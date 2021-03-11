Data and diplomacy

World of Big Data has transformed geopolitical & geo-economic environment

Data and diplomacy

Info: Data is a resource which must be processed to yield information of value. Istock

Shyam Saran

Former Foreign Secretary and Senior Fellow, Centre for Policy Research

Data is often referred to as the ‘oil’ of the 21st century. The vast volume of data continually being generated is described as Big Data. Oil needs to be refined before yielding products of economic value. Similarly, data is a resource which must be processed to yield information of value. Information is ‘processed, organised and structured data’. Analysis of information yields patterns, which may be defined as a ‘regularity in the world, a design repletion in a predictable manner’. And patterns, in turn, lead to insights about the phenomenon under study. From insights comes knowledge which is the end product of the greatest value.

Diplomats need to acquire familiarity with data science and data scientists with diplomacy.

Diplomacy is the conduct of foreign policy. If policy is the weapon, then diplomacy is its delivery system. Just as data may be the weapon, digital devices and digital communications, which the devices enable, may be considered the delivery system. While we may speak of data diplomacy, in reality Big Data impacts both foreign policy formulation as well as its execution in the form of diplomacy. Data diplomacy in reality includes both foreign policy formulation and execution.

Diplomats and policy-makers have always been engaged in information gathering, management and analysis. Earlier, there was paucity of information, in particular good quality information, so considerable time had to be spent in locating reliable sources of information, and then, in subjecting the information gathered to careful analysis. What is different in our digital era is the abundance of information and the speed with which it is generated. There is the critical challenge in confirming its veracity. Information flow is often instantaneous, so the time available for evaluation and reaction is much shorter. Traditionally, diplomacy is associated with careful deliberation and measured responses. But now ‘Twitter diplomacy’ is its very antithesis. Who gets in his word first is sometimes more important than conveying a carefully nuanced position. So how are foreign policy-makers and diplomats adjusting to the new and vastly transformed environment?

Diplomacy has always managed to adapt itself to technological change. The introduction of the telegraph had led British statesman Lord Palmerston to proclaim the end of diplomacy. That was decidedly premature.

According to studies conducted at the Diplo Foundation based in Switzerland, data and diplomacy are inter-connected in three ways: One, data can be a tool in diplomacy. It can improve both foreign policy formulation and execution through much better techniques of information gathering, diplomatic reporting, negotiation, communication, public diplomacy and consular services delivery.

Two, data diplomacy entails dealing with data governance as an item on the international agenda. This may include the regulation of cross-border flow of data, the privacy of such data and dealing with the challenge of cyber security; and three, data in all its dimensions is creating an altered geopolitical space, where power equations are being influenced by the capacity of countries to gather, store and deploy data.

Data as a tool in diplomacy can have several beneficial spin-offs but this requires cross-disciplinary approaches. Diplomats must acquire familiarity with data science, while data scientists must acquire familiarity with diplomacy. The use of digital analytical tools requires the digitalisation of the vast archives and subject files in the Foreign Ministry. It would be of immense value if all treaties, agreements, MoUs were digitised and stored in a manner allowing easy access. Similarly, all political declarations and joint statements between India and other countries could offer rich material to trace the trajectory of India’s ties with various countries and evaluate outcomes and locate shortcomings. Digitised data can enable text mining using different key words enabling better analysis.

The ability to access legacy data and draw lessons therefrom makes for better prepared and better informed diplomats. This is critical to success in diplomatic negotiations.

Data governance has become a major item on the international agenda. India is engaged in multilateral negotiations on a number of issues related to the digital economy, including the handling of data. These include the cross-border flow of data generated within national boundaries, the privacy of such cross-border flows, e-commerce and the entire field of cyber security.

The Internet has created an inter-connected and networked global economy which is increasingly a digital economy. There is still no truly multilateral management of the Internet. There is lopsided ownership and control over digital infrastructure through which data flows take place. Financial flows take place through digital networks which are also under the control of a handful of countries. We have seen how Russia has been debarred from the SWIFT payment system and literally unplugged from global economy.

The global digital economy is dominated by high-tech platforms like Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Mega, which are US multinationals and operate largely outside national jurisdictions and multilateral governance. This will be the major challenge for data diplomacy.

The world of Big Data has transformed the geopolitical and geo-economic environment. The distribution of political and economic power is undergoing a major shift. Countries that are able to accumulate data, irrespective of where such data is generated; countries which have the capacity to use the data thus acquired to deliver useful knowledge, to spur innovation and out-compete rivals will be the front-ranking powers of tomorrow.

Data by itself means nothing unless human agency provides a context to give it meaning and interprets it using the existing pool of knowledge. Data may expose co-relations among phenomena, but co-relation does not always suggest causation. It is still the human mind which must make the judgement call. It is for this reason that investment in human resources through high quality of education remains the best assurance of future success. It is a lesson that India needs to learn and apply before it is too late.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Vijay Singla sacked as Punjab health minister over corruption charges, sent to police remand till May 27

2
Punjab

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

3
Nation

BJP–Congress exchange charges over Rahul Gandhi's meeting with 'anti-India, anti-Hindu' Jeremy Corbyn

4
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide near Pandoh

5
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's modelling bill from 1992 surfaces; guess how much she was paid

6
Nation

Sonia Gandhi forms 2024 general election task force; names Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma among her advisers

7
Nation

India, US to expand defence ties in cyber, space domains; New Delhi to join West-led Bahrain-based naval force

8
Nation

Police register FIR after video of minor Kerala boy raising slogans at PFI rally goes viral

9
Entertainment

Haryanvi singer missing since May 11 found buried near roadside in Meham

10
Diaspora

Indian boy being bullied in school in Texas; Indian-American lawmakers 'concerned' as video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
This thief had a dress code for his 'job'
Nation

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'

From Amritsar to Cannes...
Amritsar

From Amritsar to Cannes...

Will Sidhu make another comeback?
Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears
Chandigarh

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit
Himachal

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Top News

Punjab Health Minister sacked on corruption charges, arrested

Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked on corruption charges, arrested

Mohali court sends Singla, aide to 3-day police remand | Won...

‘Audio clip’ of ~5 lakh deal did the duo in

Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in

Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...

In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo

In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo

Calls for rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region

Militants kill cop, injure daughter in Srinagar

Militants kill cop, injure daughter in Srinagar

ASI says deities in Qutub complex can’t be allowed

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

It’s not place of worship and existing status of monument co...

Cities

View All

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices in Amritsar

Electronics goods gutted in fire in Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

Committee on Sikh political prisoners seeks meeting with PM Modi, Amit Shah

From Amritsar to Cannes...

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Chandigarh Adviser: Show way in governance reforms

Need-based changes in Chandigarh: Temporary structures may not be removed for time being, says HC

8 Industrial Area parks of Chandigarh to get makeover

Chandigarh sees coldest day of season

ASI says deities in Qutub complex can’t be allowed

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

Qutub Minar is not a place of worship: ASI opposes plea seeking restoration of Hindu, Jain deities inside complex

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Protesting staff lock gates of Civil Surgeon's office

Unmanned spacecraft will be launched next year: Min

Breakthrough in gold robbery case, two held

6 years on, civic body's UID number plate project fails to become reality

Back from scouting camp, these young kids are a changed lot

Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Major robbery at house cracked in Ludhiana, three nabbed

Dowry death: 10-years rigorous imprisonment for husband, in-laws in Ludhiana

AAP leader, two civic body employees booked for fraud in Ludhiana

Five held for forcibly taking away SUV from policeman in Ludhiana

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

PUTA representatives meet Punjab Finance Minister, discuss Punjabi University's financial health

Kartar Singh Sarabha's birth anniversary commemorated at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Simrandeep Kaur wins Spelling Bee contest