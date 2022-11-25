 Dread of conversions : The Tribune India

TRYSTS AND TURNS

Dread of conversions

The new laws on anvil, particularly in BJP-ruled states, are politically motivated

Dread of conversions

Slant: Anti-conversion laws deal with situations that do not really exist. If they do exist, they do so tangentially, mostly in the minds of the prejudiced. PTI



Julio Ribeiro

The cry for an anti-conversion law has been raised again, this time by a lawyer who appears to be convinced that Hindus will soon become a tiny segment of the population of our overpopulated country. He rattles off numbers to prove his point, though these statistics do not corroborate the official figures put out by agencies controlled by the government.

Personally, I am not in favour of conversions. Indians of all religious persuasions, including Catholics, have to be converted to become good human beings. Period.

The Supreme Court found substance in his PIL and asked the government to spell out its stand on the issue. Obviously, the court had not been told that the Centre has been very active in quelling the alleged menace by generally ignoring attacks on Christian pastors and places of private worship in BJP-governed states like Uttarakhand.

We cannot argue with the logic of the Supreme Court’s Bench that heard this matter. The supplicant must have advanced cogent reasons for his apprehensions to have swayed even those who listen to arguments carefully and take wise decisions in the quest for justice. The applicant had alleged that forcible conversions are rampant all over the country and in every state! The use of force to convert used to be a feature of conquests by nations converted to the Abrahamic religions that followed Judaism, the founding religion, notably in the 15th and 16th centuries.

During British rule in India, no empirical data on forcible conversions is to be found, though it would be par for the course for colonial rulers to welcome new Christians who could be relied on to keep their distance from nationalist movements against their rule. But the use of violence to compel vulnerable sections of society to change gods was never on the cards. By then, the Church had shed its militant fervour. Mass conversions, like those witnessed in the Northeast of the country, were the work of missionaries, especially Baptists from the US, who spent years living among tribals and preaching to them.

After Independence, missionary activity was discouraged. Intelligence agencies kept a close watch on the missionaries. The government discouraged the presence of certain missionaries who were more active in conversions than in teaching or in just doing good. It did not renew the visas of many foreign men of the cloth. In any case, the question of using violence to convert was never contemplated, nor was it possible.

Forced conversions are impossible in India today. Even use of inducements, like the lure of land that the Portuguese used to convert village leaders some centuries ago, is frowned upon by the Church itself. Trusts set up by the Church with funds provided by dead parishioners have recently come under scrutiny. A woman called Catherine Quinny from Worli village died without leaving behind a heir. She bequeathed two-thirds of her property to the Church and one-third to the villagers of her own community. Elected representatives from the village and adjoining Koliwada identify beneficiaries requiring help for higher education or for major health issues. But the Charity Commissioner’s office has frozen the bank accounts of the Trust, with the result that poor students and the seriously sick are left to fend for themselves.

The funds were used only for Catholic families who were around during the lifetime of Catherine Quinny. There was no question of diverting the funds for any other purpose. Yet, a suspicious government official has effectively assured that the poor are left in the lurch. Suspicion of the intentions of the Church and of the trustees is now the new avatar!

There could be a couple of Christian groups with their origin in the US who are more eager in converting non-believers to their faith than in ameliorating the lot of the poor. But the unbecoming, nay the immoral, is not an option with mainstream Christian groups. I will vouch for my own sect of Christians, the Catholics, that though as committed men and women of god our priests and our nuns would welcome new adherents to the faith, they do not use any allurements, except good example, to attract others to their way of life.

Personally, I am not in favour of conversions. Indians of all religious persuasions, including Catholics, have to be converted to become good human beings. Period. All religions teach people to be straight and honest, to refrain from killing or stealing, to speak the truth and to love others and be compassionate. There are people, who go regularly, daily, to Church or temple or mosque, but indulge in the vilest activity in private life. These are the people who need to be converted, not from one religious belief to another, but to become good citizens of India.

The anti-conversion laws on the anvil of legislatures, in BJP-ruled states predominantly, are politically motivated. They deal with situations that do not really exist. If they do exist, they do so only tangentially, mostly in the minds of the insecure or the prejudiced. The few aberrations they quote can be dealt with by the ordinary laws of the land that discourage any form of extortion. And mass conversions last occurred when Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism to rid the depressed castes from bondage.

These new anti-conversion laws are being brought in to enthuse the Sangh Parivar’s followers and make them feel that they are engaged in productive activity and not its negative variety, which, unfortunately, it is.

Persons like the lawyer who filed the PIL are only few and far between. Yet, they can help to increase the number of followers to ensure victory at the hustings, whenever elections are held. The ultimate aim is ‘double-engine’ governments at the Centre and in the states that will lead to a ‘Hindu rashtra’.

And to achieve that end, 2 per cent of India’s population has to become the sacrificial goat!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Punjabi teen stabbed to death outside school in Canada

2
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

3
Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

4
Nation

Immunity to Saudi ruler: India upset at 'unnecessary' reference to PM Modi by US official

5
World

Former top spy Lieutenant General Asim Munir appointed Pakistan Army chief

6
Nation

Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

7
Punjab

Patiala: Purchased with welfare funds, IAS officers keep laptops for personal use

8
Entertainment

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

9
Nation

'No sporting black, religious thread; grey hair not permitted, bald look allowed': Air India's new grooming guidelines for cabin crew

10
Chandigarh

3 organ recipients get dengue from infected donor; 2 die

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi', slammed for mocking Indian army
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens react
Trending

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens divided

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

‘Woh bhi kya din thay’: Food bill from 1985 with ‘Shahi Paneer for Rs 8, Dal Makhani for Rs 5’ goes viral
Trending

'Woh bhi kya din thay': Food bill from 1985 with 'Shahi Paneer for Rs 8, Dal Makhani for Rs 5' goes viral

High amounts of harmful chemicals found in sanitary napkins sold in India: Study
Health

High amounts of harmful chemicals found in sanitary napkins sold in India, claims study

Top News

Supreme Court questions ‘lightning speed’ with which Centre appointed Goel as EC

Supreme Court questions 'lightning speed' with which Centre appointed Goel as EC

AG defends appointment mechanism, says wrong to suggest any ...

Ex-ISI boss Munir is Pakistan army chief, played role in Pulwama

Ex-ISI boss Munir is Pakistan army chief, played role in Pulwama

Imam bans entry of girls into Jama Masjid

Imam bans entry of girls into Jama Masjid

Rescinds order after backlash & request from Delhi L-G Saxen...

Pilot traitor, can’t be CM: Gehlot

Pilot traitor, can't be CM: Gehlot

Mudslinging won’t serve any purpose, says ex-Dy CM

Indian-origin teenager killed in Canada school

Indian-origin teenager killed in Canada school


Cities

View All

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

SGPC concerned over traffic logjam effect on tourist footfall in holy city Amritsar

Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Shahi Imam agrees to withdraw order restricting entry of women in Jama masjid after LG request

Shahi Imam agrees to withdraw order restricting entry of women in Jama masjid after LG request

Aaftab used to give cigarette burns to Shradha Walkar, claims her friend

MCD polls: BJP will scrap factory licences if voted to power, says Delhi unit president

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

HPMC products likely at Delhi metro stations shortly

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar Development Authority starts e-auction for prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala

Nurmahal civic body president defeats no-confidence vote

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for brandishing guns

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, student cracks AFCAT in 1st attempt

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

I-T raids on leading Ludhiana jewellers

Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

240 Patiala jail inmates found infected with hepatitis C, tally may go up

International conference on 300th birth anniv of Waris Shah concludes at Punjabi University

Phones, tobacco found on Patiala jail premises

Public grievances addressed as part of Jan Suvidha camp in Patiala