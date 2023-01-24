 Craze for foreign varsities : The Tribune India

Craze for foreign varsities

We have systematically undermined the academic traditions of our institutions

Craze for foreign varsities

Rebuild: Should we not nurture and encourage high quality and affordable Indian universities that decolonise our consciousness? Tribune photo



Avijit Pathak

Sociologist

In a mobile and globally interconnected world, the objectives and aspirations of higher education cannot remain confined to a fixed territorial boundary. Every sane educationist would concede that ideas, knowledge traditions, pedagogic practices and even research enquiries evolve and grow through continual cross-cultural/epistemological conversations and intellectual dialogues. Hence, there seems to be no apparent reason to oppose the idea of foreign universities establishing their campuses in India. As the latest draft law formulated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) indicates, the local campuses of foreign universities will be able to decide the admission requirements for both domestic and foreign students, the fee structure and the scholarship programmes. Moreover, these universities will have complete discretion over anyone they choose to hire as faculty/staff.

A nation can’t be a ‘vishwaguru’ if it loses confidence in its institutions, and depends on foreign universities to teach us lessons in physics, history, philosophy, finance, etc.

The members of the ambitious and aspiring class who love all sorts of international ‘brands’, and prefer to send their children abroad for higher education are bound to welcome this decision. And they would further argue that Indian universities are underperforming and incapable of nurturing the academic tradition of original thinking and research in science, technology and social sciences. And hence, if foreign universities among the ‘top 500 global rankings’ (I am not very convinced about the relevance of the mathematics of ranking, measuring and quantifying the value of education which is essentially a qualitative experience with politico-existential and philosophical connotations) begin to establish their campuses in India, there will be some sort of revolution in India in terms of pedagogic innovations and quality of research. While I understand their concerns, a disturbing question continues to haunt me: Why and how did we come to this stage that we have to believe that only foreign universities can salvage us? Why and how did we allow the systematic degradation and devaluation of Indian universities? It is sad that even the UGC Chairperson seldom bothers to raise and reflect on this important question. A nation cannot be great or a ‘vishwaguru’ if it loses confidence in its own institutions or remains pessimistic about their performances, and depends on foreign universities to teach us lessons in physics, geology, history, philosophy, management, finance and engineering.

In this context, as an insider with some experience in the psychology and academic culture of Indian universities, I wish to raise three issues. First, I have no hesitation in saying that many of us as professors and researchers have continually devalued ourselves; we have chosen to live with some sort of inferiority complex. Many of us — including great professors in top Indian universities — have behaved like Thomas Babington Macaulay’s children. We believe that everything ‘foreign’ — from publishing houses to academic journals — is good and preferable. As a result, we have never bothered to establish or nurture good Indian journals and publication houses. Not solely that. A foreign trip or a sabbatical at some Euro-American university seems to be seen as a mark of academic Brahminism. During the three decades when I was teaching, I never saw a professor from Yale or Cambridge or Harvard who bothered to come to our own university on sabbatical. Instead, here in India, our rat race is centred primarily on some trip to any foreign university at any cost. And these days, some of our glamorous private universities prefer young aspirants with foreign PhD degrees for recruiting as faculty. In a way, many of our top academics and intellectuals have often failed to decolonise their consciousness.

Second, an unholy alliance of the non-reflexive political class and corrupt/callous academic bureaucracy has played a devastating role in undermining the academic traditions of our universities. Imagine the state of our universities, which, for all practical purposes, have been reduced into mere degree-manufacturing machines without engaged pedagogy, meaningful research and culture of debate and dialogue. The lumpenisation of student politics, the controversial recruitment of vice-chancellors and all sorts of associated scams have created a milieu that is not conducive to the growth of a flourishing academic tradition. Even some of our reputed Central universities have been destroyed in recent times. When the obsessively ‘nationalist’ political establishment and its hired academic bureaucrats begin to abhor the tradition of free-floating intellectual and politico-cultural debate, how will it be possible to encourage the culture of critical pedagogy and meaningful research in science, liberal arts and social sciences? Does the UGC Chairperson bother to reflect on this issue?

Third, see the way we demotivate, demoralise and discourage some of our bright young minds who want to teach and do meaningful research. There is no dignity attached to the entire brigade of ‘guest lecturers’ and ‘ad hoc’ teachers who are often humiliated by the academic bosses, and compelled to live with chronic job insecurity. How is it possible for them to concentrate, and devote themselves wholeheartedly to teaching and research? Neither the UGC nor the state is bothered about this tragedy — the organised annihilation of young minds.

Well, in the era of global market, foreign universities are bound to come. But then, the moot question that is seldom raised is whether we too can nurture and encourage high quality and affordable Indian universities that decolonise our consciousness, heal our wounded selves, embrace the bright and young students/researchers from the historically deprived sections of this caste-ridden and class-divided society, transform education as a life-transformative experience, and move towards an inclusive, egalitarian, decolonised and self-confident society. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police become top heavy as seven officers promoted to DGP rank

2
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathan’ sets record advance booking, eyeing a bumper opening

3
Nation

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport over unruly behaviour; watch video

4
Diaspora

‘Sikh’ man struck on head in hate-motivated assault in Canada

5
Sports

Mary Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

6
Punjab

AAP, SAD target Centre for ‘rejecting’ Punjab’s tableau for Republic Day parade

7
Haryana

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

8
Entertainment

Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have tied the knot, 'officially father-in-law ban chuka hoon'

9
Nation

Army colonel dies by suicide at training centre in MP’s Jabalpur

10
Nation

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tells PM Modi he wants to step down and retire

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

Rahul Gandhi says do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's surgical strikes remark

Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi

Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...


Cities

View All

PO seeks ~10L from ex-sarpanch, held

PO seeks Rs 10L from ex-sarpanch, held

Pharmacists protest appointment in new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Rule violations, shortage of staff add to chaos on Amritsar roads

Farmers to stage protest on Feb 6

Garbage collection vehicles await repair, services hit

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Portals for fee payment, admission to govt schools in Chandigarh on the cards

Chandigarh gets North’s largest floating solar power plant

Sec 40 resident nabbed for flashing at college teacher

Children aren’t pawns in parents’ hands: HC

Heavy deployment of security personnel at MCD House for mayoral poll

LG-appointed members take oath first as MCD House reconvenes

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet in Shraddha Walker murder case today

Curbs for R-Day parade rehearsal hit Delhi traffic

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

DC Sarangal suspends 593 arms licences in K'thala dist

Man nabbed with 50-gm heroin

Animal leads to collision of three vehicles, 24 hurt

Two held with 17 spools of banned Chinese string

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

FIRs recommended against 55 for polluting Sidhwan Canal

Follow rules, MC to bulk waste generators

Complete elevated road project by June 30, MP directs officials

Bicycle industry seeks GST relief in Budget

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

Divide among Patiala BJP leaders to fore

Power supply to be affected