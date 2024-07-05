 Community service offers a window of opportunity : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Community service offers a window of opportunity

Community service offers a window of opportunity

The key objective of community service is to promote among offenders a sense of responsibility towards society.

Community service offers a window of opportunity

Anomaly: Undertrials constitute 75 per cent of the prison population. PTI



Upneet Lalli

Penal reforms expert

THE new criminal laws have come into force. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam have replaced the Indian Penal Code (1860), the Criminal Procedure Code (1973) and the Indian Evidence Act (1872), respectively. The transition will be very challenging for all stakeholders. Some teething troubles are bound to happen as the police and the judiciary will have to juggle the two systems of law.

The new statutes are aimed at providing justice in contrast to colonial legislation, which focused on ‘punishment’. A progressive shift under the BNS is the introduction of community service as a form of punishment under Section 4(f). The BNS, however, does not define what community service entails. This will apply to six offences: attempting suicide to compel or restrain the exercise of lawful power, defamation, theft of property below Rs 5,000, misconduct in public by a drunken person, non-appearance at the specified place and time as required by a proclamation, and a public servant engaging in trade. The community service sentence can be awarded in addition to the prescribed punishment. This legislative change provides an alternative to imprisonment and reflects a rehabilitative approach.

Community service, as ordered by the court, offers the offender the opportunity of compensating society for the wrong s/he has done by performing unpaid work for the benefit of the community instead of going to prison. A proportionate use of imprisonment is essential for an effective penal system. India has over 5.73 lakh inmates in its 1,330 prisons, with an occupancy rate of 130 per cent. Undertrials constitute 75 per cent of the prison population. Not every suspect needs to be imprisoned. Non-custodial measures and, in particular, community service as a penal sanction are also in line with the United Nations Rules for Non-Custodial measures (The Tokyo Rules) of 1990. Positive experience with the introduction of community service has been seen in many countries across the world, including the UK, the US, Australia and African nations such as South Africa and Zimbabwe. This sanction is based on the restorative and rehabilitative justice models, which hold offenders directly responsible for the damage they have caused to society.

The key objective of community service is to promote among offenders a sense of responsibility towards society. Who will implement this judicial decision and the manner of its implementation remain a bit unclear as of now. Community service orders must be correctly worded in order to avoid possible confusion. The orders must specify the number of hours required to be worked; the days on which work is to be performed; the starting and finishing times of the work; and the place where the work is to be performed.

The work and the supervision required need to be specified. Hence, having detailed provisions is essential for successfully implementing this provision. Staff will have to be trained for the supervisory work as well. Will it be probation officers, the social welfare department, the prison department or community service supervisors who will oversee it? These issues need to be resolved promptly.

In India, it was only under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, that community sentence could be given. The judges and Juvenile Justice Board members have not always been clear in terms of what kind of sentence should be passed. The Pune Porsche accident case is a notable example of how one order can spark a legal debate on the appropriateness and arbitrariness of such a measure. Hence, having clear guidelines is very essential.

This promising step requires careful planning for its successful implementation. Identifying the community work, places for work and the supervision and monitoring agencies in any state is a task for the governments, along with capacity building and training of relevant stakeholders. There are international best practices in this regard that can be considered.

Community service in Spain and Singapore requires that the work should have some relation with the offence committed. The number of work hours varies — a range of hours is specified. Work like cleaning public areas, tree plantation, maintaining public parks and buildings may also be ordered. Centres of community service can include government hospitals, health clinics, schools, orphanages and old-age homes, along with charitable organisations like Pingalwara. Sewa is an essential component of our culture; in the Sikh religion, the one who is declared tankhaiya is ordered to do kar sewa as penance and is then accepted back into the community.

John Braithwaite, a criminologist, argues in favour of the ‘reintegrative shaming’ approach, which eschews stigmatisation to deal with the crime problem. The reintegrative process involves a reciprocal relationship between the offender and the community.

In certain jurisdictions, community sentencing is monitored by specifically established boards/institutions. A breach of the community sentence can be dealt with through a fine, an increase in the hours of work or sending back the offender to prison. The role of the supervisor is important, as it involves monitoring the offenders’ work, ensuring compliance with the sentencing order and reporting back to the court.

This sanction helps an offender make reparation for offences and can enhance self-respect. Community service projects can also empower communities as the offenders engage in community-building service endeavours. There are many possibilities for better designing the sentencing landscape. Successful implementation of the new laws can happen only when all stakeholders and the community come together and work in tandem. Knowing the direction where we are going becomes important for all agencies.

Views are personal

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

4 dead as 2 rival groups open fire at each other in Punjab's Batala

2
Sports

Mentor Yuvraj Singh was very happy when I got out for duck, he must be proud now: Abhishek Sharma

3
J & K

JCO among 5 Army personnel killed as terrorists ambush patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua

4
India

BMW hit-and-run case: Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah gets bail; look out circular issued against son Mihir

5
Haryana

40 schoolchildren among 50 injured as Haryana Roadways bus overturns in Pinjore

6
Trending

Florida man tries to withdraw 1 cent from bank, gets arrested on robbery charges

7
India

NEET-UG 2024: Don’t be in self-denial, Supreme Court tells Centre; seeks status report from CBI on probe into paper leak

8
Punjab

Man dies after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Punjab’s Bathinda

9
India

Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Manipur, interacts with people displaced by ethnic violence

10
Jalandhar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has failed, says Raja Warring; Partap Bajwa appeals voters not to vote for AAP

Don't Miss

View All
June warmest on record; every month since July 2023 breached 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold
India

June warmest on record; every month since July 2023 breached 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold

Soon, get a satellite image of your backyard at click of mouse
Science Technology

Soon, get a satellite image of your backyard at click of mouse

12 MPs with Punjab roots
Punjab

12 MPs with Punjab roots enter UK’s House of Commons

Thousands of crores spent on Buddha Nullah go down the drain
Punjab

Thousands of crores spent on Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah go down the drain

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days
India

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Top News

Russia to release Indians fighting in Ukraine war after Modi-Putin talks

Russia to release Indians fighting in Ukraine war after Modi-Putin talks

PM Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday evening, which marks his...

3 dead after car catches fire as it hits truck in Haryana’s Pehowa

3 dead after car catches fire as it hits truck in Haryana’s Pehowa

The victims belonged to Jhajjar and were on their way toward...

Army vehicle ambushed in Kathua, five soldiers killed

Army vehicle ambushed in Kathua, five soldiers killed

5 hurt | JCO among dead | 5th attack in Jammu region in a mo...

White House spars with reporters on Parkinson's specialist visits

White House spars with reporters on Parkinson's specialist visits

Visitors' log suggests that Parkinson's specialist Dr Kevin ...

Amritpal Singh's mother being pressurised for her 'not a Khalistani supporter' remark, claims Ravneet Bittu

Amritpal Singh's mother being pressurised for her 'not a Khalistani supporter' remark, claims Ravneet Bittu

Khadoor Sahib MP has expressed his resentment over his mothe...


Cities

View All

4 dead as 2 rival groups open fire at each other in Punjab's Batala

4 dead as 2 rival groups open fire at each other in Punjab's Batala

After ‘shirshasan’ row, SGPC bans filming videos at Golden Temple

Amritsar: 17-year-old boy dies after thrashing by girl’s family

Amritsar: Municipal Corporation’s revenue hit as mSeva portal faces glitches

Substandard rumala offerings at Golden Temple a cause for concern

Man dies after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Punjab’s Bathinda

Man dies after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Punjab’s Bathinda

Mansa girl dies in Canada

Pursuing MBBS abroad still top choice for Punjab students

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

12 MPs with Punjab roots enter UK’s House of Commons

33 students among 50 hurt as bus overturns in Pinjore

33 students among 50 hurt as bus overturns in Pinjore

Pinjore bus mishap: Locals blame broken roads, poor bus service for mishap

2 groups of youths clash in Chandigarh, shots fired

The Tribune Impact: Commission seeks report on garbage dumps at Jagatpura

Chandigarh: Cons posing as cops threaten victims with cases of money laundering

Delhi Govt puts transfer orders of 5,000 school teachers in abeyance

Delhi Govt puts transfer orders of 5,000 school teachers in abeyance

BJP, Congress accuse AAP of damaging education system

High Court seeks Tihar reply to CM plea on meeting lawyers

MCD rid Delhi of 28 garbage vulnerable points, says Mayor

Bhatia named vice-president of Delhi BJP

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has failed, says Raja Warring; Partap Bajwa appeals voters not to vote for AAP

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has failed, says Raja Warring; Partap Bajwa appeals voters not to vote for AAP

EC directs cancellation of parole to gangster Daljit Bhana ahead of Jalandhar West bypoll

Can hand over graft proof to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann even after Jalandhar West bypoll: Sheetal Angural

Jalandhar West turns into hotbed of politics, unrest

Sushil Rinku serves notice on Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi, seeks Rs 5 cr for tarnishing image

Loose, hanging wires, broken junction boxes pose threat

Ludhiana: Loose, hanging wires, broken junction boxes pose threat

Miraculous escape for elderly woman in Ludhiana as roof gives way

Ludhiana: Siblings aged 7, 10 get feel of DC’s chair

Verification done, Indian Army Agniveer’s kin a step closer to getting compensation

Will monitor probe into Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar attack case: Punjab Governor

Traffic police tighten noose on schoolbuses flouting norms

Traffic police tighten noose on schoolbuses flouting norms

Minister inaugurates CM Sahayta Kendra

Police arrest six with weapons

Home guard dies of mysterious gunshot at Samana

Floriculturists urge Punjab Govt to set up first flower mandi in Ludhiana