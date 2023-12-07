 Cleansing the air for healthier lives : The Tribune India

  Cleansing the air for healthier lives

Cleansing the air for healthier lives

Need to emphasise the potential of alternative energy sources derived from crop residue

Cleansing the air for healthier lives

HEALTH HAZARD: Crop residue burning is a significant contributor to air pollution. ANI



Sameer Mehta & Yashendra Sethi

Sameer Mehta Chairman, Lumen Foundation (US) & Yashendra Sethi, Research Fellow, Lumen

INDIA, a strong developing nation, is significantly dependent on agriculture, which contributes 18 per cent to its economic output and employs half of the nation’s working population. Crop residue burning (CRB), an extension of agricultural practices, is a key contributor to air pollution in various agriculture-dependent regions globally, including India. Unfortunately, CRB has become a prevalent method due to its perceived convenience compared to proper stubble management, which is deemed expensive and time-consuming.

The rising pollution in northwestern India has led to thousands of premature deaths and millions of asthma episodes annually.

The adverse effects of CRB are most pronounced in states such as Uttar Pradesh (nearly 72 million tonnes or MT of residue per year for cereal crops), Punjab (around 45.58 MT/year) and Haryana (about 24.73 MT annually), where up to 25 per cent of the residue is burnt to prepare the fields for the next crop. This practice contributes significantly to air pollution, making the country accountable for approximately 26 per cent of the global air pollution-related Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALY). Moreover, CRB causes environmental degradation and economic losses worth $300 million annually. The generated heat eliminates beneficial organisms, modifies soil properties and results in the depletion of essential nutrients. To cite an example, the combustion of one tonne of rice straw can lead to the loss of about 25 kg of potassium, 5.5 kg of nitrogen and 2.3 kg of phosphorus. Moreover, CRB serves as a major source of primary air pollutants, including particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide.

CRB-induced air pollution worsens the related health burden, leading to not only respiratory, cardiovascular and skin diseases but also increasing the risk of various cancers. Pathological cardiovascular conditions linked to air pollution include ischemic heart disease, heart failure, arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat), stroke (brain vessel blockage) and hypertension (high blood pressure). Fine-particle air pollution, through various mechanisms, elevates the risk of cardiovascular illnesses and contributes to intravascular thrombosis and atherosclerosis. Moreover, air pollution is also linked with respiratory illnesses such as chronic cough, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). High levels of particulate matter during crop residue burning cause respiratory health concerns, particularly in children. Local populations, especially farm households, experience adverse effects like coughing, eye discomfort, headaches, nausea and respiratory allergies. The rising pollution in northwestern India has led to thousands of premature deaths and millions of asthma episodes annually. Additionally, air pollution has been associated with neurotoxicity, carcinogenesis, skin aging, skin cancer, microbiome alterations and increased liver enzymes in newborns. There is a correlation between lung cancer incidence rates and exposure to ambient benzo[a]pyrene concentrations in India.

We require a multi-pronged approach that addresses the root causes and encourages sustainable alternatives. The CROP (Conversion, Regulation, Optimisation and Prevention) initiative presents a comprehensive and pragmatic solution. This approach addresses cultural, legal, economic, environmental, political and health concerns simultaneously. The initiative emphasises the potential of alternative energy derived from crop residue. The residue, rich in organic matter, can be transformed into biochar or biofuel with lower emission levels than traditional diesel. Additionally, anaerobic microbes can convert biomass into highly energetic gas, offering an alternative and renewable energy source.

Legal measures have been implemented, but their efficacy remains questionable. The CROP initiative suggests a thorough review and strengthening of both legal and surveillance systems, possibly through the establishment of a specialised body under the Ministry of Agriculture.

A potential solution is the Happy Seeder, a cost-effective and environment-friendly machine, which can be used to cut and lift straw while simultaneously sowing seeds directly into the soil. However, economic and implementation barriers have hindered widespread adoption of this technology.

Primary and secondary preventive measures are also essential. Educating susceptible individuals about the effects of pollution on health and alternatives through various channels, including social media and advertisements, is crucial. Stakeholders from public and private sectors, politicians, community leaders, physicians and farmers must collaborate to disseminate information effectively. Immediate protection strategies, such as reducing outdoor activities during high pollution levels and utilising indoor air purification systems, should be promoted.

Despite the challenges inherent in implementing the CROP initiative, particularly in India’s diverse and democratic landscape, the potential benefits make it a worthwhile investment. Addressing conflicting interests and obtaining a broad consent of stakeholders, especially the powerful agrarian lobby, may be challenging, but it is crucial for the success of initiatives aimed at curbing CRB.

To sum up, CRB in India is a local, regional and international public health concern. Because of the excessive amount of crop residue produced and burnt, the health implications are alarming. The cardiopulmonary effects seem the most impactful, notable for increased cardiovascular mortality, coronary artery disease, heart failure, stroke, COPD and asthma. Simultaneous implementation of the four dimensions of CROP is expected to reduce CRB in the country.

Multiple barriers can be expected with this initiative; nevertheless, preventing future disability and limiting the economic impact require immediate steps. Central and state governments should consider funding such initiatives to ensure their effective implementation for the long-term sustainability of India’s agricultural sector.

