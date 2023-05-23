 China expanding Central Asian footprint : The Tribune India

China expanding Central Asian footprint

President Xi Jinping challenges G7 dominance with Xian summit

China expanding Central Asian footprint

BOOMING: China’s trade with five Central Asian countries reached $70 billion in 2022. Reuters



Manoj Joshi

Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation

LAST week, even as the Group of Seven (G7) countries focused on ways to contain China, Beijing worked to consolidate its already substantial influence in Central Asia through a summit convened in the ancient capital of Xian. The show of support that the Central Asian leaders gave Xi Jinping served to contrast with the negative image of China’s use of coercive diplomacy that was projected at the Hiroshima summit.

China has not wasted much time in taking advantage of Russia’s self-imposed predicament in Ukraine.

China has not wasted much time in taking advantage of Russia’s self-imposed predicament in Ukraine. This is precisely what President Vladimir Putin was worried about when he made his first foreign visit in June 2022, months after the start of the Ukraine war, to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan and participated in the sixth Caspian Summit along with the Presidents of Iran, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. At the time, though, Putin seemed concerned over the US efforts to move into the region. Earlier this year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kazakhstan and convened a meeting of Central Asian foreign ministers. Now, even as Russia is pouring all its resources into the war in Ukraine, China is making its moves.

Central Asia borders China’s trouble province of Xinjiang. But it is also an important overland source of its energy supplies and has emerged as a gateway for overland trade with Europe. China’s trade with five Central Asian countries is booming; it reached $70 billion in 2022 and its investments there totalled some $15 billion. Kazakhstan accounted for $31 billion of the trade, while Kyrgyzstan came next with $15.5 billion, followed by Turkmenistan ($11.2 billion), Uzbekistan ($9.8 billion) and Tajikistan ($2 billion).

There is a special significance, too, of the fact that whereas earlier cooperation was bilateral or multilateral under the auspices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), now it has been brought under a new minilateral involving China and the region.

Speaking at the end of the summit on Friday, Xi outlined a grand plan for the development of Central Asia, one that would involve building infrastructure and boosting trade. Towards that end, he announced $3.8 billion for financial support and grants. While he spoke of deepening connectivity, he did not quite say that China would support the development of the trans-Caspian international transportation corridor which would effectively bypass Russia. China is also pressing for the construction of the 523-km Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-China railway that would go onwards to Turkiye and avoid Russia.

Xi’s four-point vision for a shared future of China and Central Asia included the notion of ‘universal security’, which called for the need to stand firm against external attempts to interfere in domestic affairs of regional countries. According to Xinhua, “Xi stressed that China is ready to help Central Asian countries improve their law enforcement, security and defence capacity building in an effort to safeguard regional peace.”

China has been very careful in its footing in Central Asia so as not to arouse Russian suspicions. It has not challenged the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union that integrates several of the Central Asian and Caspian republics to Russia in a single market.

So, when it comes to security, the Chinese speak more about internal security and surveillance. As of now, the countries of the region are covered by the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) and Moscow maintains large bases on the outskirts of Dushanbe, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Observers have noted that while Russia is the dominant power and responsible for the security under the CSTO, it failed to deal effectively with the Kyrgyz-Tajik border skirmishes last year. Waning Russian influence is evident from the fact that none of the Central Asian nations have backed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, though they did abstain from a UNGA vote to condemn the invasion earlier this year. Kazakhstan provided sanctuary to thousands of Russians fleeing military service in 2022 and its President has put himself forward as a mediator to resolve the conflict.

The Chinese have financed the construction of an outpost for a special forces unit of the Tajikistan police at the Tajik-Afghan border in the Pamir mountains. However, the Tajiks made it clear that no Chinese troops will be stationed at the facility. Concerns over Xinjiang would suggest that Beijing would be keen to enter into a formal security cooperation with the Central Asian nations and revive the drills involving their People’s Armed Police.

It is not as though the Chinese moves are new or surprising. Central Asia neighbours China’s restive Xinjiang province. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have land borders with China. The region has been a significant focus of the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) and is a major supplier of oil and gas to China through a network involving three pipelines (the fourth is under construction). Indeed, it was in Kazakhstan that Xi had announced the BRI in 2013.

Since 2011, the China-Europe Railway Express has been running freight trains through a network of railways across Eurasia to various European destinations. In 2021 alone, over 15,000 trains transported 1.46 million shipping containers to Europe.

But the Ukraine war has posed issues over the northern route since the EU/US sanctions list includes the Russian Railways. BMW and Audi have suspended shipments by train to China and international shippers such as Maersk and DHL have halted their railway business.

Between the fiasco of the US pullout from Afghanistan and Putin distracted by his disastrous Ukraine venture, China is allowing the gravitational flow to work in its favour and there is little doubt that its influence in Central Asia will continue to grow significantly.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

3
Trending

Shubman Gill, his sister Shahneel abused on social media after Gujarat Titans send Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL

4
Entertainment

Model-actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his apartment

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann claims Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 crore from Punjab cricketer for govt job, ex-CM denies charge

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin woman Mandeep Kaur jailed for delivering cash, drugs in UK

7
Punjab

Kartarpur Corridor reunion: Mahendra Kaur meets her long-lost brother Sheikh Abdul Aziz after more than 75 years

8
Nation

Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal ‘very very marginal’ on economy: RBI Governor

9
J & K

Global leaders arrive in Srinagar for G-20 meeting

10
Punjab

Salman Khan, Sidhu Moosewala’s manager among top 10 targets on Lawrence Bishnoi’s hit list, says NIA

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Plot ‘bought’ for ~600 to now be sold for ~7 cr
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists
Haryana

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research
Trending

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Top News

12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi

12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi

Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...

Marginal impact of ~2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief

Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief

Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes

Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called

Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called

Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days

External sector, uncertain weather pose risk to growth

External sector, uncertain weather pose risk to growth

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26


Cities

View All

Amritsar Development Authority cracks down on illegal colonies in city

Amritsar Development Authority cracks down on illegal colonies in city

Ajnala residents hold protest over worsening law & order

SAD govt installed screens at Heritage Street in Amritsar for advertisements only: Activists

Administration stops reconstruction work at Sikh warrior 's house

Animals damage fencing along Cantonment-Khalsa College road

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Shots fired at Zirakpur hotel pool party, 1 hurt

Dera Bassi MC puts up height barriers on old Ambala-Kalka road

SIT to probe Dhanas accident

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

AAP’s Satyendar Jain in hospital over ‘spinal injury’

AAP’s Satyendar Jain in hospital over ‘spinal injury’

SC to hear former minister’s bail plea on May 26

File action plan on bomb threats received by schools, cops told

Delhi court for refund of GST collected from DNB candidates

Burglar arrested

More doles for Adampur, ~29.58-cr projects for 11 villages

More doles for Adampur, Rs 29.58-cr projects for 11 villages

Rs 50 crore for city roads’ makeover

Minister himself checks papers of 63 buses, gets 5 impounded

After15 years , Sultanpur Lodhi gets bus connectivity to Nakodar

Farm labourers lay siege to SSP office for 2 hrs

Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits

Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits

MC polls: Work on delimitation of wards yet to complete in Patiala

Allocation of shamlat land: Zameen Prapti Sangharsh panel to protest at DC office in Patiala on May 31

40 students participate in DAV inter-house cricket tournament in Patiala

Railway union asks Centre to restore old pension scheme