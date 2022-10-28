 Contrasting styles of BJP, Cong leadership : The Tribune India

Contrasting styles of BJP, Cong leadership

The essence of the BJP’s government-party relationship is zero disruption. The Congress never demarcated the government-party boundary when the UPA was in power. The National Advisory Council, led by Sonia Gandhi, worked like a parallel entity. The biggest challenge for a non-Gandhi president will lie in the modalities of the arrangement that will finally emerge and the latitude that Kharge will exercise in decision-making.

Contrasting styles of BJP, Cong leadership

Sedate: BJP president JP Nadda (left) has not courted a serious controversy because he has not overstepped his unstated jurisdiction. PTI



Radhika Ramaseshan

Senior journalist

When the Congress was in the throes of a troubled leadership transition from a Gandhi to a non-Gandhi nominee after 24 years, the BJP seemed to have accomplished the exercise quietly and painlessly. The word from the party, not officially declared yet, was that the incumbent president, JP Nadda, would continue helming the BJP until the 2024 General Election, the way his predecessor Amit Shah did until the 2019 election. The news expectedly did not grab eyeballs or preoccupy the political commentariat because the process was seemingly pulled off exactly the way the BJP desired.

The BJP constitution was amended in 2012 to allow a second term for Nitin Gadkari, the incumbent of the day, of three years. That was ordained by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which had picked Gadkari as the president after the BJP was in disarray following consecutive defeats in the 2004 and 2009 elections.

Destiny or rather internal machinations denied Gadkari an extended tenure, making the next power shift a troubled one from the BJP’s perspective. The party was by and large used to textbook presidents, who adhered to their mandate without ado, but there were intrusions.

Nadda has been working to tailor his responsibilities to the expectations and needs of the ruling dispensation. He has not courted a serious controversy because he never overstepped his unstated jurisdiction. He doesn’t necessarily keep a low profile because his visibility on social media and public forums is full-on. He addresses public meetings in the BJP’s targeted states and engages with party workers and regional functionaries.

Let’s be clear. The BJP organisation is no less important than the government. That’s the impression Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed. A seasoned organisational hand, who worked in several states as an RSS pracharak and a BJP prabhari, Modi realised that a powerful ruling establishment could overwhelm the party and reduce it to an adjunct to the government that might negatively impact the BJP’s raison d’etre: win elections at every level and take over the levers of power to stamp its authority from the micro to the macro tiers.

Importantly, the ruling party’s organisation is the only vehicle for the cadre — and the BJP prides itself for raising an industrious workforce — to articulate its hopes, beliefs and disappointments in a regimented order where power is centralised in Delhi. Therefore, Modi is as deeply invested in maintaining the party organisation in shipshape as in attending to the rigours of statecraft and the business of governance.

For Modi, it is essential to have a party president who thinks like him, one who second-guesses his mind and executes the political leadership’s diktat to the last letter without raising questions. Nadda fashioned himself after Kushabhau Thakre, who helmed the BJP from 1998 to 2000 and made a place for himself in the BJP’s annals as an “ideal” president. Thakre was of RSS vintage. The BJP was in power at the Centre in those years under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and was running up against problems from the NDA allies or the RSS and its affiliates. Thakre kept his counsel to himself and allowed Madan Das Devi, a senior Sangh office-bearer, the right to intervene in domestic trouble. There were powerful individuals right from LK Advani to Pramod Mahajan, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, M Venkaiah Naidu and Modi to offer advice and help when required, while Thakre lived in their shadow.

Not every BJP president was as pliant as Thakre. K Jana Krishnamurthi stepped into the breach in 2001 after his predecessor Bangaru Laxman was irreparably implicated in the ‘Operation West End’ sting job and was incarcerated for accepting bribes in an alleged defence deal. Krishnamurthi, an Advani mentee, walked in on a moral high, but the temptation to make political statements was too strong to resist.

In July 2001, when Vajpayee was in a fix over re-inducting Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in the NDA after she quit months earlier over the same sting operation, which also arraigned the then Defence Minister, George Fernandes, Krishnamurthi stated that Mamata must be made to “wait out” for a while before she was restored a Cabinet berth. Vajpayee was miffed with his assertion because the NDA was wobbly, needed to shore itself with more allies and, therefore, no bait to Mamata or anyone was too big not to consider. Krishnamurthi’s tenure lasted exactly a year.

From the vantage point of a general secretary, Modi observed the power dynamics governing the government-party relationship and ostensibly gleaned lessons for the future. Not only did he not have to straighten out wrinkles, because he anointed Shah in 2014 and later Nadda, but he also crafted a near-perfect equation with the RSS, which has not complicated matters for the government, at least so far. The essence of the government-party relationship under Modi is zero disruption.

The Congress has been out of power since 2014 and has faded away from most of the states it previously ruled. The Gandhis indulged in their share of virtue signalling by allowing an “election” to be conducted for the president’s office between two non-family nominees. The debate over how transparent and fair was the ‘election’ of Mallikarjun Kharge will be interminable.

The Congress never demarcated the party-government boundary when the UPA was in power. The National Advisory Council, led by Sonia Gandhi, worked like a parallel entity beside the government. At least that was the perception it enforced. The biggest challenge for a non-Gandhi president will lie in the modalities of the arrangement that will finally emerge and the latitude that Kharge will exercise in decision-making.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

2
Diaspora

3 men of Punjabi origin arrested in drug bust in Canada's Toronto

3
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

4
Diaspora

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death

5
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

6
Diaspora

Rishi Sunak becoming PM 'isn't a win for Asian representation'; tweet by MP whose Punjabi-Sikh father emigrated to UK sparks outrage

7
Chandigarh

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 1

8
Trending

‘Pak Bean’ trends as Zimbabwe requite past snub by defeating Pakistan in World Cup clash, Netizens initiate laugh riot

9
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

10
J & K

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Don't Miss

View All
US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

2 sewerage cleaning robots on MC buy list
Chandigarh

2 sewerage cleaning robots on Chandigarh MC buy list

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Top News

Big fan of India: Chinese envoy to Dhaka

Big fan of India: Chinese envoy to Dhaka

Remark comes day after EAM told outgoing envoy Weidong borde...

No intentions of using N-arms in Ukraine: Putin

No intentions of using N-arms in Ukraine: Putin

Will sign only ‘fair, reciprocal’ FTA, says new UK minister

Will sign only ‘fair, reciprocal’ FTA, says new UK minister

Azam gets 3-yr jail for hate speech against PM, Yogi

Azam gets 3-yr jail for hate speech against PM, Yogi

‘Op Lotus’ in Telangana, TRS MLA says was offered ~100 cr to join BJP

‘Op Lotus’ in Telangana, TRS MLA says was offered Rs 100 cr to join BJP


Cities

View All

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Unite against anti-Panthic forces, Akal Takht Jathedar tells Sikhs

Vice-President, family offer prayers at Golden Temple

Steep ramp at Bhandari RoB adds to chaos

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area Phase 1

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 1

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI bed occupancy rises 28.9%

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Covid-19: Chandigarh sees nil case; thrice in 2 weeks

Chandigarh Housing Board to again seek green nod for housing scheme

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launch postponed, LG’s approval awaited: Gopal Rai

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launch postponed, LG’s approval awaited: Gopal Rai

Delhi court agrees to hear Satyendar Jain’s bail plea Friday

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Amit Shah inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 crore in Haryana's Faridabad

Dust norms violated at 253 building sites, notices issued

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

Pathankot free of farm fires, courtesy YouTube channel

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Action against fake seed complainant, farmers upset

Pargat Singh unhappy with MC over tardy pace of works

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Two of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana; 6 two-wheelers seized

19-yr-old loses legs after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Ludhiana- born Miss World-US Shree Saini undergoes surgery

Pothole-riddled Damoria Bridge road irks commuters

Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Extend date for filing applications for civil judge posts, say aspirants

Stagnant rainwater turns breeding ground for mosquitoes in Patiala

Amid poor AQI, garbage burning goes unabated in Patiala