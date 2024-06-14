 Draw lessons from Kuwait blaze to protect workers : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Draw lessons from Kuwait blaze to protect workers

Draw lessons from Kuwait blaze to protect workers

It is wrong to assume that labour-exporting countries cannot work together as they are competing with each other.

Draw lessons from Kuwait blaze to protect workers

Visit: Ambassador Adarsh Swaika (left) with an injured worker at a hospital in Kuwait. PTI



KP Fabian

Former Aambassador to Qatar

A building with about 200 foreign workers, mainly from India — with Kerala and Tamil Nadu accounting for the majority — caught fire in the early hours of June 12 in Kuwait. According to a report from Kuwait, the fire broke out around 3.15 am. As the building lacked arrangements for fire-fighting, including a fire alarm, the blaze spread and some residents even tried to jump from the building. At least one person died in such a fatal jump. The fire was reportedly caused by a cooking gas cylinder that was being used by a security guard. The fire department was alerted at 4.30 am and fire extinguishers were promptly sent. The Kuwaiti Home Ministry got a report of the fire by 6 am.

The Kuwait Government has expressed condolences over the loss of 49 lives. Some senior officials of the municipality have been suspended for failing to ensure adherence to safety norms for buildings.

While we spontaneously think of the plight of the bereaved families and of the injured, we should apply our minds to the lessons to be learnt and the measures required to prevent recurrence of such a tragedy.

Let me share a few thoughts based on my professional association with the West Asian region starting from 1976, when I went to Teheran. Our embassies need a better set-up to look after the nine million of our compatriots there. Kuwait has around one million Indians, accounting for 30 per cent of the expatriate population and about 21 per cent of the total population.

The embassy website says that the labour section works from 8 am to 4 pm, Sunday to Thursday. Obviously, barring the security guard, no official will be available to attend to emergencies when the labour section is closed.

In this context, we need to raise a few questions. When did the Indian embassy get information about the fire incident? When did the Indian media get to know of the fire? Hours after it occurred. Why?

When I was in Doha (1992-97), we had cases of maids running away from home seeking shelter in the embassy. We had arranged for an official, preferably speaking the mother tongue of the maid, to come to the embassy within half an hour. This arrangement was good 24x7.

In the present case, I rang up the helpline number of the embassy a couple of times. It was busy. Obviously, there should have been more than one number.

In this context, there is a good deal we in India can learn from the Philippines. When a Philippine citizen arrives in a West Asian country to work as a caregiver or maid, she is received at the airport by embassy officials. She is briefed about the country and how she can get in touch with the embassy in need. She goes to the employer after a day or two. The embassy invariably has labour attachés holding a law degree.

There is no communication or coordination among the labour-exporting countries. Two years ago, I visited the region. I asked the first secretary in charge of consular work and labour welfare whether he attended a conference that the International Labour Organisation had recently organised in the city on the problems of migrant labour. He replied that he had not heard about the conference.

I asked him whether he met his counterparts from manpower-exporting countries to exchange views. The answer was in the negative.

The set-up in the Central Government, too, needs a reform. For a long time, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) handled the matter. Later, the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs was established in 2004. It was dissolved in 2016 and the MEA resumed charge. There is only one Joint Secretary who is the Protector General of Emigrants, an office that was earlier with the Ministry of Labour.

The MEA organises well-choreographed annual Pravasi Day functions where the affluent members of the diaspora are feted and lauded. Has there been any conference on the problems facing the ABC (ayah, bearer, cook) part of the diaspora?

India is the leading country in South Asia and the leading voice of the Global South. What initiative has New Delhi taken to address the problems of the migrant labour globally? The idea that labour-exporting countries cannot work together as they are competing is wrong.

In the run-up to the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar, many foreign workers died, mainly due to unsafe working conditions. I do not recall any in-depth investigation by the Indian media.

The Guardian of the UK investigated and concluded that 6,500 migrant workers from South Asia had died, with India accounting for a good part thereof. We have not heard that India officially took up this matter with Qatar.

There is apathy in the government and the media. What can be done to remove that apathy? Any French citizen abroad can vote in the French elections. Let us extend this facility to Indian citizens abroad. If the workers in the Gulf can vote, we might expect our politicians, and consequently, the bureaucracy to take more interest in their welfare.

It might be argued that the Gulf monarchies would resent such a move. I doubt it. The matter deserves to be examined immediately.

The Central Government responded with alacrity once it came to know of the Kuwait tragedy. The Prime Minister chaired an emergency meeting. He sent Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to Kuwait to oversee assistance to Indians injured in the mishap.

In the big evacuation of 1990-91 to bring back 176,000 Indians from Kuwait and Iraq, no minister had to visit Kuwait, except then External Affairs Minister IK Gujral, who oversaw the entire operation. He went there only once and did not interfere with the work of the Ambassador.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kerala #Tamil Nadu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh’s decision of keeping his marriage a secret, it’s about ‘keeping family safe'

2
Ludhiana

Orange alert issued in Ludhiana

3
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

4
India

NEET-UG row: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates cancelled, students to be given option to take retest on June 23, Centre tells Supreme Court

5
Punjab

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar urges PM Modi to name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas

6
Trending

When you have Pakistani dad and Indian father-in-law to take to high-volatile India-Pakistan match together

7
India

Himachal Pradesh tells Supreme Court it doesn't have surplus water, court asks Delhi govt to approach Yamuna board

8
India

Spymaster Ajit Doval reappointed National Security Adviser; PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM

9
Delhi

Water crisis: Delhi Government blames Haryana for tanker mafia

10
Trending

Mumbai doctor orders ice-cream online, stunned to find 'human finger' in it

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

Go full throttle to eliminate terror in J&K, PM tells security agencies

Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies

Holds review meeting as Jammu region sees four militant atta...

Mostly peaceful since 2006, Doda back on forces’ radar after twin terror strikes

Mostly peaceful since 2006, Doda back on forces’ radar after twin terror strikes

Yet another term for Doval; Mishra stays as PS to Modi

Yet another term for Doval; Mishra stays as PS to Narendra Modi

Third term shows spymaster Doval indispensable for Modi

Third term shows spymaster Doval indispensable for Narendra Modi

PM leaves for G7; suspense over participation in Swiss peace talks

PM leaves for G7; suspense over participation in Swiss peace talks

Modi’s first foreign trip in 3rd tenure


Cities

View All

Gurdaspur DC acts tough, orders probe by SDM into repeated fire incidents

Gurdaspur DC acts tough, orders probe by SDM into repeated fire incidents

21 cellphones recovered from Amritsar Central Jail in search operation

Bishnoi group members fire at businessman’s house

Five hurt in firing at Bhaini Massa Singh village

Firing incident: Advocate sent to police remand

Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Damdama Sahib

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Purohit bins MC resolution

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Purohit bins MC resolution

No double parking fee for outstation vehicles in Chandigarh

Won’t run unsold liquor vends, CITCO tells dept

Student objects to assault on woman, stabbed

Finance Secy gets additional charge

Delhi Police create fake Instagram handle to honey trap criminal evading arrest for a decade

Delhi Police create fake Instagram handle to honey trap criminal evading arrest for a decade

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Delhi Government to approach Upper Yamuna River Board for additional 150 cusecs water

Water crisis: Delhi Government blames Haryana for tanker mafia

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court warns Himachal Pradesh of contempt of court action for flip-flop

AAP leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha meet Kejriwal in Tihar jail; get directions to curb water, power crises

Tragedy hits family ahead of wedding

Jalandhar: Tragedy hits family ahead of wedding

BJP weighing chances of fielding Vijay Sampla as its bypoll candidate

Fire breaks out at GST Bhawan, showroom

Youth held for raping minor

Publishers issued directives about campaign material

Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Massive fire breaks out at MC godown

Weather in city likely to stay dry

Acting Tough : GLADA launches drive against illegal structures

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

Bike rams into parked car, rider dead