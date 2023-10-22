 Enemies of reason : The Tribune India

GOOD SPORT

Enemies of reason

Sports is meant to unite people regardless of race, colour or religion. But does it? Sharpening the focus on one’s religious or ethnic identity leads to another group emphasising its own identity. Conflict is inevitable

Enemies of reason

Photo for representational purpose only. - Reuters file photo



Rohit Mahajan

WHEN HS Prannoy of India played China’s Li Shifeng in the men’s badminton semifinals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, we were prepared for venom being directed at our man — badminton evokes great passion in China, the huge stadium was packed with home fans madly waving red flags, everyone wanted Shifeng to win and reach the final.

Since they spoke and shouted in Chinese, it was not easy to figure out what venom, what poison the spectators were throwing at Prannoy, but it was clear that they were wildly partisan. The most common shout went something like ‘Li Shifeng, chai-you!’ Did these words evoke feelings of strong Chinese nationalism against India, at a time when the two neighbours are pitted against each other at the border and in international geopolitics? What venom did ‘chai-you’ hide? We got two Chinese spectators to translate for us, and double-checked with an Indian citizen residing in China for two decades. It turned out that the most intense cry at the stadium could not be translated into anything more vicious than ‘Li Shifeng, come on!’

When the Indian cricket team played Pakistan in their World Cup round-robin match in Ahmedabad on October 14, there were disturbing scenes at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Religious chants were directed aggressively at Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan after he was dismissed; videos of the incident doing the rounds on social media would make you extremely uneasy, irrespective of your religion — maybe even more so if you have no religion.

Though it does not excuse the behaviour of the crowd, Rizwan himself is no slouch when it comes to self-aggrandising use of religiosity, which most often is less for self and soul, and more for the spectator. He’s been criticised by some for offering namaz in cricket stadiums, though many Pakistanis, including the great Waqar Younis, see it as a virtue. Two years ago, when Rizwan prayed on the ground during a match against India, Younis had said: “‘Usne Hinduon ke beech mein khade ho ke namaz padhi’ (He stood in among Hindus and offered namaz). That was something very, very special for me.” Younis later came up with a trite statement of regret — ‘sports unites people regardless of race, colour or religion’; he attributed his original comments to “the heat of the moment”; this only suggested that being an international player and traveller for more than 30 years is not guaranteed to free you from prejudice and spiteful religious indoctrination.

During the recent World Cup match against New Zealand, Rizwan had prayed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in front of spectators. Was this a factor in him being serenaded with aggressive shouts of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ by an obnoxious section of the crowd in Ahmedabad?

Interestingly, Danish Kaneria, the former Pakistan cricketer — and possibly the most famous Hindu celebrity of that country — has spoken critically about Rizwan offering prayers at the ground. He also spoke about being ‘invited’ everyday to convert to Islam by fellow players: ‘Be it the dressing room, the playground or the dining table, this happened to me every day.’ Four years ago, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar had said that the team discriminated against Kaneria because of his faith.

Sharpening the focus on one’s own identity — religious, ethnic or linguistic — leads to another identity group emphasising its own identity. This creates conflict, and this conflict is the sharpest when it involves faith in belief systems — this is surprising because faith systems are not based on demonstrable evidence.

Pakistan, the first modern country carved out on the basis of religion, is not a great place to be a minority in because of the overbearing religiosity promoted by the state and the military-mullah union. The second modern country created on the basis of religion, Israel, is in a state of war. There are great lessons to be learnt from these two of the pitfalls of exclusivist religiosity.

When the late Christopher Hitchens, the anti-religion polemicist, declared that ‘religion poisons everything’, he may have been exaggerating grossly, but he did have a point; it’s perhaps the lack of belief in a faith system due to which Chinese spectators could support Shifeng intensely without spewing any sort of faith-based invective at Prannoy in Hangzhou. Over 90 per cent Chinese are not affiliated with any religion — that doesn’t necessarily make them better than the rest of the world’s citizens, but it does remove one more reason for people to hate each other.

#Asian Games #China #HS Prannoy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim's wife

2
Punjab

Punjab government cancels 39 illegally clubbed bus permits

3
World Cup 2023

Without Hardik Pandya, it's starting all over again for dominant India against an ambitious New Zealand in Dharamsala

4
India

ISRO successfully conducts test vehicle mission ahead of human space flight programme

5
Punjab

Delay in visa processing expected due to lesser Canadian staff, say Punjab consultants

6
India

With over 5 crore cases pending in courts across India, SC issues directions for time-bound completion of trial

7
World

‘We do not agree with Indian decisions’: UK on Canadian diplomats' exit

8
World Cup 2023

Clinical South Africa hand England biggest ODI defeat in World Cup contest

9
India

List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

10
Health

Study reveals why some men don’t produce enough sperm

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’

Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’

20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...

Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight

Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight

Simulates abort situation for crew module

Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan

Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan

Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs

US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys

US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys

Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...

Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal pvt bus permits

Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits

25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals


Cities

View All

33 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Amritsar district

33 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Amritsar district

Rich tributes paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

Biogas plant to come up at Ram Tirath gaushala

2 sisters who fought with snatchers honoured in Tarn Taran

Locals grapple with chaos, traffic cops look other way

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

Farmers protest against immigration company

Congress holds candle march in Bathinda

Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra

Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra

Highest electric vehicle adoption in Chandigarh, still no charge in stations

PGI body approves 31 posts of Assistant Professor

Shift battery units outside buildings in 3 months: Report

3 of Sukha Dunneke gang in police net, arms ammo seized

Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Delhi extends EV policy till December 31

Delhi L-G launches project to turn Gole Market into museum

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Accused alleges 3rd degree torture, High Court seeks ED stand on arrest

Gang of vehicle thieves busted in Faridabad, 3 held

Timings fixed for bursting crackers in festive season

Timings fixed for bursting crackers in festive season

Gangster lands in police dragnet

Police Commemoration Day: Cops, families pay tributes to martyrs

Pvt bus operators seek govt help

Fight anti-national forces jointly: CP

Fight anti-national forces jointly: CP

With moist eyes, kin proudly share martyrs’ bravery sagas

City markets abuzz with activities in festive season

Dengue spreads tentacles, 6 suspected deaths, 564 confirmed cases

Ward Watch: Parking woes, waterlogging leave residents peeved

Wife, paramour among 4 held for killing 68-year-old in Patiala

Wife, paramour among 4 held for killing 68-year-old in Patiala

Police pay homage to martyrs in Patiala

Doon School, MNSS Rai pupils win laurels in IPSC Athletics Meet

48 cases resolved at Lok Adalat

Tech Utsav comes to an end