Communal violence pushed Gandhi to the brink

CALCUTTA, AUG 11: An indication to undertake a fast-unto-death if mob violence did not stop in Calcutta was given by Mahatma Gandhi in his post-prayer address at Sodepur Ashram yesterday evening. Gandhiji said if things did not stop, the utmost he could do was to give his own life to stop the madness that was fast increasing in the great city of Calcutta.

Gandhi said he had served both Hindu and Muslim communities all his life without reservation. If he found today when they were at the threshold of freedom that the communities had gone mad, then what he could do was to place his life in the hands of God because he would not like to live to see such madness.

Meanwhile, Gandhi was examined yesterday by Dr. Sunil Bose. In a bulletin, Dr. Bose states that in view of the rainy season and the fear of bowel disorder and malaria in Noakhali district, it is very essential for Gandhi to cut down his stay there to 8-10 days at the most.

Dr. Bose says: “I have examined Mahatma Gandhi after an interval of eight years. His physical condition is unchanged since 1939. In fact, the facial appearance and colour seem to have improved marvellously. Body weight today is 113 pounds against 112 to 114 pounds in 1939. Heart and lungs are sound, the pulse rate 68 per minute and regular... but there is a bit of high-tension pulse. Blood pressure is 190/110. But this is recorded after very heavy pressure of work. The general health outlook is on the whole very favourable.”

New High Courts

NEW DELHI: Six orders have been issued by last evening by the Governor-General under provisions of the Indian Independence Act, 1947.

The orders relate to the Joint Defence Council, the High Courts in Punjab and Bengal and the Federal Court. These orders define the powers and scope of the Council and the effect of division of the country upon the jurisdiction of various High Courts.

The Joint Defence Council for India and Pakistan will consist of the two Governors-General, the Defence Ministers, and the Supreme Commanders for Indian and Pakistani forces.

With respect to the High Courts in general, the effect of these orders is that “all such original appellate and other jurisdiction as under the law in force immediately before the appointed day is exercisable,” shall continue until amended by future changes by competent authorities in the two Dominions.

The provisions of these orders relating to the High Courts are to have effect subject to any provision made on or after the appointed day, August 15, by the legislature or another authority having the power to make such a provision.

Under the orders relating to the High Courts of Bengal and Punjab, two new High Courts, one for East Bengal and the other for East Punjab, are set up. Each of these courts shall be a court of record in respect of the territories of East Bengal and East Punjab.

With reference to the Joint Defence Council order, it is provided that the Governor-General of India and the Governor-General of Pakistan, acting jointly, may direct that the order shall remain in force for such period after April 1, 1948, as may be specified.

Jinnah’s assurance

KARACHI: “You are free to go to your temples and to your places of worship in this State of Pakistan,” said Mr. Jinnah, assuring the minorities in the course of his presidential address to the Pakistan Constituent Assembly.

“If you work in a spirit of co-operation, forgetting the past and burying the hatchet, I will say that every one of you, no matter to what community you belong, no matter what is your colour, caste or creed, is first, second and last a citizen of this State with equal rights, privileges and obligations.”

Mr. Jinnah was unanimously elected President of the Pakistan Constituent Assembly this morning and he occupied the chair amidst loud applause.

Punctuated by frequent cheers, Mr. Sankar Roy, Leader of the Congress Party, congratulated Mr. Jinnah in a short speech on being elected President. Offering him the most sincere congratulations on behalf of the Congress Party, Mr. Roy said, “You have had triumphs in many spheres of life and when we compare all your achievement with the honour that the Assembly has done to you, it may seem to be not very important. But I congratulate you that you have agreed to accept the Presidentship of this House. It is a wise decision. You have been the dreamer of Pakistan and now that your dream has been realised, you should be the architect of its Constitution.”

Speaking about the minorities, Mr. Roy said that if Pakistan meant a secular, democratic State, a State which would make no difference between one citizen and another, irrespective of caste, creed or community, he would assure him that he (Mr. Jinnah) would have their utmost co-operation.

Mr. Roy briefly referred to the policy which the Congressmen in the Assembly would follow. He said: “Frankly, Sir, we are not very happy. We are unhappy because of this division of India. We are unhappy because of the partition of the Punjab and Bengal. But once this arrangement has been agreed upon by the two great parties, we accept it loyally and shall work for it loyally. We accept the citizenship of Pakistan with all its implications.”