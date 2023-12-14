 COP28 delivers a mixed bag : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

COP28 delivers a mixed bag

The pathway for ‘transitioning away’ from fossil fuels comes with several riders

COP28 delivers a mixed bag

Phase-down: The COP28 text is very benign when it comes to oil and gas, but not so for coal. Reuters



Dinesh C. Sharma

Science commentator

AFTER two weeks of negotiations, the annual climate change conference went into the extra day, as has become the norm. Eventually, diplomats hammered out yet another ‘deal’ to save the planet from the catastrophic impact of climate change. This round of talks in Dubai was held literally in the shadow of Big Oil. It was ironic that climate officials and world leaders discussed ways and means to cut carbon emissions in a city that prides itself on the wealth acquired through fossil fuels. The man who presided over the deliberations, Sultan Al-Jaber, is not just the Industry Minister of the UAE but also the chief executive of one of the world’s leading oil companies, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. As the president of the Conference of Parties (COP28) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Al-Jaber had the enviable task of building a consensus to save the world from the impending climate disaster, but in the end, Dubai has delivered a mixed bag.

Climate change is about people, their livelihoods, energy and food security. Diplomatic decisions taken during climate talks rarely make any difference on the ground.

The conference was supposed to take stock of the progress made in implementing the Paris Agreement goals to “hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels” and “pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels”. To achieve these goals, greenhouse gas emissions must peak before 2025 and decline 43 per cent by 2030, according to calculations made by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Only then will we be able to avoid the worst impact of climate change, such as more frequent and severe droughts, heatwaves and rain. But the world is far away from the path towards the Paris goals. COP28 was expected to develop a consensus on accelerating action and revising commitments under respective national climate plans (known as Nationally Determined Contributions) by 2025.

The text adopted on Wednesday recognises “the need for deep, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions” in line with the 1.5°C target, but when it comes to suggesting a pathway to do this, it falters. In accordance with their respective circumstances, all countries are expected to contribute to the global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Among the pathways suggested for global action are tripling renewable energy capacity globally and doubling the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030; accelerating efforts towards a ‘phase-down’ of coal power; accelerating efforts globally towards net-zero emission energy systems; utilising zero- and low-carbon fuels well before or by around mid-century; and phasing out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that do not address energy poverty or just transitions as soon as possible.

The most significant of the suggested pathways is “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade to achieve net-zero by 2050 in keeping with the science”. While the wording used for coal is ‘phase-down’ and there are no qualifiers, the term used for oil and gas is ‘transitioning away’, which is very vague and comes with several conditions. Many countries wanted the term ‘phase-out’ to be used, but the host and OPEC countries came up with a milder phrase, ‘transitioning away’.

Another concession that the fossil fuel industry got in Dubai is the role of transitional fuels. The COP28 text recognises that “transitional fuels can play a role in facilitating the energy transition while ensuring energy security”. This is a lifesaver for natural gas since the International Energy Agency considers natural gas a ‘transition fuel’. Overall, the text is very benign when it comes to oil and gas, but not so when it comes to coal. In that sense, it is pro-oil and pro-gas, though some people may call it ‘historic’ since a direct reference has been made to fossil fuels in a COP text for the first time.

As expected, a reference to methane has been sneaked into the text, which calls upon parties to take action for ‘accelerating and substantially reducing non-carbon dioxide emissions globally, including in particular methane emissions by 2030”. This is problematic for India and several other countries. Like carbon dioxide, methane contributes to climate change. Methane has a much shorter life in the atmosphere — 12 years, compared to the hundreds of years that carbon dioxide hangs around for. Methane, however, is much more efficient at trapping radiation, so its warming effect is several times more than that of carbon dioxide. Therefore, the argument is that huge reductions in methane emissions could help limit atmospheric warming. Methane is emitted from paddy fields, livestock and leaks during production and distribution of natural gas and oil, besides coal mines and landfills. Action will have to be taken in all these sectors if methane emissions have to be cut as agreed upon in Dubai.

Other contentious issues — adaptation, climate finance, ‘loss and damage’ and technology transfer — were also discussed, but no headway was made. All the commitments and promises made in the text — tripling renewable capacity, phasing out coal, use of transitional fuels, energy efficiency etc. — need additional funding and technology in developing countries. The quantum of climate finance needed by developing countries for implementing their national climate programmes is estimated to be $5.9 trillion for the pre-2030 period. Huge funds are required for energy transition and adaptation too. Developed countries made new commitments at Dubai. The Green Climate Fund has received nominal pledges totalling $12 billion till date, and much of it is development aid renamed as climate finance.

Climate change is about people, their livelihoods, energy and food security. The diplomatic decisions taken on the high table during climate talks rarely make any difference on the ground. Meanwhile, the devastating impact of climate change continues. If diplomatese can save the planet, the Dubai talks can be celebrated.

#Climate change #Dubai #Environment


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Dharmendra's net worth includes multi-crore properties, culinary ventures and agricultural land

2
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh surfaces on UK's 2023 South Asian celebrity list with Shah Rukh Khan on top, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra on second and third spots

3
India

Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot accused Nikhil Gupta's family moves Supreme Court, seeks Indian govt's intervention to secure his release

4
Punjab

Panic spreads as 3 men open fire in broad daylight near bus stand in Punjab's Jalandhar

5
Punjab

In Sukhbir Badal's apology, SAD eyes poll truck with BJP

6
Himachal

Delhi colder than Shimla, Dharamsala; records minimum temperature 2 degrees below that of queen of hills

7
Punjab

Former cop and gatka player among 3 held for possessing drugs in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

8
India

Want to die in 'dignified way', says UP woman judge after alleged sexual harassment by senior, CJI Chandrachud seeks report

9
Chandigarh

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers Rs 2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below Rs 15-20 crore: Owners

10
India

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond gets 25 years in jail for raping minor, faces disqualification from Assembly

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...

Videoconferencing must when witness can’t depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says he invited her to hotel at 3 am and assaulted her with his friends

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'

In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

KMSC holds meeting, seeks farmers’ support for Jan 2 rally

Several BJP leaders join SAD in Batala

Nikita Puri from Khalsa College is Voice of Punjab

Jagteshwar’s tennis silver ends medal draught

DEOs declare holidays for Mann’s Maur rally, get show-cause notice

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

In 3 months, Muktsar sees 9-fold hike in dengue cases

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria file discharge applications

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers ~2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below ~15-20 crore: Owners

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers Rs 2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below Rs 15-20 crore: Owners

Court stays bizman’s arrest over cheating plaint by BJP MP Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: No coercive steps against Uber, directs High Court

Chandigarh: Woman shot at by colleague in Sector 7

Shortage of officers, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

Can’t entertain every dispute between Delhi Govt, L-G: SC

L-G rejects proposal seeking suspension of Chief Secretary

Nobody wants India to become a womb-renting industry: Delhi High Court

BJP slams AAP over homeless people's death in Delhi

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Aditya Jain gets 2nd tenure as District Bar Association president

Shots fired at car of Jalandhar travel agent, Rs 5 cr demanded

Armed assailants fire at travel agent's car in broad daylight in Jalandhar

Man held with 50 gm of heroin

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Major fire breaks out at furniture godown

Chetan Verma elected district Bar Association president

Notorious thief held, 14 vehicles seized

Panchayat official booked for accepting Rs 15K bribe

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Govt committed to making city hub of tourism: Jauramajra

Tension escalates on Pbi varsity campus, 11 students suspended

Illegal Clinic: Former ANM sent to police remand

Administration claims arrangements complete for Shaheedi Jor Mela