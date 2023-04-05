Empowering Kashmiris through books

Anuj Nahar

Trustee, Sarhad, Pune

Kashmir is experiencing a remarkable revival of its rich intellectual and cultural heritage. Fuelled by the efforts of the local communities, the region is poised to establish itself as a global centre of knowledge with the development of a book village and the ‘Valley of Knowledge’.

Kashmir once led literary, philosophical and religious movements that became a guiding force not only for Indians but also for the people across West, Central and East Asia too. Shaivism and Buddhism flourished here in a unique manner. A Buddhist Council was held in Kashmir during the reign of Kanishka. Later, Sufism also took root in the land of wisdom. By the second century, it became a seat of learning.

In the fourth century, monk Kumarajiva, from the then Kucha Kingdom, was instrumental in translating Sanskrit Buddhist texts into Chinese. Notable scholar Vasugupta founded Kashmiri Shaivism. In the eighth century during the glorious era of Lalitaditya Muktapida, Kashmir saw its empire spreading to Afghanistan, Bactria, Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh and almost half of the Indian subcontinent. During his reign, art, architecture and philosophy reached new heights.

During the reign of 15th-century sultan Zain-ul-Abidin, Kashmir had set an example of socio-religious harmony. Sufi saints such as Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani, traditionally revered by Hindus as Nund Rishi, combined the elements of Kashmiri Shaivism with Sufi mysticism in his discourses. Kashmir became a land of cultural confluence across Asia.

Since ancient times, knowledge seekers from around the world, such as I-tsing, Xuanzang and Sayyid Ali Hamadani, have visited Kashmir to learn philosophy. Their travelogues are full of praise of Kashmir.

In collaboration with the local authorities and people, our non-profit organisation, Sarhad, Pune, has established a book village in Kashmir. The concept is fascinating — an entire village or town is dedicated to promoting literature, reading and exchange of ideas. These unique places have popped up around the world, providing locals and tourists alike with an extraordinary experience that combines the joy of reading with the charm of a picturesque location.

There are several book villages worldwide — Hay-on-Wye in Wales, Montolieu in France, Wigtown in Scotland and St Martin’s in Belgium. Each of these villages has its distinct character, offering various bookshops, libraries and literary events that showcase local and international literature. In India, Bhilar, a small village near Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra, has been transformed into the first book village under the guidance of former minister Vinod Tawde.

Drawing inspiration from these villages, Sarhad gave the idea to Shah Faesal, then Bandipora DC, to implement this concept at Athwatoo. Later, it was suggested that poet Mahjoor’s village Mitigram should be transformed into a book village. However, Siraj Uddin Khan, a student with us who is now pursuing PhD in history, took it upon himself to create a village of books and poems at Aragam in Bandipora.

The book village at Aragam is unique as it is spearheaded by the locals and is steeped in the essence of Kashmiriyat. This groundswell of enthusiasm is transforming Aragam into a haven for book lovers, where every home has become a repository of knowledge. The Bandipora district administration is actively supporting this initiative through DC Owais Ahmad and ADC Waseem Raja.

Encouraged by the overwhelming response to the book village, Sarhad has planned the ‘Valley of Knowledge’ at Lolab valley, Kupwara district. This valley lies south of Neelum valley. Kupwara DC Sagar Doifode is leaving no stone unturned to make this project a reality. Lolab valley has the potential to become a modern seat of knowledge with libraries, book fairs and seminars on Kashmir’s literature. Two libraries dedicated to Savitribai Phule and Fatima Sheikh, pioneers of women’s education in modern India, will also be established by Sarhad. A science park will be set up here too. Theatres, gardens, nature trails and riverfronts are planned to make it an unforgettable experience for students, visitors and tourists. Renowned architects such as Sheikh Imran are designing the area.

Many colleges have started mulling educational tours to these locations. The enthusiastic response has given hope, prompting many village youngsters to enrol in courses in communication skills, computers, media and tourism, all in an effort to showcase the famed Kashmiri hospitality to visitors. Educationist PA Inamdar’s Azam College of Education recently organised a skilling programme in Pune, where 25 girls from Bandipora and nearby areas participated. The local administration is in the process of granting permission for homestays to the villagers. For many years, Kashmiri students have had to leave their hometowns in search of education and employment opportunities. However, the time has come for a transformation. Applauding the effort, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently suggested that it could serve as a catalyst for promoting these areas and drawing in knowledge seekers from all over the globe to Kashmir.

This knowledge revolution can bring back Kashmir’s old traditions, culture and ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’. The ‘Valley of Knowledge’ and the book village are ambitious initiatives that have the potential to transform the region into a thriving centre of learning and cultural exchange.

By tapping into the rich literary history of Kashmir and working closely with the local community, these projects will not only contribute to the local economy but also help foster renewed pride and unity among the region’s people. The youth of Kashmir have tremendous leadership potential and can work wonders if given a chance.

With the support of the J&K government and the Centre, these projects can serve as a beacon of hope, reaffirming the timeless beauty and wisdom of Kashmir.