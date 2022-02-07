UNION BUDGET 2022-23

Cost management challenge for defence forces

The security situation on the northern borders, the continuing inimical relationship with our western neighbour and the increased deployment in the Indian Ocean to ensure maritime security are being highlighted as the factors leading to a robust financial outlay for defence. However, a cursory look at these figures indicates a largely ‘business as usual’ approach, with a dexterous touch in sharing the kitty in the best possible manner.

Cost management challenge for defence forces

Fit the bill: The Army remains manpower-intensive, making cost-cutting difficult. PTI

Lt Gen Pradeep Bali (retd)

Ex-Commander, Sikkim-based 33 Corps

Any analysis of the defence budget has to commence with some number-crunching. On February 1, the Finance Minister, while presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, spelt out an overall allocation of Rs 5.25 lakh crore for defence, which will account for 13.3 per cent of the government’s planned annual expenditure. This amounts to a little less than 10 per cent increase from the initial figures of the previous year and a mere increase of 4.4 per cent from the revised estimates, barely adequate to cater for inflation.

The revenue component is a whopping 68 per cent, including the burgeoning pension bill. The capital outlay at Rs 1.52 lakh crore, is up by 12 per cent from last year, with the Air Force getting an increase of 4.5 per cent at Rs 56,851 crore, the Navy having a major jump of 44.5 per cent at Rs 46,323 crore, while the Army’s capital budget sees a drop of 12.2 per cent with an allocation of Rs 32,102 crore. Budgetary allocation for the Border Roads Organisation, responsible for infrastructure development, has witnessed a notable increase of over 40 per cent.

Out of the planned capital expenditure, 68 per cent is earmarked for domestic production, in line with the ‘Make in India’ policy and to give impetus to production by the Indian defence companies. A very encouraging step has been the earmarking of 25 per cent of the total Defence Research & Development (R&D) allocation for start-ups and private entities. The Defence Research and Development Organisation has also received a 5.3 per cent jump in its annual allotment.

The security situation on the northern borders, the continuing inimical relationship with our western neighbour and the increased deployment in the Indian Ocean to ensure maritime security, are being highlighted as the factors leading to a robust financial outlay for defence. However, a cursory look at these figures indicates a largely “business as usual” approach, with a dexterous touch in sharing the kitty in the best possible manner. The percentage increase in terms of purchasing power parity would be just adequate to meet the immediate needs, with a large portion of the capital outlay being consumed by committed liabilities.

Building capacities and developing capabilities need time, while intentions can change rapidly. There is no end in sight to the standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh that began in mid-2020, with the latest round of India-China talks achieving little progress and the Indian Army committed to being in for the long haul in the bleak and hostile terrain. Not only were we mostly reactive militarily in dealing with this situation, even the monetary requirements were met as in an emergency mode. What seems to be lacking is a clear perception of desired capabilities, linked to timelines, to meet the security challenges that may confront the nation, in at least a medium time-frame of 7-10 years. The defence budget has to be capability-driven and not intention-driven. To safeguard against slippages due to procedural tardiness in procurements, it would be worthwhile to consider a non-lapsable roll-on financial allocation for defence, with a three-to-five-year time span.

An issue of concern is the lapsing of the capital budget of the Army for the previous year by almost 60 per cent, which has further led to a reduced allocation in the present budget. While the Navy and Air Force are platform-centric in their capital inventory, with big budget systems, the Army has a huge inventory of small and medium-level weapons and equipment. The fault lies primarily in procedural delays, over shooting trial timelines and contractual issues, most of which are beyond the control of the Army HQ directorates dealing with procurement. The acquisition vertical of the Ministry of Defence should be fully accountable for this and reasons need to be ascertained for missing the expenditure targets by such a large margin. An added issue is internal cadre management by the Army to ensure mid-level officers get longer tenures of posting in billets dealing with acquisitions, akin to the other two services.

Setting aside 25 per cent of the R&D allocation for the private sector is laudable but nothing novel as the Make I category in Defence Procurement Procedure of 2016 also provided for it. However, not a single project has started under this head till date due to the labyrinthine red tape which effectively stymies the concept. There has to be a concerted effort for encouraging start-ups and private players in defence production by an underwritten assurance of firm orders for viable products, within a clear timeline, failing which the project could be foreclosed and accepted as a sunk cost to the government.

The setting up of a nodal body for testing and certification requirements of defence systems and platforms will definitely help the domestic industry in terms of faster processes and cost efficiency. Such announcements may sound good but an independent party needs to audit the fruition of these initiatives to bring in accountability.

At this stage, 68 per cent of capital outlay has been earmarked for domestic production, which is buttressed by the negative import lists of items and equipment that have to be manufactured within the country. That may be all very well but an examination of this inventory shows that most of these are non-critical, low budget and basic items. For cutting-edge niche technology systems and sub-systems, the armed forces remain largely import dependent. This anomaly can only be addressed by developing capabilities in the domestic private sector, making investment in defence worthwhile.

An area of major concern is the skewed division between the revenue and capital heads of the defence budget. While endeavours are being made to rein in the revenue costs, manpower reduction may appear as the only way forward. Due to the peculiarity of terrain, deployment and type of challenges on un-demarcated borders, the Army combat components remain human resource-intensive. It would, therefore, be prudent and practicable to focus increasingly on outsourcing of logistics and services where ever possible, to cut down on the revenue bill.

The defence budget is often seen as a necessary drain on the exchequer. With an emphasis on high-quality indigenous defence production, both by private players and efficiently managed defence public sector undertakings, it can be transformed into an engine of economic growth.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress's CM candidate for Punjab polls

2
Entertainment

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

3
Punjab Election

Punjab Assembly elections: Sunil Jakhar dismisses reports of quitting Congress

4
Trending

Spanish woman tries Indian food for the first time; you can’t miss her reaction

5
Entertainment OBITUARY

India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever

6
Nation

Music legend Lata Mangeshkar cremated in Mumbai with full state honours; leaders, celebs pay tributes

7
Punjab

Schools to reopen in Punjab from February 7

8
Nation

When doctor told Lata Mangeshkar that she was being poisoned slowly

9
Nation

PM Modi offers floral tributes to music legend Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

10
Nation

EC extends ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies for polls; relaxes norms for indoor and outdoor political meets

Don't Miss

View All
Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, bright sunshine 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Top Stories

EC eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays

Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays

The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...

Channi Congress’s CM face

Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face

Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice

Congress chooses Dalit leader to fight anti-incumbency

Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency

The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...

Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab

Congress's CM face: Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab

By announcing Channi as party’s CM face, Rahul Gandhi walked...

Farewell, Melody Queen

Tearful adieu to Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar

President Kovind, PM Modi lead tributes

Cities

View All

Kin out to garner maximum support

Kin out to garner maximum support

Pakistan kabaddi lovers want Badals back in power

When two melody queens from India and Pakistan met at zero line

Amritsar-Khemkaran train service resumes

Workers elated after Cong picks Channi as CM face

Parties bank on the young & educated

Punjab election: Parties bank on the young & educated

Kin, city rejoice at Raj, Harnoor’s feat

U19 World Cup win: Kin, Chandigarh rejoice at Raj Angad Bawa, Harnoor Singh's feat

Health, frontline workers' booster shot uptake slow in Chandigarh

Rain likely in tricity on February 9

Mohali to open schools for Class VI onwards today

Panchkula allows offices to function at 100% capacity

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

No law to release unmarried deceased male’s frozen semen sample to parents, legal heirs: HC told

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Poll ’22: Health Dept goes into overdrive to jab polling staff

Poll '22: Health Dept goes into overdrive to jab polling staff

Schools reopen from today

This family is keeping the legacy of serving Army alive since WWI

Constituency watch: Jalandhar North

Open House: What should be done to end common man's woes, especially during VIP movement?

Major fire at paint store on Rahon road in Ludhiana

Major fire at paint store on Rahon road in Ludhiana

Daily Covid cases below 100 after month in Ludhiana district

Will return to power with big majority: Charanjit Singh Channi

Educational institutions to reopen today

Fraudsters target people on pretext of Covid-19 vaccine registration

Fight to save state from mafia: Bhagwant Mann

Fight to save Punjab from mafia: Bhagwant Mann

Patiala dist sees 3 Covid deaths, 26 fresh infections, 13 from city

Young voters hold the key for elderly contestants in district

National Lok Adalat on March 12

Universities, colleges in Patiala to reopen today