 Deal severely with gang selling fake cancer medications : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Deal severely with gang selling fake cancer medications
Consumer Rights

Deal severely with gang selling fake cancer medications

Centre must trace recipients of the spurious chemo medications and offer expert advice, aid, free medicines

Deal severely with gang selling fake cancer medications

Photo for representation. File photo



Pushpa Girimaji

The rapacity of those who sold fake medications used in chemotherapy to cancer patients across the country reminds me of the Michigan (United States) haematologist and oncologist Dr Farid Fata, who deliberately and falsely diagnosed hundreds of his patients with cancer and administered chemotherapy, inflicting severe mental and physical harm and injury. He has been sentenced to 45 years in jail. But the dozen members of a gang arrested by the Delhi Police last fortnight for selling fake cancer medications need to be dealt with more severely.

By filling the used empty vials of expensive cancer drugs of well-known companies with an anti-fungal medicine costing Rs 150 and selling these to cancer patients at Rs 2-3 lakh, the culprits not only played with the lives of cancer patients, but also robbed them of their precious money. Given the role of chemotherapy in curing cancer and the consequences of delaying the treatment, it is anybody’s guess as to how many of those to whom the fraudsters sold the medications have survived. For deliberately killing the patients’ chances of recovery and robbing them of their fundamental right to life, the gang of 12 (there may be more) deserves the maximum punishment under the law.

This is not the first haul of spurious drugs in the country, but what makes this so alarming is that this illicit trade has now graduated from manufacturing fake antacids, antibiotics and medicines for cholesterol, hypertension and diabetes to the most expensive of medications used for chemotherapy for a variety of cancers.

Even more shocking is the ease with which this gang — consisting of employees of oncology departments of private hospitals; pharmacists, including one who had work experience in a chemotherapy mixing unit; another one with expertise in medical transcription and management in oncology; a senior staff nurse at a chemotherapy daycare centre; a drug retailer and an owner of two medical tourism companies — sold their counterfeit medications across the country and to foreigners coming here for medical treatment as well, for years!

One of the victims traced by the police, a businessman from Madhubani in Bihar, said he bought (spurious) Keytruda, a cancer medication used in chemotherapy, in 2022 for his wife at a cost of Rs 3 lakh from the fraud firm. His wife was administered the drug during the last two rounds of her chemotherapy. She died that year. Another man from West Bengal has been the recipient of the same fake medication for six rounds of chemotherapy for liver cancer! One does not know yet the adverse effects of the antifungal medication administered to him as well as the consequences of delaying medication so urgently needed for his treatment. As investigations continue, more and more horror stories will emerge.

Given the nature and magnitude of the problem, the Union Ministry of Health must immediately constitute a coordination committee, comprising the police, the Central and state drug control authorities, oncologists and pharmaceutical companies’ representatives, to quickly trace all the recipients of the spurious chemotherapy medications and offer them expert medical advice and financial assistance, or free medication. After all, the states and the Centre have a responsibility to ensure the safety of the drugs sold in the country and prevent the manufacture and sale of spurious drugs. They also have a duty to uphold the citizens’ fundamental right to life and flowing from that, the right to health and safe medicines. The very fact that this racket has been going on since 2022 shows the complete failure of the regulatory mechanism to protect consumers!

Identifying the victims — there could be thousands of them — and getting their testimonies will also strengthen the prosecution’s case. Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, where a spurious drug has caused death or is likely to cause grievous hurt, those found guilty will be liable to imprisonment of a minimum of 10 years, but it may extend to imprisonment for life and fine, which is not less than Rs 10 lakh or three times the value of the drugs confiscated. The law also provides that this fine shall be paid, by way of compensation, to the victims or their families.

The government should also seek adequate compensation from the perpetrators through a petition under the Consumer Protection Act. In fact, the ends of justice would be met only when all the victims are traced and duly compensated.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cancer #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP names 6 of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha candidates in 8th list; fields Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar

2
Punjab

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

3
Uttar Pradesh

Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, skips her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

4
Punjab

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts

5
Delhi

ED questions Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for 5 hours in excise policy case

6
Entertainment

What was it that Imtiaz Ali said made Diljit Dosanjh cry like a kid at ‘Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch

7
Punjab

Former Punjab Police SP sentenced to 10 years in jail in a 32-year-old case

8
Pollywood

‘Abhi to madam…’: When Kapil Sharma was asked to invite his wife Ginni Chatrath on his comedy show

9
Patiala

10-year-old girl dies after eating birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala; baker booked

10
India

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today

Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today

In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...

Rajnath to head BJP’s 27-member poll manifesto panel, Nirmala convener

Rajnath to head BJP’s 27-member poll manifesto panel, Nirmala convener

Navy frees Iranian vessel with 23 all-Pak crew in Arabian Sea

Navy frees Iranian vessel with 23 all-Pak crew in Arabian Sea

9 pirates captured in 12-hour operation, being brought to In...

Preneet, Taranjit, Bittu, Hans Raj BJP’s Punjab picks

Preneet, Taranjit, Bittu, Hans Raj BJP’s Punjab picks

Saffron party out with eighth list of 11, six from frontier ...

Examine rule exempting first two offences, NGT directs Haryana Govt

Examine rule exempting first two offences, NGT directs Haryana Govt

Raps state for failing to impose fine for illegal mining


Cities

View All

STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: Youth beaten to death, 5 held

Three loot retd JE of Rs 4 lakh in Amritsar

Come out & exercise franchise, Tarn Taran adminstration exhorts voters

Sale of bottled water in Golden Temple complex raises queries

Chandigarh to take another month to power up EV stations

Chandigarh to take another month to power up EV stations

Fire disrupts heart surgery at PGI

INDIA VOTES 2024: PM Modi to hold rally in mid-May

BJP starts campaign to install name plates in UT

Leaders of three parties join SAD

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

ED questions Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for 5 hours in excise policy case

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for Sunday in view of INDIA bloc rally

INDIA bloc rally not person-specific but to protect democracy, Constitution: Congress

Delhi Police file 8,000-page chargesheet against NewsClick and its founder Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case

Gurugram Police file case against Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuria

4 gangsters of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang arrested after encounter in Jalandhar

4 gangsters of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang arrested after encounter in Jalandhar

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

Security forces take out flag march in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Administration sets up permission cells

Star Air all set for its inaugural flight to Nanded from Adampur tomorrow

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Welder killed on intervention in neighbour’s fight with relative

Met Dept sounds ‘orange alert’ for Ludhiana district, farmers worried

Lok Sabha polls: Activists demand promoting of NOTA option

Kashmiri migrants can vote through postal ballots: Ludhiana DEO