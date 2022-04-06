Congress footprint shrinking in Lutyens’ Delhi

The recent eviction order for the house serving as the office of the AICC’s research department came as a shock. Some Cong insiders view this as a wake-up call, pointing at the govt’s notices to vacate 24 Akbar Road office too. A new Congress office is ready, but Sonia Gandhi, currently the interim AICC chief, has reportedly been waiting for an ‘auspicious and politically prudent time’ to move in.

Congress footprint shrinking in Lutyens’ Delhi

BYGONE DAYS: The Congress used bungalows allotted to its MPs to facilitate party work. PTI

Rashid Kidwai

Senior Journalist and Author

WITH dwindling numbers in both Houses of Parliament, the Congress is finding it difficult to retain its ‘work stations’ outside 24 Akbar Road, its national headquarters in New Delhi. Due to poor performance in several state elections, the Congress tally in the Rajya Sabha is 30 and 53 in the Lok Sabha. There are now 17 states where the Congress does not have representation in the Upper House. In the 2019 General Election, the grand old party had drawn a blank in as many as 14 states.

The recent eviction order for the house serving as the office of the AICC’s research department came as a shock. Some Cong insiders view this as a wake-up call, pointing at the govt’s notices to vacate 24 Akbar Road office too. A new Congress office is ready, but Sonia Gandhi, currently the interim AICC chief, has reportedly been waiting for an ‘auspicious and politically prudent time’ to move in. Some see this as a sign of her sentimental attachment to 24 Akbar Road, next to her residence from where Indira and Rajiv had served as Congress presidents.

Apart from the ignominy and decline of fortunes, the electoral setbacks are posing many functional problems. For years and decades, the Congress had developed a habit of sorts in occupying several bungalows in Lutyens’ Delhi, often allotted to its MPs who used to “loan” these houses to the party. These premises were used by senior party leaders and professionals to bring in an element of professionalism and urgency, particularly during or closer to the General Elections.

In addition, the Congress, while in power for over five decades since 1947, had managed to get several government houses allotted to itself, in addition to the main party office. Addresses such as 26 Akbar Road, 5 Raisina Road, C11/109 Chanakyapuri, Jawahar Bhawan, 99 South Avenue, 80 Lodhi Estate, 15 Gurdwara Rakabganj Marg etc served as such power centres, etched in memory of the party faithful. The recent eviction order for C11/109 Chanakyapuri, serving as the office of the AICC’s research department, came as a rude shock.

Some Congress insiders view this development as a wake-up call, pointing at the government’s notices to vacate 24 Akbar Road office too. A new Congress office at Deendayal Upadhaya Marg/Rouse Avenue is ready, but Sonia Gandhi, currently the interim AICC chief, has reportedly been waiting for an ‘auspicious and politically prudent time’ to move in. Some see this delay as a sign of her sentimental attachment to 24 Akbar Road, next to her own residence from where Indira and Rajiv Gandhi had served as Congress presidents. Sonia, incidentally, holds the record of being the longest-serving Congress president in the 137-year history of the grand old party. Barring a brief period between December 14, 2017, and August 10, 2019, Sonia has been heading the Congress since March 13, 1998.

Sanjay and Indira Gandhi preferred to function from their residence, Rajiv Gandhi (1984-1991) had opted for 2A Motilal Nehru Marg. PV Narasimha Rao largely functioned from the prime minister’s residence, while another AICC chief, Sitaram Kesri, did not have the opportunity to lead any electoral campaign from the front.

The 2004 General Election saw the emergence of 99 South Avenue and 80 Lodhi Estate as the Congress ‘war rooms’. Initially, 99 South Avenue was allotted to the Congress Rajya Sabha MP and industrialist RP Goenka, who in turn, handed over the flat to Sonia for the party’s use. Sonia used it to set up the party’s high-profile department of planning, policy, information and coordination. A team consisting of Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, Janardan Dwivedi and others would meet daily at 99 South Avenue.

Once the elections were over, 99 South Avenue began seeing factional wars among the party leaders. By January 2006, internal bickering within the Congress gained such proportions that the flat had to be locked up to prevent its ‘misuse’. Dwivedi, Ramesh and Khurshid had chalked out their own courses and often worked at cross-purposes. What was worse was that Sonia was constantly flooded with complaints about the flat serving as a ‘conspiracy centre’ against one leader or the other. Fed up with the squabbles, Sonia ordered the then AICC treasurer Motilal Vora to close shop.

As the General Election of 2009 inched closer, 15 Gurdwara Rakabganj Road became a rival to 24 Akbar Road. The former was allotted to a media baron as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha. She had loaned the premises just as RP Goenka had given his official 99 South Avenue bungalow. Every day, 17 senior Congress leaders would meet at 11 am in the ‘war room’ and reassemble there at 6 pm. In between, Rahul and a dozen or so professionals belonging to the country’s leading ad agencies slipped in and out. Jairam Ramesh served as the overall in-charge of the war room, but other notables registering their presence there included Digvijay Singh, Ahmad Patel, Oscar Fernandes, Ambika Soni, Vishwajeet Prithvijit Singh, Prithviraj Chavan and Janardan Dwivedi.

Unlike 24 Akbar Road, entry to 15 Gurdwara Rakabganj Road was severely restricted, and confidentiality and coordination were at a premium. This was evident when senior leader and the then Union Human Resource Development Minister Arjun Singh expressed a desire to be part of it. Arjun Singh never received an invitation. When the media baron’s term ended, actress Rekha, another nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, was requested to loan 15 Gurdwara Rakabganj bungalow to the Congress. A Congress MP from West Bengal was the next occupant, albeit merely on paper. He reportedly suffered humiliation when he tried to enter 15 Gurdwara Rakabganj Marg. Rahul Gandhi then had SPG cover and the dweller was asked to retreat.

At 15 Gurdwara Rakabganj Road, the Congress spin doctors’ prime task was to market the Manmohan Singh-Sonia Gandhi duo. In marketing terms, it was not an easy task because the anti-incumbency factor tends to work at different levels. People had seen what the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) could do and had not done. The war room boys tried to find holes in the BJP campaign which was carefully cultivated and latched on to LK Advani’s image and came up with the slogan, ‘Mazboot neta, nirnayak sarkar’ (strong leader, decisive government). The Congress fielded Manmohan Singh to counter the BJP campaign. Manmohan Singh, who had campaigned very little in the 2004 or earlier elections, was launched as a sustained, successful and effective campaigner, puncturing Advani.

While the war room was busy fighting such intense battles, the old-timers and puritans at 24 Akbar Road used to scoff at these spin doctors and their ability to deliver. A UPA cabinet minister used to narrate a story to illustrate his line of argument. He said that many months earlier in Canada, someone offered clean, bottled mountain air by mail order. Thousands responded with money and received empty bottles. ‘The political campaigns are similarly packaged,’ he had said with a chuckle. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces formation of new task force to counter gangsters in Punjab

2
Haryana

Tit for tat: Haryana Assembly denounces Punjab move on Chandigarh, passes resolution on SYL

3
Nation

Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi breaks silence on second marriage, plans to tie knot on April 20

4
Nation

Govt orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

5
Trending

From depression to split with Honey Singh, rapper Badshah opens up on his struggles on Shilpa Shetty's chat show

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet BKU leaders today

7
Entertainment

Alia-Ranbir to tie the knot mid-April, know who's invited to Ranbir's bachelor party

8
Delhi

13-year-old kidnaps 8-year-old boy after fight, kills him in Delhi's Rohini

9
World

If today, India decides to topple a govt in Pakistan it can do so with just PRs 10 to 15 billion: Imran Khan

10
Nation

At United Nations, India seeks independent probe into Bucha killings in Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Top Stories

At United Nations, India seeks independent probe into Bucha killings in Ukraine

At United Nations, India seeks independent probe into Bucha killings in Ukraine

'When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prev...

Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells UN 'accountability must be inevitable'

Russia-Ukraine War: President Zelenskyy tells UN 'accountability must be inevitable'

Ukrainian President questioned the value of the 15-member UN...

1-day special session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha today

Tit for tat: Haryana Assembly denounces Punjab move on Chandigarh, passes resolution on SYL

Daylong special session held amid political row sparked by P...

India welcomes Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report

Fight to keep global heating under 1.5 degrees Celsius reached 'now or never' territory: IPCC

India says report justifies its emphasis on equity at all sc...

If today, India decides to topple a govt in Pakistan it can do so with just PRs 10 to 15 billion: Imran Khan

If today, India decides to topple a govt in Pakistan it can do so with just PRs 10 to 15 billion: Imran Khan

Pak PM accuses Opposition of conspiring against his govt at ...

Cities

View All

Six-storey building goes up in flames in Amritsar

Six-storey building goes up in flames in Amritsar

Navjot Singh Sidhu aims to stop exodus of Congress councillors into AAP

SGPC: Merging Department of Punjab Historical Studies at Punjabi University, Patiala, illogical

Flyers happy as Doha-Amritsar direct flight resumes

Gurdaspur land dispute leaves four dead, including spouse of sarpanch

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

Claim over Chandigarh: After Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation calls special House meeting

Claim over Chandigarh: After Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation calls special House meeting

Private schools in Chandigarh 'endorse' uniform sellers too

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Brezza robbed at gunpoint near Barwala

Install HSRP or face challan: Chandigarh traffic police

Ramzan: DJB withdraws circular allowing Muslim employees break from work after BJP opposition

Ramzan: DJB withdraws circular allowing Muslim employees break from work after BJP opposition

ED attaches assets of family, firms linked to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

From June 1, Delhiites can charge their electric vehicles free of cost in noon

13-year-old kidnaps 8-year-old boy after fight, kills him in Delhi's Rohini

No need to open meat shops as ‘most people’ don’t consume non-veg food during Navratra: South Delhi Mayor

Jalandhar: Widening of 66ft road on at slow pace, commuters at receiving end

Jalandhar: Widening of 66ft road on at slow pace, commuters at receiving end

Dalit youth dies in police custody in Jalandhar

JIT accused of non-compliance of RERA order

AAP activist shot at near Mehtan, hurt

Jalandhar: 2 held with 25-kg poppy husk, 250-gm opium

No post-mortem till killers of Cong leader are held: Sidhu

Navjot Sidhu: No post-mortem till killers of Congress leader Mangat Ram are held

Inter-state drug smuggling racket busted, 4 held with 2.6-kg opium

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

7,155 students vaccinated in 35 camps at govt schools

Central team reaches Ludhiana for Swachh Survekshan-2022

Patiala Municipal Corporation all set to expand its limits

Patiala Municipal Corporation all set to expand its limits

Decision to shift Patiala civic body wards to Improvement Trust revoked

Students of Punjabi University, Patiala, slam Centre for ‘infringing’ on rights of Punjab