 Congress’ Bajrang Dal gambit : The Tribune India

NOUS INDICA

Congress’ Bajrang Dal gambit

Party’s promise to ban Sangh Parivar outfit is fraught with many imponderables

Congress’ Bajrang Dal gambit

Dicey: It is problematic to equate a Hindutva outfit with an Islamist organisation. ANI



Rajesh Ramachandran

AN ignorant blunder or a shrewd gamble? The jury is still out on the Congress’ big political statement in its Karnataka manifesto equating Bajrang Dal with a banned Islamist secessionist organisation, the Popular Front of India (PFI). Cow vigilantes calling themselves Bajrang Dal members or by any other name have wreaked havoc on rural economy, making cow breeding an economically impossible proposition. Marginal farmers doing back-breaking work in the sun are not sentimental about what happens to their cattle once they are sold. Only city slickers can afford to turn animals into moms and aunts and make political capital out of them. Even in an overwhelmingly vegetarian state like Haryana, the farmers are letting loose their cattle outside government offices in protest against cow vigilantism that has criminalised the cattle trade. For, the farmers know that the vigilantes are only after a fast lucre, and kill and maim to push a legitimate trade underground.

If the anti-incumbency factor continues to override the ‘hurt sentiments’ of political Hindus, the Congress would indeed heave a sigh of relief.

So, an attack on cow vigilantism as an election ploy will not be an unwelcome assurance. But to promise a ban on the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which has produced Members of Parliament and important leaders of the ruling BJP, is a giant leap for the Congress’ anti-Hindutva polemics. For instance, the founder-president of Bajrang Dal, Vinay Katiyar, has been a Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha member and had headed the BJP in its all-important state of Uttar Pradesh. To ban Bajrang Dal is like banning VHP or any other Sangh Parivar outfit or even the mother ship, the RSS. It is in this context that the question is asked: is it a stupid mistake arising out of someone’s desperate need to please Rahul Gandhi or is it a clever attempt to consolidate 13 per cent Muslim votes? Even if the latter is the case, it is an extremely risky venture fraught with many imponderables. Something that could go either way.

The Congress was clearly ahead in the run-up to the polls with the BJP battling a very bad anti-incumbency backlash. The slogan of “40% Sarkar”, referring to corruption allegations of heavy commissions in government projects, had deflated the BJP’s politics of polarisation. When it is all about choosing the lesser evil, the incumbent is always up against public anger. No wonder the BJP had to drop several sitting MLAs to overcome people’s apathy at the constituency level. The election lacked an overarching theme and, as it happens in such situations, caste became the predominant political factor swaying the electorate. Local caste arithmetic and hyper-local factors were adding and subtracting to the poll accruals, leaving the BJP sweating to retain its hold on the dominant Lingayat community, while trying to expand its social base without a clear outcome.

That was the scenario in which the Congress introduced the Sangh Parivar factor — promising to ban an organisation that spawns BJP leaders. It may not impact the angry floating voter but it can definitely influence the voter loosely aligned to the Parivar ideology. The Sangh Parivar is a cadre organisation that has committed voters and also a large chunk of sympathisers. In an election with a predominantly anti-incumbency trend which has no issue poking the cadre’s core ideology, the sympathisers angry with corrupt ministers, MLAs and local functionaries can simply decide to sit it out. All these unenthused or unhappy sympathisers have now been poked by the Congress manifesto’s reference to the VHP’s youth wing. But for Rahul Gandhi’s vanity, there can only be one good reason why the Congress could have polarised a favourable poll situation (yes, by naming and equating the Bajrang Dal or the Sangh Parivar with an Islamist secessionist organisation, the Congress has introduced a polarising factor in the polls).

In the communally polarised constituencies of coastal Karnataka, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political outfit often accused of being the overground wing of the PFI, normally picks up a few thousand votes. It might soothe the nerves of Islamists who are hurt by the ban on the PFI to hear the Congress equating the Bajrang Dal with the PFI, or they might possibly feel vicariously avenged by the promise to ban a Sangh Parivar outfit. The SDPI cannot seek revenge on its own, nor can Asaduddin Owaisi’s party or any other Islamist outfit; so, such a promise can lead to the consolidation of Islamist votes along with the Congress’ traditional Muslim vote bank. This ploy can at best avoid the split of Muslim votes between the moderates opting for the Congress and hardliners seeking out Islamists. But the flip side is a Hindutva consolidation, which may hurt the Congress badly.

Then, theoretically, it is problematic to equate a Hindutva outfit with an Islamist organisation. India, after all, was already divided on religious lines. Yet, Islamists like the PFI want to turn India Islamic in the next 25 years, bringing it under Sharia. The Sangh Parivar has been in power intermittently for 15 years — the last almost nine with a simple majority. But for the Anglo-American press claiming this to be a dictatorship, there are no signs of a “second-class” role for the minorities or a Hindu Rashtra in Punjab in the north or Kerala in the south or West Bengal in the east. If at all the BJP is winning, it is because the primary Opposition party is blundering. And wherever the Opposition has the organisational heft to take on the BJP, it is succeeding. The best example is Himachal Pradesh. The conclusive victory of the Congress in the Assembly polls and now the Shimla municipal polls only proves that the party can defeat the BJP where it has its organisation intact.

Karnataka is one such state where, despite a three-cornered contest, the Congress could have become the single largest party and even come to power. If the anti-incumbency factor continues to override the ‘hurt sentiments’ of political Hindus, the Congress would indeed heave a sigh of relief. If not, this blunder would cost it dear in the coming days.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Drunk Indian-origin driver kills 2 teenagers in US car crash

2
J & K

5 Army personnel killed in blast during anti-terrorist operation in J-K's Rajouri

3
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide in Himachal's Mandi

4
Punjab

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Atwal joins BJP

5
Nation

Do not use terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

6
Chandigarh

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie-detector test in 'molestation' case

7
Diaspora

Video: Sikh restaurant owner 'receives' threats over anti-Khalistan video in London, alleges miscreants 'licked pictures of wife, daughter and threatened to rape them'

8
Delhi

YouTuber Agastay Chauhan dies in horrific bike crash while trying to reach 300 kmph speed

9
Patiala

Patiala contractor's murderer arrested; police say business rivalry behind crime

10
Diaspora

'Sydney temple defaced with anti-India graffiti'

Don't Miss

View All
Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral
Trending

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Top News

5 jawans killed in Rajouri operations; India slams Pak’s talks offer

5 jawans killed in Rajouri operations; India slams Pakistan's talks offer

Terrorists trigger blast during search for Poonch attackers ...

Charles to be crowned King in thousand-year-old Coronation ceremony

Charles to be crowned King in thousand-year-old Coronation ceremony

Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

SCO: EAM also rejects China overtures to keep LAC aside

SCO: EAM also rejects China overtures to keep LAC aside

Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as new domestic policy adviser

Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as new domestic policy adviser

Tanden was initially nominated by Biden to head the Office o...


Cities

View All

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

Residents of Sultanwind Road localities complain of contaminated water supply

Gang of robbers busted, 1 held

4th accused held in firing case

Slain Suri’s brother alleges gunshots fired at him, police say matter under investigation

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

FIR registered over ‘favour’ granted to GMSH chemist

FIR registered over ‘favour’ granted to GMSH chemist

MRI, CT machines on the blink at PGI Emergency; patients peeved

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

2 illegal rehab centres raided in P’kula, 37 inmates rescued

Two women among 4 held for snatching chain

Teen stabbed to death near Sarai Kale Khan

Teen stabbed to death near Sarai Kale Khan

Cyber criminals posing as Army men arrested

Rs 1,086 crore dues pending, over 100 unsold flats sealed in Noida

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: People with disabilities, elderly cast vote from home

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: People with disabilities, elderly cast vote from home

Jagir Kaur: Release ‘Bandi Singhs’

Dalit leader Chandan Grewal returns to AAP

Sushil Kumar Rinku a traitor, voters will teach him lesson, says Navjot Sidhu

Day after, another shot at petrol station in US

Plumes of dust irk commuters

Plumes of dust irk commuters

Policewoman suspended for wrongly indicting shopkeeper

‘Illegal’ constructions go unchecked in Zone D areas: PAC to MC chief

Guv remembers Ramgarhia, ex-Prez

Health Dept pulls up socks, prepares to tackle dengue

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

People above 40 vulnerable to heart diseases: Interventional cardiologist

Punjabi blogging need of hour, says varsity Vice-Chancellor

Over 500 students take part in inter-polytechnic tech fest

Awareness drive on energy conservation