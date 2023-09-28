 Delhi’s skyline getting a makeover with architecture of ambition : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Delhi’s skyline getting a makeover with architecture of ambition

Delhi’s skyline getting a makeover with architecture of ambition

From Lutyens’ New Delhi to ‘Naya Bharat’ edifices, a new idiom of Indian architecture is being crafted.

Delhi’s skyline getting a makeover with architecture of ambition

Impressive: The Bharat Mandapam has been designed to promote India as a global business hub. Reuters



RAJNISH WATTAS

Ex-Principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture

IN recent weeks, a slew of mega building projects were inaugurated in the national capital, ranging from Bharat Mandapam (the G20 venue) to the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, besides the formal opening of the new Parliament building with the holding of a special session. Meanwhile, Santiniketan and the Hoysala temples got listed as UNESCO heritage sites, giving India the distinction of having 42 such heritage sites.

Just as India’s phenomenal cultural and civilisational heritage is being showcased to the world, a ‘Naya Bharat’ is being crafted during the ‘Amrit Kaal’. Delhi’s skyline is getting a makeover with an architecture of ambition, audacity and a show-and-tell glitz.

The seven historical cities of Delhi were layered with the building of the colonial New Delhi by the British, who made monuments of imperialist authority to awe the subjects they ruled. Architecture has from time immemorial been employed as a tool for making political and ideological statements by the rulers. The Viceroy’s House (now Rashtrapati Bhavan), designed by Edwin Lutyens, made for perfect symbolism, looming large over the city and the ensemble of the Secretariat buildings of North and South Blocks. It extended to a grand Central Vista, a landscaped visual axis inspired by the scale and grandeur of French Renaissance gardens. The old Parliament building — originally the Imperial Legislative Council — designed by Herbert Baker, with its colosseum-like form — was on the sidelines of this Vista and never quite the main spectacle on show.

When the British left, the newly independent country continued to use these monuments, such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, for housing various ministries and Parliament. Many post-Independence edifices that the nation required for its key institutions, such as the Supreme Court, National Museum, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Vigyan Bhawan, were built.

Most of these Nehruvian-era (1950s and early 1960s) buildings largely followed the architectural idiom of Lutyens’ sandstone claddings, employing Indian elements such as domes, cupolas, chhatris and ancient motifs. The Chaitya arch threshold of the Vigyan Bhawan and the Yaksha-Yakshi figures guarding the RBI entrance showcased Indian civilisational iconography. This was the second layering of the city that grew as a palimpsest of evolving architectural styles.

However, this placid continuity got a new spark with the making of the Pragati Maidan in 1972 for the mega India International Trade Fair with modernist and daring structures like the Hall of Nations. Its innovative use of a space frame structure in concrete over a huge span became a technical milestone. Other elegant modernist buildings by leading Indian architects such as Charles Correa, Raj Rewal and Kuldip Singh became inspirational works for up-and-coming Indian architects. Organic structures like the India International Centre and Habitat Centre, done by Joseph Allen Stein, a brilliant American architect based in Delhi, were known for their connect with nature and New Delhi’s parks.

By the 1990s, with the liberalisation of the economy and hordes of multi-national corporates setting up bases, the fulcrum of architectural momentum moved out of Delhi to the adjoining cities of Gurugram and Noida. In these areas, gleaming post-modernist glass high-rise towers began to mushroom rapidly.

Since the architectural features of the new hexagonal Parliament building as an adjunct to the old colonial one — now called Samvidhan Bhavan — have been talked about sufficiently, it’s the recently built Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi that take centre stage in the discourse. The two new landmark additions, designed with bold post-modernist flair, stand out for their sheer scale and size more than their architectural timelessness. They seamlessly blend hi-tech state-of-the-art features with aesthetic showcasing of traditional Indian arts and crafts and civilisational features.

The Bharat Mandapam, according to its architect Sanjay Singh, “derives its inspiration from an elliptical conch shell” floating on shiny chrome slender columns set in a formal geometric stylised landscape. It drew inspiration from the adjoining Yamuna river, expressing its fluidity with smooth, unbroken lines and a design that expanded equally to both sides, resembling the flow of the Yamuna when viewed from any point.

It has been designed to promote India as a premier global business hub to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade expos, conventions and various prestigious assemblies. It includes an impressive multi-purpose hall capable of accommodating 7,000 attendees, surpassing the seating capacity of Australia’s Sydney Opera House.

The other major objective was to showcase India’s craft, culture and way of living in the form of art. The motive was to integrate India in all manners to show its cultural diversity in each aspect of the design. A prominent feature of Bharat Mandapam is the monumental bronze statue of Nataraja, towering at a height of 27 ft.

The India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), also known as Yashobhoomi, strikes an Indian chord with its filigree of trellis work facades, enveloping the inverted pyramidal structure. It will be the largest convention centre in Asia.

Since the two buildings have not yet been opened to the public, any definitive appraisal would be premature. But enough images and information exist in the media to comprehend their core concepts.

What’s very impressive about these key projects — the new Parliament House, Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi — is that a major emphasis has been laid on incorporating galleries, showcasing Indian art, cultural artefacts and civilisational objects. This, indeed, is a welcome concept and very enriching.

What Jawaharlal Nehru said about the making of Chandigarh in the 1950s — “Whether you like it or not, it strikes you on the head” — rings true for the ‘Naya Bharat’ edifices too. But please tone down the multi-hued razzmatazz lights that Bharat Mandapam was drowned in during the G20 summit.

#Bharat #G20

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

2
Delhi

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

3
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house

4
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

5
India

IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who 'walked dog' in Delhi stadium, compulsorily retired

6
Punjab

Muktsar SP, 2 more cops arrested after advocate’s torture, forced sex in custody; SIT formed

7
Chandigarh

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab's Kurali

8
Sports

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

9
Punjab

Punjab ASI loots Rs 1-cr gold from smuggler, caught during sale bid

10
India

Nijjar killed in gang war kind of op, says report

Don't Miss

View All
Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Top News

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira arrested from his house in Chandigarh

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house

Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched

Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched

On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier

According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...

Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games

Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games

With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...

PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

Says he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight...


Cities

View All

Finance firm agent killed; three booked

Finance firm agent killed; three booked

Collection agents easy targets for robbers

Lawyers strike work in solidarity with Muktsar colleague in city

Iconic Mall Road grapples with its own set of problems

Chabal residents troubled by waterlogging, drainage

5 hurt in chemical factory fire at Kurali

5 hurt in chemical factory fire at Kurali

Allotment of 83 small flats cancelled in city

Chandigarh MC takes over 30 taxi stands for fee default

Define out-of-turn allotment norms: High Court

Bar Council calls off stir after meet with CM Mann

Delhi gears up to host biggest trade fair yet

Delhi gears up to host biggest trade fair yet

85% voter turnout in Delhi varsity teachers’ association election

Birju Maharaj’s works on canvas on display

Provide info on status of deemed forest areas, Delhi High Court tells DDA, MCD

Father-son duo attacked by four men

Hills ‘vanish’ as illegal mining rampant in Beet area

Hills ‘vanish’ as illegal mining rampant in Beet area

Provide probe report to RTI applicant, CIC orders bank

3 more held, family finally conducts Deepa’s last rites

State-level event on Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv today

6 of promised 46 youth got award on martyr: YC

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civil Hospital gets PPCB notice for poor handling of biomedical waste

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 47: Public parks paint a picture of neglect

Experts advise caution as dengue tally reaches 285 in Ludhiana district

NIA raids money changer’s office, home in Jagraon

Will dedicate ~99L works to Anantnag martyr: Minister

Will dedicate Rs 99L works to Anantnag martyr: Minister

Punjabi varsity sacks employee over FIR

Amid MC's Swachhta drives, overflowing sewers not fixed

Three held for theft at mobile phone shop

'Sulking' MLA stays off stage at Agri Dept exhibition