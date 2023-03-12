 Choosing a child’s name : The Tribune India

Immortal for a moment

Choosing a child’s name

The name Naseem represents my relationship with my country. With the multiple identities I have been born into and have chosen for myself, I will not be party to diminishing of our self and identity. I will believe in Naseem

Choosing a child’s name

istock



Natasha Badhwar

The interesting thing about my name is that I named myself. I was Neeru as a little girl, and I was perfectly fine with it. I don’t remember noticing it or judging it in any way.

Then, I appeared for my first school interview in the room of the nuns who were in charge of Loreto Convent School in Ranchi and they liked the child they met. They were impressed with Neeru for some reason. It may have been because I could read and write a little and answer questions that were asked in English. Maybe, I was just chubby and cute looking.

Or maybe, they just judged the name and wanted to suggest something more formal. It was their opinion that Neeru was too plain a name for a child like me.

“Neeru is not a good enough name for a sweet child like her. What are your brothers called?” one of them asked me.

“Nitish and Manish,” I said.

“You can be Natasha or Manisha,” one of the Sisters said.

I already knew a Manisha in our neighbourhood. I did not want to have a common name or be one of two Manishas in my school bus. “I’ll be Natasha,” I said.

Just like that I became Natasha that day.

I remember what I felt. I felt pride. I was flattered. I felt seen. I was happy to come out of there with a flashy new name. Children feel special within them. Having that feeling validated is a gift.

Typing this as an adult, I now see other dynamics playing out in that room. What was going on between the adults? The school authorities who were all-powerful at that moment and my parents who were nervous about the outcome of the admission interview. Did they give my parents enough time to think about changing their child’s name? Did my father agree too easily? How much did it matter to them?

Would I allow anyone to change my child’s name... or even suggest it?

Our youngest daughter is named Naseem. When my husband and I shared with friends and family that Naseem was on top of our list of names for our new baby, we heard a lot of discouraging comments. “Mami, how can you choose such an old-fashioned name for your child?” my niece said. “She will grow up and hate you for this.”

Our friend, Raza, sent us a long list of fashionable new names that included words like Anya, Afza, Alma, Amaira, Aisha and so on. Another friend from Amroha tried to convince me this way. “Every family has an elderly aunt called Naseem phuphi or Naseem khala. This is not a name for babies.”

I was flummoxed. The elderly aunts must have been babies when they were named Naseem, I thought to myself. I didn’t have a context to understand what our well-wishers were trying to explain to us.

“Ab pata chal jayega,” Sanjeev, my husband’s childhood friend from Jaunpur, put it bluntly. “Now it will be obvious from her name that she is a Muslim.”

The unspoken was finally articulated. In a world of sharp-edged Hindu and Muslim identities and communal hatred, we were being encouraged to choose a neutral name for our child. Not something that labelled her instantly and made a dent on the other privileges of her birth.

It was time for me to remind myself what the name meant to me. Naseem means the fresh breeze of the morning. It means that however long and dark the night may be, the fresh breeze of morning heals.

In 1996, as a young mediaperson, I had watched a film called ‘Naseem’, directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza, at a festival of National award-winning films. Well-known for the TV serial ‘Nukkad,’ and films like ‘Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro’ and ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai’, Mirza had been awarded Best Director and Best Screenplay for ‘Naseem’. I went back alone the next day and watched a second show of ‘Naseem’. I came out with hope, with a roadmap for how to deal with despair and loss.

Starring Kaifi Azmi as an ageing grandfather and Mayuri Kango as his 16-year-old school-going grandchild, ‘Naseem’ looks at the growing communal fissures in Indian society that led to the destruction of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and the subsequent riots in Bombay. The delicate relationship between a man whose sense of belonging has survived the violence and horrors of the partition of India and a schoolgirl who is bewildered by renewed assaults on life as she knows it, serves to showcase how the human spirit survives, and eventually thrives even in the most trying of times.

In 2008, I read Saeed Mirza’s memoir, “Ammi: Letter to a Democratic Mother”. Our daughter was born the same year. I was reminded of the film that had felt transformative for me at a time when I was grappling with the dissonance of how my country and society was changing.

The name Naseem represents my relationship with my country. With the multiple identities I have been born into and have chosen for myself, I will not be party to the diminishing of our self and identity. I will believe in Naseem.

— The writer is a filmmaker & author

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik was attending Holi party at industrialist's farmhouse in Delhi where he fell sick; police recover 'medicines'

2
World

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

3
Delhi

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4

4
Business

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded worldwide

5
Nation

Raids against Lalu's family: ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected

6
Nation

Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment

7
Diaspora

After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto

8
Nation

3 held by Delhi Police for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi

9
Punjab

Not a single flat allotted to economically weaker sections in Punjab projects since 2000: Housing Minister Aman Arora

10
World

Arrest warrant against Imran Khan suspended

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Net direct tax collection rises to Rs 13.7 lakh crore, up 16.7% from last year

Net direct tax collection rises to Rs 13.7 lakh crore, up 16.7% from last year

Enforcement Directorate quizzes K Kavitha for 9 hours in Delhi excise ‘scam’

Enforcement Directorate quizzes K Kavitha for 9 hours in Delhi excise ‘scam’

Trade policy, negotiations: Joe Biden picks 2 Indian-Americans for advisory panel

Trade policy, negotiations: Joe Biden picks 2 Indian-Americans for advisory panel

No EWS flat allotted in Punjab since 2000: Minister

No EWS flat allotted in Punjab since 2000: Minister

Govt to build 30,000 units for poor in 2 phases

Criminal Nexus: Mining in Yamuna: Joint panel to submit report to National Green Tribunal by March 20

Mining in Yamuna: Joint panel to submit report to National Green Tribunal by March 20


Cities

View All

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

Quality being compromised while relaying roads: Residents

1 more of vehicle-lifters' gang held

7-mth-old kidnapped child recovered, 1 held

Doctor's suicide case: Role of principal, dean under scanner

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

30 vehicles to lift horticulture waste

Pvt schools oppose derecognition move

Youth arrested with 10 stolen phones

Nepalese man held for wife's murder at hotel

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

G20 flower festival begins at Delhi’s Connaught Place

100 women achievers honoured

Litigant submits fake relief order, court directs police to register FIR

L-G flags poor hygiene at Wazirabad plant

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

2 addicts held for theft in Jalandhar; 5 vehicles seized

Man nabbed with air pistol, live cartridges in Jalandhar

8-kg ganja recovered in Phagwara

Latifpura activist released from jail

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

MC’s two-day exhibition kicks off at Rose Garden

Ludhiana police acknowledge women cops’ role

Special DGP for improvement of investigation skills

Four youngsters booked for kidnapping 20-year-old girl

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

Lumpy skin disease: 98,500 head of cattle vaccinated

Forum, BIS celebrate Consumer Rights Day

Muktsar win Women's Kho Kho C'ship