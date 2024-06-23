 Check manipulation of online reviews : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Check manipulation of online reviews
Consumer Rights

Check manipulation of online reviews

Not publishing critical reviews or poor ratings is as bad as paid positive reviews

Check manipulation of online reviews

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Pushpa Girimaji

The increasing dependence of consumers on online reviews of products and services makes it imperative that these reviews be honest and genuine. However, the very fact that they influence consumer choice tempts manufacturers and service providers to manipulate the reviews to their advantage. Executed through paid reviews, often managed by specialised ‘online reputation management’ companies, such fake and fraudulent high-star ratings and reviews distort consumer choice and harm consumer interest.

Another deceptive practice is to block or reject genuine consumer reviews that are negative or critical of the product or service. This suppression of honest opinions that go against a product or a service, once again undermines the very raison d’etre of online reviews and misleads consumers on the quality, be it a product or a service.

Last month, I got two interesting feedbacks about online reviews — one of these pertained to the purchase of an apparel on the basis of the five-star ratings that it had received on the website. However, on delivery, the consumer found the quality to be poor. She soon got the answer to the ‘five-star’ ratings that the garment had garnered — inside the package was an offer of payment of Rs 200 for a five-star rating! She brought this to the notice of the online marketplace, but there was no response!

In another case, the consumer found the quality of the shirt to be very different from the description on the website — it was obviously a case of misrepresentation, and so the consumer gave the garment a poor rating and wrote a review pointing out the falsities. The website did not publish it!

Not publishing critical reviews or poor ratings is as bad as paid positive reviews, and I must mention here that the Federal Trade Commission in the United States took a very serious view of an online fashion retailer, Fashion Nova, blocking hundreds of thousands of negative consumer reviews about its products for several years and imposed, in 2022, a penalty of $4.2 million for the harm incurred by the consumers. Last year, it used this money to pay refunds to consumers who bought goods on the basis of the one-sided reviews and were unhappy with the product.

With the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs and the consumer protection regulator — the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) — taking a very serious view of such devious manipulations and manufactured reviews, one hopes to see similar regulatory action here in India too. In 2022, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs introduced, on a voluntary basis, the Indian Standard (IS) 19000:2022 on online consumer reviews, aimed at ensuring the integrity and accountability in the publication of reviews and eliminating fake, fraudulent and biased opinions.

The standard prohibits publication of reviews that have been purchased or written by individuals employed for that purpose by the supplier or seller or by a third party, and requires stringent processes such as filtering and control tools and algorithms to be put in place by all online sites that publish consumer reviews. Unfortunately, the voluntary standard did not have the desired result, and so the ministry has now decided to make the standard mandatory through a quality control order and initiated the process.

Once the quality control order comes into force, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will be the enforcing agency but the CCPA can also take action against violations, including refusal to publish negative news.

Interestingly, in a nationwide study by Local Circles, a community social media platform, involving 54,000 users of e-commerce sites and apps, 22 per cent of the respondents said their reviews were not published because these were negative. About 60 per cent of the respondents found reviews to be positively biased, while 56 per cent felt that way about ratings.

Unlike advertisements issued by businesses, online reviews are opinions of other consumers who have used the services or products, and are, therefore, of immense help to consumers in making an informed choice — it is, therefore, absolutely essential that the sanctity of such reviews is strictly maintained. In fact, it is in the interest of businesses to ensure that reviews are honest and true so that consumers can depend on them and they continue to patronise online retail stores and review platforms. Towards this end, all such online sites should explain the processes employed by them to ensure the reliability of the reviews, including statistical data on the number of reviews received, published, rejected and the reasons for it.

Meanwhile, I would urge more and more consumers to give their feedback on services and goods that they hire or purchase so as to help fellow consumers. If negative comments are not published, they must lodge a complaint with the BIS or the Consumer Affairs Ministry through the national consumer helpline.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

2
Punjab

23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls

3
Punjab

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

4
Haryana

Meenakshi Dahiya sent peon on scooty to fetch Rs 1L bribe, says Haryana ACB

5
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beaten mercilessly with a wooden stick by 4 men; onlookers shoot video

6
Punjab

Punjab farmers planning to resume Delhi march

7
Haryana

Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services

8
Himachal

School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

9
Punjab

Punjab: Power theft dents exchequer by Rs 1,800 cr a year

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...

Pradhan: It’s institutional failure, top NTA leadership under lens

Pradhan: It’s institutional failure, top NTA leadership under lens

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA

India, Dhaka focus on space, maritime ties

India, Dhaka focus on space, maritime ties


Cities

View All

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

Malaysia Airlines expands frequency of flights from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

Yoga Day celebrated with zeal, fervour at different venues in Amritsar

Stagnant sewer water outside market near Golden Temple irks traders, visitors

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

BJP seeks audit of power infrastructure

BJP objection a drama to befool people: Congress

Demolition notice to furniture market in Chandigarh

Panhkula Nirjhar Vatika runs dry

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

2 teenagers dead in northwest Delhi brawl

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Jalandhar West bypoll: 14 candidates file nominations on last day

DIG warns of action against drug smugglers

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll plaza brings cheers for commuters

Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

3 held with drugs, cash in cordon & search operations

Police freeze drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 48 lakh

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala