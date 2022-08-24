Contradictions of colonialism

PM right in saying we must set own standards, but it’s easier said than done

Contradictions of colonialism

TAKING PRIDE: Modi has asked all Indians to observe five pledges for taking the country dynamically forward over the next 25 years. PTI

Vivek Katju

Ex-Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs

DURING his Independence Day address to the nation, PM Modi asked the nation to observe five pledges for taking the country dynamically and comprehensively forward over the next 25 years. For the second of these five pledges, Modi said, ‘In no part of our existence, not even in the deepest corner of our mind or habits should there be an ounce of slavery. It should be nipped in the bud itself. Now, 100 per cent this slavery of hundreds of years has kept us bound, has forced us to keep our customs tied up, have developed distorted thinking in us. We have to liberate ourselves from the mindset which is invisible in innumerable things within and around us.’ There can be no quarrel with the basic premise of the argument that Indians should not be clones of any other people and should be proud of their civilisation and cultural traditions.

We have to acquire new knowledge, irrespective of its source, and then build on it within India.

Modi gave some prescriptions on how to translate this second pledge into action. Some of these are enumerated here: Under no circumstance should we try to look like others. We should set our own standards. Indian talent should not be shackled by language. Indians should be proud of all Indian languages. Indians should rely on their own ability and give up the colonial-era mentality. Indians should be proud of their heritage.

Again, prima facie, these are theoretically unexceptionable even if greater clarity is required in some of these prescriptions. For instance, what is meant by that we should not attempt to look like others? That foreign, especially Caucasian, standards of physical appearance should not be considered as ideal is obvious. Indeed, one of the deep inflictions imposed on colonial peoples was a sense of inferiority on account of their physical appearance, particularly those relating to colour. An emphasis that our own customs, for example, on social etiquette should be observed is also correct. That noted, does the PM’s advice extend to matters of dress?

Customs and norms relating to dress evolve. Some of India’s contemporary dress customs are clearly of indigenous origin but others are rooted in the western traditions but have become ubiquitous in India; they may have started during the colonial period but have continued over the past 75 years. Perhaps, the PM would reveal his mind more on this issue in the future. This is important, for some of his own ministers, on occasion, wear lounge suits and fashionable ties, especially when they are abroad. And, in this context, it is notable that Ambedkar’s statues often show him dressed in a suit and tie while holding the Constitution in one hand. He was one of the greatest Indians who dedicated his life to the social emancipation and empowerment of those who had suffered for millennia.

At a deeper level, though, lies the issue of how Indians responded to colonial attempts to fashion Indians as inferior copies of western people. Macaulay’s famous minutes of 1835 sought to change the policy of the East India Company from supporting educational institutions teaching in Arabic and Sanskrit and spending the funds allotted for this purpose to build schools where English would become the medium of instruction. As an arch colonialist, Macaulay considered Indian civilisation to be inferior. Interestingly, in his minutes, he also notes that there were Indians who had acquired a deep knowledge and fluency in the English language. He wanted this class to grow and noted, ‘We must at present do our best to form a class who may be interpreters between us and the millions whom we govern, a class of persons Indian in blood and colour, but English in tastes, in opinions, in morals and in intellect.’

Did Macaulay really achieve his purpose? Indeed, it can be plausibly argued that those who acquired a knowledge of English never lost their Indianness, even if some aspects of their lifestyles was impacted by English tastes. Indeed, many of these persons became staunch nationalists and contributed to the political rejuvenation of India, helped in discovering the majesty and glory of India’s ancient heritage and, at the same time, sought to reform Indian society through the lens of equality and social justice. The idea that this class, as it developed, was somehow not authentic Indians is wrong, for it never lost its Indian roots.

Modi is right that Indians should take pride in all Indian languages. All of them have a rich legacy and have been, and continue to be, vehicles of Indian self-expression. He is also right that Indians should set their own standards. As he put it, ‘Brothers, how long will the world continue to give certificates to us? How long will we live on the certificates of others? Shall we not set our own standards?’ We should, but the fact is that it is only standards set by the advanced countries that are followed. This is especially so in the area of knowledge, and, particularly, in science and technology. It is here that we have to ask ourselves very brutal questions. How is India truly doing in the frontier areas of science and technology? Many Indians are excelling in these fields, but most of them are not doing so within India. We have to move rapidly ahead and a search for all the glories that our ancestors had achieved in mathematics and science and medicine may motivate us a bit, but beyond that, it will not help us to move on this path. We have to acquire new knowledge, irrespective of its source, and then build on it within India. Can such an approach be considered as a remnant of slavish mentality?

During the next 25 years, Indians will also have to confront the continuing contradictions of colonialism in some of our institutions. We are all proud of the professionalism and valour of our armed forces. They have demonstrated their patriotism time and again. But can we, at the same time, honour the memory of Mangal Pandey and let satisfaction be taken in the British heritage of some Army units? The great Army of the Indian Republic is qualitatively different from that of the British India.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of suspected heart attack in Goa

2
Entertainment

Sonali Phogat had posted a video on Instagram sometime before her death; watch here

3
Punjab

Bambiha group warns Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar in connection with Sidhu Moosewala murder

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father opens Twitter account; check initial reactions

5
Nation

3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan

6
Nation

Elon Musk finally meets his Twitter buddy from India

7
Punjab

Former Akali minister Ajit Singh Kohar's nephew shoots himself dead

8
Business

Adani to acquire 29 per cent stake in NDTV; make open offer for another 26 per cent

9
Amritsar

Youth ‘fires at’ school bus carrying kids in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru, arrested

10
Diaspora

I want to change UK-India relationship to make it more two-way: Rishi Sunak

Don't Miss

View All
A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

Top News

IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental missile fire

IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan

Gp Capt, 2 Wg Cdrs deviated from SOPs: CoI | ‘Serious’ lapse...

SC to consider hearing plea against release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts

Supreme Court to consider hearing plea against release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts

Let us see the papers: CJI

On eve of PM’s Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector

On eve of PM's Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector

Modi will inaugurate a cancer hospital in Mullanpur, Mohali,...

SC raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy

Supreme Court raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy

He needs to be restrained from abusing doctors: SC

Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

No intention to sell our stake: NDTV


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Not given way, youth opens fire on school bus; arrested

Amritsar: Not given way, youth opens fire on school bus; arrested

Long wait at Aam Aadmi Clinics, courtesy slow Internet

Tarn Taran MLA conducts surprise check at nakas, finds cops missing

Youth booked for raping minor

Restore Jallianwala Bagh’s original form, says Rajya Sabha MP

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

New Chandigarh turns into fortress for PM Modi’s event; 7,000 cops deployed

New Chandigarh turns into fortress for PM Modi's event; 7,000 cops deployed

Punjab Government readies red carpet for PM Narendra Modi

Encroachments on areas along residences of Punjab, Haryana CMs: Chandigarh MC

‘Study Tour’: Chandigarh MC adds Mumbai to its Goa itinerary

9,500 autos from Mohali, Panchkula plying illegally in Chandigarh, MP-led panel told

ED registers PMLA case over Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

ED registers PMLA case over Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Sisodia may be arrested in 2 to 3 days, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities

Demolition of Noida twin towers will leave behind 35,000 cubic metre of debris

Muslim minor girl can marry on attaining puberty; husband not liable under POCSO: Delhi HC

Two suffocate to death in sewer at Balachaur

Two suffocate to death in sewer at Balachaur

Boy drowns in village pond

Ex-minister Kohar's nephew shoots self

City shuttler in Indian team for World Junior Championship

Hoshiarpur tops state in PMMVY, says DC

23-yr-old gang-raped at Gill village, 3 held

Ludhiana: 23-yr-old gang-raped at Gill village, 3 held

Former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu remanded to police custody till August 27

Sewer connections of 7 Ludhiana dairies snapped

Victims hold protest, seek arrest of MTP, other accused in Baklavi brawl case

Ludhiana: 10-yr jail for possessing intoxicant

Centre biased against Sikhs on prisoners’ release: Harjinder Singh Dhami

Centre biased against Sikhs on prisoners’ release: Harjinder Singh Dhami

Promotion denied: Committee meets 8 disgruntled professors

Panel to probe ‘disrespect’ to Sikh literature

Dream come true: At chance meet, student gets to be DC

Police resort to mild lathicharge on protesting jobless linemen