into a pliant tool of the government for harassing and intimidating their leaders and whitewashing cases where big guns of the ruling party are involved. After the arrest of some party leaders and a prominent minister belonging to the Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she would launch an agitation against the operations of the CBI and court arrest, if necessary. Some of the criticism may have substance in it but the majority is without foundation. For example, corruption charges against the Trinamool bigwigs in West Bengal are not trumped up. The Enforcement Directorate has recovered crores of rupees as well as a huge amount of gold jewellery from the house of a TMC minister and his girlfriend. Recently, the CBI unearthed enormous cash and jewellery from the house of another prominent leader in Birbhum district of West Bengal. Many other skeletons are tumbling out of the cupboards.

The CBI is not a statutory body. It was set up under the provisions of the Delhi Police Establishment Act, 1946. During the early years, under capable and upright leaders like DP Kohli and F Arul, the organisation enjoyed a good reputation and public confidence for its transparency and professional competence. The decline of the organisation started during the Emergency and gradually it became politicised. The Shah Commission of Inquiry, which probed the excesses perpetrated in that period, criticised its questionable role in a number of cases and hauled up some of its shining stars. It also observed that the efficiency and transparency of an organisation depend much on the extent to which the executives of the organisation are allowed to function “freely and objectively”. Section 4 of the Delhi Police Establishment Act provides that the CBI must function under the superintendence of the Central government. However, supervision does not mean interference and this was iterated clearly in the case of Vineet Narain, better known as the Hawala case, by the apex court. In the Hawala case, the Supreme Court evolved the doctrine of “continuing mandamus” allowing the court to issue interim orders from time to time.

The problem confronted by the CBI is that at present, it is functioning under multiple bosses. Administrative control is exercised by the government through the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which enjoys the administrative power of transfer, promotion, posting and disciplinary control. The Ministry of Law gives the final opinion regarding the ultimate fate of cases and allegedly manipulates the opinion in respect of cases which are of interest to the government. The closure of Bofors cases is an example. Now the selection of the CBI chief is being done according to the procedure prescribed by the Lok Pal Act, 2013. He is to be appointed by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India or a judge of the Supreme Court nominated by the Chief Justice. It is hoped that the present procedure of selection of the CBI chief will result in transparent selection of officers with a spine. The chief has a two-year tenure, as laid down by the apex court in Vineet Narain’s case. But now a change in the tenure has been effected by amending the Delhi Police Establishment Act, 1946. The CBI chief will have a fixed two-year tenure but can be given three annual extensions. No further extension will be given on completion of five years in total. The tenure of the chief, if he is capable and upright, can be made five years instead of two. The FBI Director in the US has a tenure of 10 years. The provision of annual extension of tenure has been inserted now.

The Act enables the government to exercise undue pulls and pressures on the incumbent. There should also be clear stipulation that on retirement, the CBI director should be debarred from holding any office under the government. Appointment of a former director as Governor of a state or a member of the NHRC is totally wrong and helps the government to dangle carrots before the incumbents to secure their allegiance.

Notwithstanding controversies and criticism, the CBI remains a competent professional organisation. The conviction rate of cases investigated by it is about 67 per cent, comparable to that of other well-known investigative agencies of the world. In many sensitive and sensational cases, there is a public clamour for investigation by the CBI. The meticulousness of its painstaking investigation in cases like the Rajiv Gandhi murder case has won appreciation from all. But in many cases where the government is an interested party, there are seen and unseen pressures on the CBI to toe the line desired by the government. Most of the CBI directors, instead of standing their ground, follow the path of least resistance. The autonomy of the CBI, as one of its directors frankly conceded, has become a myth. In the coal block allocation case, the Supreme Court had to rap the CBI for showing the status report to the Law Minister and officials of the Coal Ministry and making additions and deletions which virtually changed the core of the status report and subverted the integrity of the investigation. It dubbed the CBI as a “caged parrot” which has to be liberated. But liberation of the caged parrot is not going to be an easy job. It will require a slew of well-conceived and well-planned corrective measures. First, a powerful body like the CBI must have an Act laying down comprehensively its duties and functions. At present, there is no such Act. The Second Administrative Reforms Commission strongly recommended such an Act to govern the working of the CBI. The law passed by Parliament must insulate the CBI from pulls and pressures and make it truly independent and apolitical. For this, there are models in other countries which with modifications can be suitably adopted. Also, there should be a comprehensive inquiry into the working of the CBI by an eminent professional of unimpeachable integrity or by a parliamentary committee — and the recommendations of such a committee have to be implemented both in letter and spirit. At present, the CBI has to take up investigations of various odd cases that have nothing to do with corruption. This dents the core competence of the organisation. In many cases, the CBI refuses to take up the investigation but ultimately has to do so because of the court’s orders or the pressure of public opinion.

The strength of its investigating staff requires substantial augmentation. Growing discord between the Centre and the states ruled by Opposition parties is also affecting the smooth operations of the CBI. At present, several Opposition-ruled states have withdrawn general consent to the CBI to take up investigation of cases within jurisdictions of those states. The state police and the CBI cannot function effectively without the support and co-ordination of each other. The fundamental impediment lies in the law that does not envisage the CBI as a federal police force.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

2
Entertainment

After half the team of The Kapil Sharma Show decides not to do new season; Archana Puran Singh says Kapil is and will remain at the top of his game

3
Nation

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

4
Diaspora

On CCTV, Sikh priest attacked in UK ; Manchester police release video, man arrested

5
Nation

India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen

6
Himachal

1 of 4 trekkers from West Bengal on their way to Mt Tibba in Malana returns; Manali mountaineering teams leave to trace 3 missing members

7
Book Reviews

[Exposed] Maggie Beer Gummies Australia SCAM ALERT Weight Loss Keto Gummy Do Not Buy Before Read!

8
Patiala

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

9
Nation

T-shirt war between BJP, Congress: Does Rahul Gandhi's shirt cost Rs 41K?

10
Haryana

Modi govt has ruined farmers, Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik says in Haryana's Rohtak

Don't Miss

View All
No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Top News

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs by Sept 12: MEA

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA

To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

‘Get out’, you could have slapped him’: Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl’s 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...

Mining ban, crackdown on mafia see sand prices soaring in Malwa

Mining ban, crackdown on mafia see sand prices soaring in Malwa


Cities

View All

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

1 more held for murder near Golden Temple

Hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school; 4 students involved: Police

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur MLA

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

Chandigarh to probe 29-yr ‘monopoly’ by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Adhere to noise levels or face music, Chandigarh administration tells clubs, bars

18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

At DAV College, bouncers keep outsiders at bay

Elderly couple among 3 die in mishaps in Panchkula

Ex-Jathedar stopped from boarding Metro over kirpan

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

Kejriwal meets Delhi LG Saxena, hopes ‘situation will improve’

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

24 injured as two buses collide

Hospital turning de facto centre for abandoned

5,700 farmers to get sugarcane dues soon

Nawanshahr village earns praise for its waste mgmt

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

3 killed in car accident near Ladhowal

State Vigilance Bureau books 2ASIs, Home Guard for taking bribe

AAP alleges corruption in National Highway-95 beautification work

Simarjit Singh Bains denied bail in rape case

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Dengue cases mount to 40 in district

Shut units making single-use plastic items, demands NGO

Punjabi varsity starts USIC web portal

Prime properties under Vigilance scanner