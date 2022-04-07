Economic well-being key to social stability

The need today in order to increase the happiness quotient of people in India is to follow the economic policies of Scandinavian countries marked by social security and job market flexibility. This will raise incomes and reduce social tensions that result from income disparities. The Scandinavian societies are free of sectarian tensions. There is a strong sense of social responsibility which prompts these nations to opt for taking in refugees who are victims of ethnic conflict.

Economic well-being key to social stability

CHASM: Disparities are the greatest impediment to social cohesiveness. PTI

Subir Roy

Senior Economic Analyst

INDIA has fared rather poorly in two recent global reports — UN World Happiness Report and World Inequality Report, both for 2022. It is one of the unhappiest countries in the world (ranking 136 out of 146) and one with a very high degree of income and wealth inequality (ranking 97 out of 107 in income inequality). The latter is a list in reverse order, that is low inequality score fetches a high rank.

Is there any link between the two — happiness or its absence and wealth and income inequality? Can we argue that extreme income inequality produces social unhappiness? If this be so, then it becomes imperative for public policy to discourage extreme income inequality. Thereafter, the question arises as to what are the best ways to reduce income inequality.

But first let us look at the countries which have fared well in terms of both happiness and economic equality. There is considerable overlap between the lists of top 15 countries. These are Finland, Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Ireland and Australia. They all belong to northern Europe (except Australia, though culturally and historically, it is similar), and a predominant number are from the Scandinavian region. Most importantly, these countries are all known for their record of good governance.

So a short and quick answer can be: to be a happy society, avoid the social tensions that result from extreme income disparities and live and govern yourself the way the Scandinavians do.

Now let us get to some policy specifics. The Nordic countries all have extremely high levels of social security that not only covers health and education but a lot more. They are served by extremely efficient public transport systems and have an elaborate system of energy distribution which enables residents to keep themselves warm in the extreme cold weather for a good part of the year.

But what is perhaps even more important is the nature of their labour markets which are not just functional but robustly so. This means that firms and businesses follow a hire-and-fire policy. When a worker is not needed, he is asked to go, while being well paid off according to an elaborate well laid down procedure for separation.

But critically, what does a worker do when he is laid off because he does not have the necessary skills to be able to work the new technology that has come in and which in the first place may have led to his loss of job?

The system pays for his retraining. There is a rigorous process in place for retraining under which the state pays the costs of retraining so that workers can acquire new skills and thereby be able to get back to work by re-entering the labour market. What is more, during the period of retraining, the worker does not have to fend for himself but is paid unemployment benefits.

This is in stark contrast to the situation in place in southern Europe in countries like Italy where there is little labour market flexibility. Business owners are unable to do away with workers who have outdated skills which are of no use with the introduction of new manufacturing technology. It is therefore not surprising that Italy does not figure in either of the lists for the top 15 in happiness and low inequality.

The Indian system does not approximate to either of these European models. Through the post-Independence decades, India slowly sought to move towards giving its workers trade union rights which made it difficult for business owners to dismiss those who were no longer needed.

Then a big break came with the introduction of the present dispensation. The several new labour codes which are in the process of being introduced will give greater flexibility to business owners and so in the process can over time contribute to greater productivity in business operations. But there has been simultaneous no process in play to raise the level of social security that is available.

It is beyond argument that for an economy to grow and function more efficiently, it should be easy for businesses to introduce new technology and simultaneously there is need for labour market flexibility. A worker who knows how to operate a lathe machine has to step aside for another who can operate a robotised machine tool. But he and his family cannot starve while he undergoes a process of retraining.

It is also beyond argument that the strict process of protecting workers’ rights which the Indian trade unions have worked for over decades, derived from what is called the Soviet model, has no place in today’s day and age. In terms of economic policy, what the country needs to do is gradually move towards the Scandinavian model so that there is growing peace and prosperity in India with the rise in incomes and lessening of social tensions which result from income disparities.

But this is not all. The Scandinavian societies are homogeneous and free of sectarian social tensions. What is more, there is a strong sense of social responsibility which prompts these countries to immediately opt for taking in refugees who are the victims of ethnic conflict, say like the Rohingyas who have been driven out of their homes in Myanmar.

India has a diverse society with the presence of many castes and different religions. Official policy needs to work against those who have a political agenda to further their cause by exacerbating social divisions.

Thus the need for India today in order to increase the happiness quotient of its people is to follow the economic policies of the Scandinavian countries marked by elaborate social security and job market flexibility. This will raise incomes and reduce social tensions that result from income disparities.

It is also necessary to discourage inter-caste tensions and strife between followers of different faiths. When there is progress along these lines, economic inequality will go down and society as a whole will be happier. Then India’s position on both the lists that we mentioned at the beginning of this article will improve.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Youth shot dead in Patiala district following altercation

2
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan's ‘attitude’ after a photographer gets injured while clicking her slammed; netizens roast her for her ‘insensitive behaviour’

3
Trending

Haldiram's trends after TV reporter 'bullies staff' over 'Urdu text' on Falhari mixture snack

4
Coronavirus

Covid-19: First case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai, says BMC; data to be sent for further scrutiny

5
World

Imran Khan tried to sack Gen Bajwa, claims dissident

6
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'objectionable language' against Dalits, Congress leader Verka seeks his expulsion

7
Nation

On BJP foundation day, PM Modi slams dynastic politics, says party does not believe in 'vote-bank politics'

8
World

In latest video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India

9
Nation

India has acted upon credible information on money stashed abroad, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

10
Schools

Jindal Global Law School ranks 70th globally, No 1 in India

Don't Miss

View All
No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

Top Stories

Over 5,000, including 210 children, killed in Mariupol since Russian invasion: Mayor

210 children in over 5,000 killed in Ukraine's Mariupol since Russian invasion: Mayor

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

US says China could face sanctions if it supports Russia's war in Ukraine

US says China could face sanctions if it supports Russia's war in Ukraine

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

Ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports: White House

Ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports: White House

US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh was in New ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

‘Dissolving sub-committees of Amritsar Municipal Corporation unconstitutional’

ASI shifted to Chandigarh on graft allegation

Now, meet DC daily from 11 am to 1:30 pm

Seva Kendras to provide services on all seven days

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Panchkula railway overbridge misses another deadline

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration mulls single-window system

Complaint to police by kin not threat to life & liberty, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Create archive for Aadhaar, CAG tells government

Create archive for Aadhaar, CAG tells government

New Delhi Municipal Council withdraws order allowing Muslim staff to leave early during Ramzan

Schoolgirl mowed to death by car in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, 2 others injured

Parliament nod to Bill for unification of 3 Delhi MCs

Crime graph on rise in city, periphery

Crime graph on rise in Jalandhar, periphery

‘Need to rid kabaddi of unruly elements’

Construction work begins on 66ft road

No salaries, NCLP teachers hold protest

Online transfer policy to continue: Meet Hayer

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC’s Waterfront site

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC's Waterfront site

Vigilance team raids Ludhiana Improvement Trust office

Malhar Road will be widened: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Ludhiana: 4-year-old missing girl recovered

Man arrested for attempting to rape five-year-old girl at Dugri, Ludhiana

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

12,500-kg skimmed milk powder, 620-kg paneer seized in Samana

Patiala Municipal Corporation’s move to collect security deposit from illegal building owners hits a roadblock

Fire breaks out at Bishan Nagar house in Patiala

Dairy Shifting Project: Patiala Municipal Corporation officials to meet Punjab CM