 Despite SC verdict on Article 370, challenges persist in J&K : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Despite SC verdict on Article 370, challenges persist in J&K

Despite SC verdict on Article 370, challenges persist in J&K

The govt must hold elections at the earliest and provide all constitutional rights to J&K residents.

Despite SC verdict on Article 370, challenges persist in J&K

vulnerable: J&K is trouble-prone and the situation in the UT impacts national security. PTI



Luv Puri

Journalist And Author

THE decision of the five-judge Supreme Court Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, to uphold the constitutional order revoking Article 370 was hardly a surprise, given the judges’ observations during the hearing in September. The court has validated the action of the political executive and found the August 5, 2019, abrogation constitutionally valid. Implicitly, the introduction and abrogation of Article 370 were legitimate decisions of the political executive of the day.

Moving forward, the impact of the abrogation on three crucial realms — national politics, national security and foreign policy — has to be assessed. The SC stamp on the abrogation is set to become a prominent talking point for the ruling BJP in the 2024 General Election. A day after the verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was understandably quick to welcome it. In an article, he commented on the imprudence of Article 370 and said: “Unfortunately, due to centuries of colonisation, most notably economic and mental subjugation, we became a confused society of sorts. Rather than taking a clear position on basic things, we allowed duality, leading to confusion. Sadly, Jammu and Kashmir became a victim of such a mindset.” Taking a dig at the political executive that inserted Article 370 in the Constitution, he stated: “At the time of Independence, we had a choice of making a fresh start for national integration. Instead, we decided to continue with the confused approach even if it meant ignoring the long-term national interests.”

The significance of the abrogation as an achievement for the BJP can hardly be underestimated, particularly with PM Modi eyeing a third term. In recent years, the BJP’s core issues have been the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Muslim-majority J&K. The impact of J&K, having just five Lok Sabha seats and a population of nearly 14 million, on the Indian political landscape, particularly in the Hindi-speaking states with considerable electoral clout, is less understood. Due to several factors, including the inter-generational trauma caused by the Partition, the opposition to Article 370 had resonance in populous Hindi-speaking states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

India’s political parties, except the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Left front, did not come out in the open against the abrogation of Article 370. This is also because of the rigid interpretation of its interlinked provisions, such as Article 35A of the Constitution. This Article empowered the J&K legislature to define ‘permanent residents’ of the state and provide them with special rights and privileges. This prevented some long-term residents in J&K from acquiring domicile rights, including Partition refugees, many of whom were Dalit and poor. These facts were at the heart of the arguments presented by defenders of the abrogation. The Congress’ response after the SC decision indicates that it is on the back foot as in an electoral battle, explaining the complex historical context that necessitated the introduction of Article 370 becomes difficult and it is no match for the combative narrative of the BJP on the issue in the Hindi heartland.

While the BJP has linked the abrogation with national security or the fight against terrorism, the fact is that the two issues are the least correlated. The abrogation has not changed geopolitical realities. Because of various reasons, including structural factors and those rooted in post-colonial contestations, J&K is prone to be in trouble and the situation impacts pan-India security and some aspects of India’s foreign policy. Irrespective of the party in power at the Centre, the Pakistani deep state’s tacit support to terrorism and the alienation in J&K are the two factors that will directly impact the national security calculus. And this requires a granular understanding rather than political grandstanding. The post-2019 targeted attacks on minorities in the Kashmir valley and infiltration of terrorists from across the Line of Control into Jammu’s Rajouri-Poonch area with brutal attacks on security personnel are an indicator that political dynamics and terrorism cannot be neatly separated as this affects the intelligence flow and local support.

Linked with the issue is the key lesson of the last 75 years — that New Delhi should ensure the integrity of the electoral process, both in perception and reality. In the post-1990 era, it has often been argued that an empowered regional political party governing J&K provides a buffer between New Delhi and the Valley, thereby keeping the discontent over governance within J&K. However, unless suitable steps are taken by the political elite to build bridges, the intra-J&K dynamics can exacerbate after the polls, a vector that has been a perennial source of instability.

The situation in J&K is hardly the talking point that it was in the 1990s, particularly in the Western world. Apart from India’s rise as an economic power and favourable geopolitics, crucial variables of functioning democracy and the rule of law in all parts of the country are important to attract more foreign direct investment. The executive defended the abrogation to end exceptionality for J&K. The government must meet the requirements of holding elections at the earliest and providing all constitutional rights to J&K residents, like in the rest of the country, including freedom of speech and respect for civil liberties. This will support the claim that abrogation provides the same fundamental rights to the people of J&K as to Indian citizens in other states and UTs.

In a nutshell, notwithstanding the political grandstanding on the court judgement, the challenges in J&K remain the same and the response would require the executive to look at them with greater clarity and logic.

#Article 370 #Justice DY Chandrachud #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

2
Haryana

CBI blames untreated water for Chintels' mishap

3
Business

Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan

4
Punjab

3 members of Bambiha gang held after encounter with police in Punjab's Moga

5
India

Touching the sky with glory: Haryana, Punjab lads top course at Air Force Academy

6
India

Mumbai woman accuses JSW Group MD Sajjan Jindal of raping her on marriage promise; industrialist denies charge

7
Punjab

Punjab kinnow growers stare at poor income as prices fall amid bumper yield

8
Punjab

Centre 'withholding' funds for Punjab at behest of AAP's rivals: Arvind Kejriwal

9
India

Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels

10
India

Parliament security breach serious issue, deeper probe needed to unravel the motive: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

‘Modi’s guarantee’, India to be among top 3 economies in my third term: PM

‘Modi’s guarantee’, India to be among top 3 economies in my third term: PM

Says roadmap for 25 years ready, working on goals of $5 tril...

Burnt phones seized, suspects face charge of destroying proof

Burnt phones seized, suspects face charge of destroying proof

3 criminal law Bills listed for today, logjam likely to persist

3 criminal law Bills listed for today, logjam likely to persist

PM running away from debate: Congress, TMC

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Centre stalling funding for state: Punjab CM

Criminal Nexus: 2 cops injured after attack by mining mafia in Nuh

Criminal Nexus: 2 cops injured after attack by mining mafia in Nuh


Cities

View All

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Nagar kirtan marks martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Gurdaspur resident to manufacture heat resistant tiles with paddy stubble

Abandoned building misused by anti-social elements, drug addicts converted into library

Ex-cop sent to 5-day police custody

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Punjab kinnow growers stare at poor income as prices fall amid bumper yield

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks underway

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks underway

PGI fills 1,790 posts in five years, 1,700 still vacant, Lok Sabha told

Ex-Army officer, aide booked for duping veterans of Rs 8 crore

4 immigration consultants booked

192 held in cordon-&-search ops in 3 police station areas

2020 Delhi riots: Court dismisses Tahir Hussain’s plea seeking stay on PMLA case proceedings

2020 Delhi riots: Court dismisses Tahir Hussain’s plea seeking stay on PMLA case proceedings

As Capital braves chill, air quality worsens

Farishtey scheme: Delhi Govt shirking responsibility by blaming me: L-G Saxena

Delhi High Court refuses to quash charges in Haryana judicial paper leak case

Streetlights at bus stops non-functional

Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Woman held with 500-gm heroin, Rs 5.22 lakh drug money

e-rickshaw driver, passengers robbed of cash, mobile phones

Hockey Meet: SAI Kurukshetra romp home

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

Sample collected from Balloke STP

ICU non-functional, 75-bed critical care unit at Civil Hospital on cards

Prime commercial land worth Rs 30-cr freed from encroachment

All major crimes solved, petty need attention

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Patiala DC reviews facilities, development works

Guava fair, flower show end in Patiala

Patiala Locomotive Works wins Best Production Shield

Seminar on Punjab’s trade, industry organised in Patiala