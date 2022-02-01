Dig deep into why people indulge in hate crimes

It is imperative to shift the understanding of hate crimes to a more holistic approach which goes beyond legal definitions and uncovers fundamental causes of these crimes. The existing laws hardly prescribe any ways to preventing hate crimes and the State’s imagination is woefully limited in this regard. The absence of prevention programmes which mobilise communities speaks for itself. The laws also lack a victim-centric approach to hate crimes.

Dig deep into why people indulge in hate crimes

Key: The failure of laws must propel us to look at the basic cause of hate crimes. PTI

GS Bajpai

Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala

The inflammatory and provocative utterances against a minority community at a recent ‘Dharam Sansad’ have brought the debate on hate crimes, particularly hate speech, back to the centre stage. Though there are penal provisions to tackle hate crimes, studies show an uptick in the commission of hate speech. The recurrence of instances of hate speech is proof that law is no longer deterrence to such behaviour. Instead, hate speech must be studied as a behavioural manifestation and examined from the standpoint of the theories of hate behaviour for prevention.

The need is to delve into the human psyche to understand why people indulge in hate crimes. Hating offers sadism. People indulge in hating as it is easier to do that than to actually commit violence. It releases the frustration and aggression of the bearer. Criminologists believe that crimes are committed more often when the perpetrators are able to hide themselves. Social media platforms help the haters to hide their identity when they resort to extreme profanity.

The same would provide solutions to stem the recurrence of hate crimes, such as hate speech. The synonymity of hate speech with crime has created a situation where the understanding of the phenomenon of hate has been spearheaded by legal scholars.

It is imperative, however, to shift the understanding of hate crimes to a more holistic approach which goes beyond legal definitions and uncovers the fundamental causes of these crimes.

The existing laws hardly prescribe any ways to preventing hate crimes and the State’s imagination is woefully limited in this regard. The absence of any prevention programmes which mobilise communities speaks for itself. The laws also lack a victim-centric approach to hate crimes. Even as hate crimes affect victims of all races, religions, castes, regions, sexual orientations, etc, little is provided by way of law for their protection, healing, assistance and rehabilitation. The law must be oriented to meeting the victims’ requirements in this regard, including protection from further harm, mitigation of injury and harm, provision of services etc.

Edward Dunbar of the University of California studied 550 perpetrators and concluded that the haters have a defined pathology with troubled past histories. Haters are unique individuals, who are prone to violence and aggression. Hate speech, in particular, is an outlet for the frustration that they possess against a person or a group. Gottfredson and Hirschi’s General Theory of Crime argues that individuals who lack self-control are more likely to indulge in crimes, including hate crimes. Mark Walters defines hate crimes as intimidation and harm motivated by a prejudice, based on a generalisation about the victim’s actual or perceived membership of an identity group. Typically, such generalisation is based on a fear or belief that the victim will encroach upon the offender’s group identity, cultural norms or socio-economic security.

Robert Merton’s strain theory suggests that deviant behaviour results from a ‘disequilibrium’ borne out of the gap between culturally prescribed goals and the means and opportunities of attaining these legitimately. For some, this resultant frustration is internalised as negative feelings about the ‘self’, but quickly resurfaces as a feeling of anger or hate, which is then directed towards ‘outsiders’. A kind of ‘othering’ happens in the hate expressions.

Barbara Perry argues that those who fall outside the societal construction of identity are seen as ‘different’ and are resisted because it is feared that they would encroach upon the ‘identity and cultural norms’ of the ‘in groups’. This results in feelings of helplessness and insecurity in some, which are then projected as animosity against the ‘different’. It is an emotive reaction which is used to gain a sense of control to temporarily deny the fear.

Taken individually, these theories fail to explain why only certain individuals indulge in hate crimes and while similar personality traits do not. However, when these theories are studied together, they present a rather robust explanation for triggering individuals to indulge in offensive hatred. Socio-economic strains and general fears of ‘difference’ then act as underpinning factors, promulgating a culture of prejudice against certain ‘others’, which in turn, ultimately triggers hate-motivated behaviours in individuals with low self-control.

When someone calls for genocide, lynching or leaving the country, he has to attribute to some exceptionally powerful justifications for the same. Radicalised individuals who exhibit extreme behaviour are invariably successful in neutralising their guilt by way of invoking extraordinary reasons, namely god, country, religion or honour. This is particularly true in the case of thrill-seekers and defensive, powerful, retaliatory and mission-oriented individuals.

The thrill-seekers are those who, in acquiring the thrill, use their prejudices — the result of constructions of difference, stereotyping and perceived threats posed by certain minority individuals — as a means of justifying their hate-motivated actions.

Similarly, the ‘defensive’ act in defence of what is perceived as a threat to their ‘territory’. They envision minority groups as ‘invaders’ who encroach upon the rights and resources of the indigenous population. Those with low self-control tend to be more intolerant of such ingressions. They are unable to control their animosity towards the said ‘invaders’ and are more likely to lash out when their socio-economic security is threatened.

Finally, some hate crimes are carried out by the most powerful people in society. They are fearful of the potential strain that ‘others’ might place on their socio-economic security in the future. Thus, they might act out, but rarely directly. They tend to incite hatred in an attempt to mobilise others, possibly those with low self-control, into acting against the ‘others’.

The failure of our laws and legal provisions must propel us to look at the fundamental cause of the problem which may very well be rooted in the psyche of human beings. The fact that their actions are motivated by fear, strain or insecurity and are triggered by a lack of self-control suggests the need for a different approach.

Our laws must account for such motivations and triggers. Additionally, measures like positive and community-based interventions to heal, protect and assist crime victims must be introduced in good measure. There is also a need to make it more difficult to commit these crimes by raising the probability of being identified and prosecuted.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

CBI nabs IAS officer in Punjab in Rs 2-lakh bribery case

2
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

3
Nation

Lt Gen Pande to take charge as Army Vice Chief today

4
Delhi

Harmeet Singh Kalka quits as president of Akali Dal Delhi Unit

5
Punjab

Punjab Congress rethinks on Khadoor Sahib, Adampur seats

6
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Jagmohan Kang joins Aam Aadmi Party

7
Business

Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery

8
Punjab

High drama on Adampur nomination, Sukhwinder Kotli files papers as Congress candidate at 11th hour

9
Punjab Election

Tough going for CM Charanjit Channi in Chamkaur Sahib

10
Punjab

Punjab polls: Sukhbir Badal’s assets pegged at Rs 122.77 crore, including horses worth Rs 95.8 lakh

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Biopic on IAS officer who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

Top Stories

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget shortly

Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery

While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes: Congress

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...

India to gets its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...

Budget: 30 pc tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 pc TDS on buy/sale

Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale

The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...

Cities

View All

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Covid restrictions deal a blow to dholis

Amritsar flyers expect revolutionary changes as Air India goes into ‘right hands’

Govt betrayed us, say farmers

Bikram Majithia's spouse Ganieve Kaur in fray from Majitha

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

Bathinda: SAD nominee Sarup Chand Singla's son booked for assault

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Chandigarh schools to open for class X to XII from today

Solemnising marriages: Chandigarh Administration issues SOP for religious places

Chandigarh Administration allows opening of varsity, college campuses

Chandigarh: Power staff strike today

To criminalise marital rape or not, High Court in a fix

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

No Development, No Vote: Sansarpur village calls for Pargat Singh’s boycott

Famous for sports, Sansarpur village calls for boycotting Pargat Singh

Jalandhar: Rinku, Brar among 55 file papers

BJP Kartarpur candidate Surinder Mahey faces massive protest by farmers

Constituency watch: Garhshankar

Trashing reports of rift, Som Parkash joins Phagwara candidate Vijay Sampla in filing papers

85 candidates file nominations

85 candidates file nominations from Ludhiana's 14 constituencies

Congress activists working actively for candidates' victory, says Gurkirat Singh Kotli

Ludhiana: Weigh options carefully before casting vote, Maheshinder Singh Grewal tells voters

Ticket holders kin filing papers as covering candidates

Minister Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates office of Ludhiana West candidate

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 55 file nomination papers in Patiala district

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 55 file nomination papers in Patiala district

Patiala Civil Surgeon misusing position: SAD candidate

Fire at establishment branch: Five months on, Punjabi University committee yet to finalise report

Samyukt Kisan Morcha members set PM Modi's effigy on fire in Patiala