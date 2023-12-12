Development, democracy have taken root in J&K

Narendra Modi

Prime minister

ON December 11, the hon’ble Supreme Court delivered a historic judgment on the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A). The court has upheld the sovereignty and integrity of India, something that is cherished by every Indian. The court rightly observed that the purpose of the decision taken on August 5, 2019, was to enhance constitutional integration and not disintegration. The court has also recognised the fact that Article 370 was not permanent in nature.

Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh’s breathtaking landscapes, serene valleys and majestic mountains have captivated the hearts of poets, artists and adventurers for generations. But over the past seven decades, these places have witnessed the worst form of violence and instability, something which the wonderful people never deserved.

Unfortunately, due to centuries of colonisation, most notably economic and mental subjugation, we became a confused society of sorts. Rather than taking a clear position on basic things, we allowed duality, leading to confusion. Sadly, J&K became a big victim of such a mindset. At the time of Independence, we had a choice of making a fresh start for national integration. Instead, we decided to continue with the confused approach, even if it meant ignoring long-term national interests.

I have had the opportunity of being connected with the Jammu and Kashmir Andolan from a very early part of my life. I belong to an ideological framework where J&K was not merely a political issue but was about addressing the aspirations of the people. Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee held an important portfolio in the Nehru Cabinet and could have remained in government for a long time. Yet, he quit the Cabinet over the Kashmir issue and preferred the tough road ahead, even if it meant paying with his life. His efforts and sacrifice led to crores of Indians becoming emotionally attached with the Kashmir issue. Years later, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, at a public meeting in Srinagar, gave the powerful message of Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat, which has also been a source of great inspiration.

It was always my firm belief that what had happened in J&K was a great betrayal with our nation and the people living there. It was also my strong desire to do whatever I could to remove this blot, this injustice done to the people. Articles 370 and 35(A) were major obstacles. They seemed like an unbreakable wall and the sufferers were the poor and downtrodden. The Articles ensured that the people of J&K never got the rights and development that other Indians got. Due to these Articles, a distance was created between people belonging to the same nation.

I was crystal clear about one thing — that the people of Jammu and Kashmir want development and they want to contribute to the development of India, based on their strengths and skills.

Thus, while serving the people of J&K, we gave primacy to three pillars — understanding of the citizens’ concerns, building trust through supportive actions and prioritising development, development and more development.

In 2014, just after we assumed office, deadly floods struck J&K, with a lot of damage in the Kashmir valley. In September 2014, I went to Srinagar to assess the situation and announced Rs 1,000 crore as special assistance for rehabilitation, signalling our government’s commitment to supporting the people during crises. I had the opportunity to meet people from different walks of life and there was one common thread in these interactions — the people not only wanted development but also freedom from the rampant corruption prevailing for decades. The same year, I decided not to celebrate Diwali in remembrance of those we lost in J&K. I also decided to be in J&K on Diwali day.

We decided that our ministers would frequently go there and interact with people. These visits also played a crucial role in building goodwill in J&K. From May 2014 to March 2019, over 150 ministerial visits took place. The special package of 2015 was a significant step in addressing the developmental needs of J&K. It contained initiatives for infrastructure development, job creation, tourism promotion and support to the handicraft industry.

We harnessed the power of sports in J&K, recognising its potential to ignite the dreams of the youth. Sporting venues were upgraded, training programmes were organised and coaches were made available. We encouraged the setting up of local football clubs. The results were outstanding. The name of talented footballer Afshan Ashiq comes to my mind; in December 2014, she was part of a stone-pelting group in Srinagar, but with encouragement, she turned to football. She was sent for training and excelled in the game. I recall interacting with her in one of the Fit India Dialogues, where I said it was time for ‘Bend it like Beckham’ to move over because it was now ‘Ace it like Afshan.’ Other youngsters began to shine in kickboxing, karate, etc.

The panchayat polls were also a watershed moment in the region’s quest for all-round development. Their successful conduct indicated the democratic nature of the people of J&K.

The historical day of August 5, 2019, is etched in the hearts and minds of every Indian. Our Parliament took the historic decision to abrogate Article 370. Since then, much has changed in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The court verdict has come now, but seeing the wave of development across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, the people’s court has given a resounding thumbs up to the decision of abolishing Articles 370 and 35(A) over the past four years.

Earlier, there was a question mark over the status of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Now, there are only exclamation marks about record growth, record development, record tourist inflow.

With its verdict, the court has strengthened the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ — it has reminded us that what defines us is the bonds of unity and a shared commitment to good governance. Today, every child born in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh is born with a clean canvas, where he or she can paint a future full of vibrant aspirations. Today, the dreams of the people are no longer prisoners of the past but are possibilities of the future. After all, development, democracy and dignity have replaced disillusionment, disappointment and despondency.

#Article 370 #Bharat #Democracy #Supreme Court