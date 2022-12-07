 Dragon throws its weight around in the sea : The Tribune India

Dragon throws its weight around in the sea

Did India ever provoke China or the USA in the Indian Ocean? Never. It’s always been the other way around. India has never expressed any wish to make the Indian Ocean her ‘backyard’. In contrast, the CPC-PLA duo claims monopoly and irreversible ownership of the choppy South China Sea.

Dragon throws its weight around in the sea

NEEDED: Like India envisioned, the Indian Ocean must be made a zone of peace and economic development for the littoral states. PTI



Abhijit Bhattacharyya

Author and Columnist

NOT too long ago, when the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) thundered that “the Indian Ocean isn’t India’s backyard”, the West maintained a stoic silence. Again, when the USA followed suit and said that “the Indian Ocean isn’t India’s Ocean”, the West kept mum. Today, the West and its spearhead, the USA, have woken up to realise their folly as China is spreading its wings simultaneously in the Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific waterfront, from Djibouti to Cambodia, thereby signalling the helplessness and decline of the US-led West in the sea. China is determined to extract its geostrategic pound of flesh from all through the sea.

Did India ever provoke China or the USA in the Indian Ocean? Never. It’s always been the other way around. From 1971 to the present times. First came the western naval bully, the fleet which chased and chastised distraught Delhi even as America’s own Vietnam War had not yet ceased.

And today, virtually every South Asian shoreline is dotted with Chinese-made warships as Beijing’s men, machines, management and money are causing a stir in India’s neighbourhood.

The initial altruistic façade of defence and development didn’t take long to drop off and turn into a debt trap, sounding the death knell for territorial sovereignty. India has never expressed any wish to make the Indian Ocean her ‘backyard’. In contrast, the CPC-PLA duo claims monopoly and irreversible ownership of the choppy South China Sea where ‘nine points’ have been earmarked, as if those are nine sentry posts, dug deep into a land border. In the Dragon’s dream, the high seas can be ‘fenced’!

Thus, the explicit Indo-phobic utterances of China and America notwithstanding, Delhi deserved appreciation for its remarkable foresight to establish the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) with the participation and membership of 23 states in 1997. It was a well-intentioned plan of action for the forum: maritime security, trade investment and facilitation, fisheries’ management, disaster risk reduction, academic and scientific cooperation, tourism promotion and cultural exchanges. The Indian initiative had a positive impact.

The IORA looked impressive as member countries genuinely brought together the Indian Ocean states for common cause and linking them to the vast waterfront. All 23 states were sea states, and none was remote or unconnected from or to the sea. Apart from the bigger Indian Ocean littoral states, important island states of Comoros, Seychelles, the Maldives and Mauritius made the quorum lively. Sea bound were the participants’ common interests, where none was a bully.

Thus, what India thought of doing 25 years ago to make the Indian Ocean a zone of peace and economic development for the littoral states, the USA came up with the Pacific Ocean-specific military Quad in the second decade of the 21st century and, thereafter, arrived in 2018 the CPC-PLA-masterminded China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) as a supplementary military and imperialistic expansion scheme of the BRI, piercing through the Indian Ocean littorals, copying Captain Basil Liddell Hart’s ‘strategic indirect approach’. Money thrown in the front; the naval gun positioned in the rear. Suave diplomacy was the prologue, debt burden the epilogue.

Nevertheless, without inviting India to the recent CIDCA meet, the CPC-PLA slyly managed to lure some Indian traders who seem beholden to China for allowing them to make money. As if India’s development and prosperity solely depended on the shoulders of a few traders, even at the cost of territorial integrity, sovereignty and self-respect.

Can't India at least try to de-couple when the entire West (at last) is desperate to do so? Fifty years ago, the Nixon-Kissinger duo preposterously led their prosperous and industrial country down the garden path; and now, multinational corporations of both the USA and Europe (especially Germany) are constantly challenging the authority of their governments. No wonder the CPC-PLA cracked down on their home-grown multinational corporations' billionaire bosses who could very well challenge the Chinese government, too, through sheer might and weight of money bags.

In future, the very concept of nation-state can surely be further weakened because of the way the so-called globalisation bubble is bursting. The present all-round global turmoil, from commodities to commerce, proves that despite everybody being linked to everybody through various multilateral treaties, agreements, protocols and the supreme benches from Brussels to Geneva, New York to Paris, for the majority of the people, prosperity is going downhill.

Coming back to Beijing, note the name of the Chinese entity: China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA). It doesn’t have words like ‘sea’ or ‘ocean’. Why? Because the CIDCA is a ‘foreign aid agency’ of the home state, a former wing of the Ministry of Commerce, now reporting direct to the CPC State Council. Obviously, Beijing’s aim is self-development through all means, as can be seen from Xinjiang to Xizang (Tibet); Taiwan to trade; terror aid to Pakistan to usurping India’s territory. Owning ports of the West to the out-of-area fishing zones of South America, to the coast of Africa, all are under severe strain. Even Ratnagiri on India’s Konkan coast is under the scanner of the CPC-PLA fishing fleet with powerful intelligence penetration devices.

The CIDCA, therefore, unlike India’s IORA, is a muscle-flexing forum of unequal members consisting of perceived or potential client states whose ports and economies could be tapped for possession. One instance would suffice. According to the 2022 report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), “China delivered major arms to 48 states in 2017-2021, but 47% of its arms exports went to just one state, Pakistan,” which is a CIDCA member. Of the 19 'participating' member states, two (the Maldives and Australia) flatly denied their CIDCA ‘participation’.

Incidentally, the CIDCA consists of two remote, landlocked states amidst the Indian Ocean member-states. Why? Because they’re potential targets for Han subjugation and also for countering the IORA. “South China Sea can be China’s Sea”, but “Indian Ocean is not India’s Ocean” — the nefarious intention is to force the Indian Navy to move out to operate anywhere except the waters along the 4,104-nautical mile coastline.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Jharkhand man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie with severed head

2
Health

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says covid was man-made virus

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon summoned by Mansa police

4
Diaspora

Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups

5
Delhi

Delhi-based woman YouTuber arrested for 'extorting' Rs 80 lakh from Gurugram man

6
Chandigarh

Helicopter fails to takeoff on wedding day, Delhi firm told to pay compensation to Chandigarh groom

7
Nation

Mother of two addicted to gambling loses herself to landlord in betting in UP; now lives with him

8
Patiala

Gang of 7 arrested for selling-buying infants in Patiala

9
Ludhiana

GST inspections create panic among businessmen in Ludhiana

10
Brand Connect

Billy Gardell Keto Gummies Reviews [Scam OR Legit] Shocking Shark Tank Exposed?

Don't Miss

View All
Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Top News

Winter session from today; Oppn lines up LAC standoff, inflation, joblessness

Winter session from today; Opposition lines up LAC standoff, inflation, joblessness

17 sittings over 23 days | To conclude on December 29 | 16 n...

Nobody should sleep hungry, govt’s duty to ensure food for all: SC

Nobody should sleep hungry, govt's duty to ensure food for all: Supreme Court

World Bank raises India’s growth forecast to 6.9%

World Bank raises India's growth forecast to 6.9%

Act against terror proxies: Doval at NSAs’ meeting

Act against terror proxies: Ajit Doval at NSAs' meeting

Takes a swipe at China, Pakistan on CPEC

Charges framed against Ashish, 12 others for murder, criminal conspiracy

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Charges framed against Ashish Mishra, 12 others for murder, criminal conspiracy


Cities

View All

Residents oppose demolition of bridge to clear way for Katra-Amritsar-Delhi National Highway

Residents oppose demolition of bridge to clear way for Katra-Amritsar-Delhi National Highway

Disproportionate assets: OP Soni seeks one more week to submit details

F&CC nod to skywalk outside gurdwara likely tomorrow

Stretch of Problems: Inadequate space for vehicles, hefty parking charges lead to traffic chaos in Amritsar

Tangled Mess: Residential localities on GT Road in Amritsar marred by cable, power wires

Blue Card Verification: People wait for hours to get forms at Bathinda MC office

Blue Card Verification: People wait for hours to get forms at Bathinda MC office

Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on Chandigarh’s periphery

Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on Chandigarh’s periphery

Show progress on ground: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh Mayor’s tenure nears end, 12 sub-panels nowhere in sight

Sippy Murder Case: CBI denies Kalyani Singh’s torture during remand

Vehicle scrapping unit to come up in Industrial Area, Phase 1 in Chandigarh

Delhi HC allows termination of 33-wk pregnancy

Delhi High Court allows termination of 33-wk pregnancy

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election, calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'

Delhi-based woman YouTuber arrested for 'extorting' Rs 80 lakh from Gurugram man

Delhi High Court recognises woman's choice to give birth; allows termination of 33-week pregnancy

Exit polls predict landslide victory for AAP in MCD

Not so ‘smart’: City grapples with same old problems

Not so 'smart': City grapples with same old problems

In PUDA complex, parking lots turned into scrap, car market

Jalandhar sacrilege: 2 migrants remanded in 6-day custody

Auditorium in Phagwara without power since 2018

In show of strength, Jagmeet Singh Brar attends Bibi Jagir Kaur's event

Dist procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

Ludhiana district procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

GST inspections create panic among businessmen in Ludhiana

Library employee booked for raping Class X student

Six arrested for planning loot in city

DBA polls rescheduled, to be held on January 6

Child sale racket busted in Patiala, 7 nabbed

Child sale racket busted in Patiala, 7 nabbed

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Punjabi University non-teaching staff demand disbursal of salaries, stage protest in Patiala

Misappropriation of Funds : Suspects may flee country, Punjabi University told

Resumption of live telecast from Kali temple in Patiala sought