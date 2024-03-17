 Divisions we’ve created : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Touchstones

Divisions we’ve created

In just a generation, we have lost the capacity to care for old and ageing people. Yet, it must be said that this is primarily a phenomenon of our class

Divisions we’ve created


Ira Pande

BEWARE the Ides of March: this sinister warning from Shakespeare’s ‘Julius Caesar’ rings in my ears as I sit down to write my column. Given the current climate of election hysteria and the daily roster of politicians from one party hopping to another, the strange developments in our Election Commission literally days before the announcement of national elections, the stern instructions from our Supreme Court to the State Bank of India to furnish information on the electoral bonds — all these make the Shakespearean warning equally sinister for us in India at present.

Whether we understand the implications of all these happenings or not, every Indian has an opinion about them. The battle lines are firmly drawn between those who support the present government and those who see a conspiracy behind every event. Never was the intolerance between communities and regions so sharply marked. The question we need to address is, what have we done to come to this sorry pass? I think a large part of the blame can be laid on the rampant use of the social media and digital platforms in disseminating information that is either biased or deliberately twisted.

Instagram, X, Facebook and all those shriek portals that await us in our phones have seriously messed up our brains. Like many of you, I am a part of several groups. Some are family groups, some old friends from school and university days and some are groups of random friends. In each group, there are those who send just pictures of children or gardens in bloom or beautiful sunsets and animals, but there are some determined to send petitions to sign for wars raging in various parts of the world, terribly communal and bigoted posts and reek of a morality and ‘high-mindedness’ that they air with pride.

So fed up was I by some of these that I had to write an appeal to all these groups to keep politics out of our normal and old, friendly relationships. Privately, one is free to write to like-minded fellow travellers but to poison someone’s peace of mind is a serious offence. For some time now, I have found such posts not just irritating but downright intolerant. And intolerance, whether of the right or left, is to be exposed for what it is. In the India we grew up, we all had a different viewpoint on politics and social positions, but never did we break off old friendships because one friend decided to support a political party that we did not like. It was then perfectly acceptable to argue and try and persuade a change of attitude, but to stop meeting someone one has known and loved for a lifetime is just plain bigotry. It does not matter whose side you are on, every person has a right to an independent opinion.

That said, let us move on to more pleasant matters. An old cousin, who recently lost his wife of over 53 years, is visiting us and there is so much to remember with joy and nostalgia that politics is not even discussed. What is common between all of us, who belong roughly to that generation, is a deep sadness at how atomised families have now become. Parents who always moved in with their children after being left alone are now no longer able to do so because of various reasons. The overwhelming ones are that either the children live in a foreign country, and then one has to be prepared to close one’s home of many years to move to a land where you have to start life all over again, or the children have hinted or made it clear that they cannot accommodate the single parent.

Our generation is fast becoming a body of orphaned oldies: no one seems to want them. So, some move into assisted living facilities but here again, one needs deep pockets that many do not have. The other is that living with other older and ageing people is a deeply distressing prospect. Many inmates there are suffering from terminal conditions, some have severe physical disabilities that require constant care, others are plain depressed. This is why, no matter how hard it is to manage your loneliness, many choose to live by themselves. In our own colony, there are several lonely souls who pass time by walking in the community garden and lie in wait for someone to talk to them. Many take to religion in the hope that it might bring them peace, others spend their time helping with providing their staff with free tuitions for their children. Yet, each one exudes a loneliness that is palpable.

In just a generation, we have lost the capacity to care for old and ageing people. Yet, it must be said that this is primarily a phenomenon of our class. Look at the shanty clusters where our workers live and see how they look after older people and you will realise how stupid we are to call ourselves educated and advanced. Their concern for their parents, neighbours and those less fortunate than themselves makes you feel humble. Of course, in another decade or two, even this may vanish but think about the values we gave to our young and remember that old Beatles song, ‘All the lonely people, where do they go at night?’

Where can they go?

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

3
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

4
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

5
Punjab

2 IAS, 13 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

6
Trending

Pakistani student’s hilarious answer on Physics exam sparks wave of laughter across social media

7
India

Indian Navy rescues hijacked merchant vessel, frees 17 crew members after 40-hour-long operation

8
World

North Korea's Kim Jong Un rides luxury car given by Russian president Vladimir Putin, oversees drills

9
Entertainment

‘Fake news’: Amitabh Bachchan on reports of his hospitalisation; posts photos attending ISPL 2024 finals with son Abhishek and Sachin Tendulkar

10
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court reserves order on ED's plea seeking BRS leader Kavitha's custody

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

Assembly elections to be held soon after Lok Sabha results: ...

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...


Cities

View All

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college