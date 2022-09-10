 Cong should focus on need for mass struggle : The Tribune India

Cong should focus on need for mass struggle

We learn from history, but history also warns us that things can go wrong. Therefore, there is even more need for reflection on the wider philosophy that supports the Bharat Jodo Yatra and its objectives. The objective should be to make people think and reflect. When people begin to think, we might see political transformation. For, thinking is primarily a subversive act.

Cong should focus on need for mass struggle

Reviving connect: The Congress is turning to mass mobilisation to unite people and combat divisive politics. PTI

Neera Chandhoke

Political Scientist

THE Bharat Jodo Yatra is a valiant effort by the Congress to return to its roots: mass mobilisation initiated by Gandhi. The similarity between the political context of the Non-Cooperation movement in 1920 and today’s India is remarkable. Separate electorates and the divisive politics of religious organisations had divided Indians. The Congress was an elitist party, unable to appeal to the masses except in the idiom of English liberalism. Gandhi set about forging a massive coalition of religious groups, castes and classes to counter communalism, and to institute a dialogue among the people. Coalition politics can only succeed when people are persuaded to speak to each other, transact with each other, deliberate with each other, and in short, recognise everyone as partners in a community of fate.

The rationale of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is evident — to bring together people who have been divided by the politics of hate and fear. Yet how exactly is this going to be accomplished? It is not entirely clear what the philosophy of the party that has embarked upon the yatra is. I presume the leaders want to continue their attack on the machinations of a ruling class that manipulates emotions through demagoguery. If the leadership of the Congress believes that formal and informal exchanges with people across the geographical swathe which the yatra will traverse will change hearts, it may be fated to disappointment. For people might well ask — what do you offer us in return — the same tired clichés of saving ‘the idea of India’. Face it — there is no one idea of India.

Yet political miracles do happen and the party may figure out during the yatra what it stands for. As leaders of the party reflect on what they should say to persuade people to reject the politics of hate and divisiveness, the manifesto of the party might well take shape. It might do so not in air-conditioned conference rooms but in drought-prone areas, in regions wracked by floods, in cities where little children are forced to beg, in the dismal shanty town where people live cheek-by-jowl with luxury apartments, amidst hunger, malnutrition, domestic violence, violence against the vulnerable, and sweatshops in which our working class churns out bare life.

The Congress should learn from its own history. The launch of Gandhi’s satyagrahas was preceded by a period of intense reflection on why the issue was politically significant, and why it demanded collective action. Satyagrahis can only inspire people and transform individual consciousness when they go through the rigorous experience of thinking through the issue. They appear in the public sphere as political agents who knew that the precondition of political transformation is mass mobilisation. It is not as if people do not have the capacity to struggle and speak back to a history not of their own making. But it is the job of satyagrahis to bring together isolated struggles, pool energies, and spark off political imaginations through an ideology that gives to the people an alternative, a vision and an objective. We have to go, Gandhi suggested, beyond reason to appeal to people who have settled views. Their eyes are opened not only by rational argument, but by the readiness of satyagrahis to accept the consequences of their politics.

The success of the satyagraha depended on convincing others that the matter at hand was of supreme importance, and on the awakening of the political consciousness of a large number of people. Much like the Marxist Vanguardist party, satyagrahis had to tap and mobilise public opinion by clarifying the wider philosophy they were fighting for. They had to spark off political imaginations that there is an alternative way of being, and that it can be attained. They had to persuade people that injustice is a violation of what human beings are owed. They had to highlight the need for mass struggle.

Despite all these preconditions, Gandhi’s satyagrahas often went wrong. He had to call them off or modify them. Historian Shahid Amin, in a perceptive essay, argues that for the peasantry of Chauri Chaura, the meaning of Swaraj was very different from the one Gandhi propagated. For the peasants, it meant limited taxation and nominal land rent. Peasants rent the air with shouts of Gandhi Ki Jai. They continued to do so when they turned violent. When a crowd of 4,000 men attacked a police post and burnt alive 22 policemen, the crowd chanted ‘Mahatma Gandhi Ki Jai’. Gandhi was aghast at the spectacle of violence being committed in his name. The hailing of Gandhi as the Mahatma became a militant avowal of the organised strength of peasant volunteers. “While such action sought to justify itself by a reference to the Mahatma, the Gandhi of its rustic protagonist was not as he really was, but as they had thought him up.”

We learn from history, but history also warns us that things can go wrong. Therefore, there is even more need for reflection on the wider philosophy that supports the Bharat Jodo Yatra and its objectives. The objective should be to make people think and reflect. When people begin to think, we might see political transformation. For, thinking is primarily a subversive act. The act of thinking enables us to ask questions about why things are what they are, and how they should be.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

2
Entertainment

After half the team of The Kapil Sharma Show decides not to do new season; Archana Puran Singh says Kapil is and will remain at the top of his game

3
Nation

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

4
Diaspora

On CCTV, Sikh priest attacked in UK ; Manchester police release video, man arrested

5
Nation

India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen

6
Himachal

1 of 4 trekkers from West Bengal on their way to Mt Tibba in Malana returns; Manali mountaineering teams leave to trace 3 missing members

7
Book Reviews

[Exposed] Maggie Beer Gummies Australia SCAM ALERT Weight Loss Keto Gummy Do Not Buy Before Read!

8
Patiala

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

9
Nation

T-shirt war between BJP, Congress: Does Rahul Gandhi's shirt cost Rs 41K?

10
Haryana

Modi govt has ruined farmers, Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik says in Haryana's Rohtak

Don't Miss

View All
No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Top News

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs by Sept 12: MEA

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA

To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

‘Get out’, you could have slapped him’: Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl’s 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...

Mining ban, crackdown on mafia see sand prices soaring in Malwa

Mining ban, crackdown on mafia see sand prices soaring in Malwa


Cities

View All

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

1 more held for murder near Golden Temple

Hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school; 4 students involved: Police

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur MLA

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

Chandigarh to probe 29-yr ‘monopoly’ by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Adhere to noise levels or face music, Chandigarh administration tells clubs, bars

18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

At DAV College, bouncers keep outsiders at bay

Elderly couple among 3 die in mishaps in Panchkula

Ex-Jathedar stopped from boarding Metro over kirpan

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

Kejriwal meets Delhi LG Saxena, hopes ‘situation will improve’

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

24 injured as two buses collide

Hospital turning de facto centre for abandoned

5,700 farmers to get sugarcane dues soon

Nawanshahr village earns praise for its waste mgmt

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

3 killed in car accident near Ladhowal

State Vigilance Bureau books 2ASIs, Home Guard for taking bribe

AAP alleges corruption in National Highway-95 beautification work

Simarjit Singh Bains denied bail in rape case

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Dengue cases mount to 40 in district

Shut units making single-use plastic items, demands NGO

Punjabi varsity starts USIC web portal

Prime properties under Vigilance scanner