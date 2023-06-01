 Erdogan’s win a triumph of religion-based nationalism : The Tribune India

Erdogan’s win a triumph of religion-based nationalism

The presence of Indian businesses in Turkiye and growing number of Indian tourists could help improve bilateral ties.

Erdogan’s win a triumph of religion-based nationalism

Priority: A cost-of-living crisis poses an immediate challenge for Erdogan. Reuters



Anand Kumar

Associate Fellow, Institute for Defence Studies & Analyses

THE recent election in Turkiye saw incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emerging victorious over his rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Despite facing challenges such as a cost-of-living crisis and the devastation caused by an earthquake, Erdogan managed to shift the focus of his campaign to religion-based nationalism, which resonated with many voters. His control over the state apparatus and support from foreign powers such as Russia also played a role in his victory.

Erdogan has been in power for 20 years, initially serving as Prime Minister and then as President since 2003. He transformed the presidency from a ceremonial role to a powerful office through a referendum in 2017, which replaced Turkiye’s parliamentary system with an executive presidency. Erdogan’s party, the Justice and Development Party, abbreviated as AK Party, has hollowed out political institutions, tamed the media and reshaped the military command to consolidate power.

The opposition Nation Alliance, led by Kilicdaroglu, aimed to shift away from the executive presidency and promote a strengthened parliamentary system. It also appealed to right-wing voters as it advocated the transfer of Syrian refugees back to their home country. However, despite leading in opinion polls prior to the election, Kilicdaroglu was ultimately defeated.

The victory of Erdogan and AK Party caused concern among critics — both within Turkiye and internationally. Erdogan’s economic policies, a slow response to the earthquake and erosion of democratic institutions have invited criticism. Many hoped that Kilicdaroglu’s win would bring about a more democratic and prosperous Turkiye, aligned with western values and pursuing European Union membership. However, Erdogan’s win indicates that Turkiye is likely to continue on its current path, which has seen it taking a more confrontational stance in foreign affairs and forging closer ties with countries like Russia.

Erdogan’s personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin has also survived the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine. Turkiye’s troubled economy is benefiting from a crucial deferment of payment on Russian energy imports that helped Erdogan spend lavishly on campaign pledges this year.

These elections are significant beyond Turkiye’s borders as the country is positioned at the crossroads of Europe and Asia and plays a crucial role in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The Erdogan government has made decisions that have impacted international relations, such as vetoing Sweden’s bid to join NATO and purchasing Russian missile-defence systems, which led to Turkiye’s removal from a US-led fighter jet project. However, Turkiye has also played a role in brokering important agreements, such as facilitating Ukrainian grain shipments during a global food crisis.

As Erdogan begins his new term as President, he faces several challenges. The unravelling economy and the cost-of-living crisis pose an immediate challenge for Erdogan. High inflation and eroded purchasing power have impacted Turks. Addressing this crisis and stabilising the economy will be a top priority. His unorthodox policy of cutting interest rates to combat inflation has faced criticism. Balancing the need to lower inflation while maintaining economic stability will be crucial for his administration.

Turkiye’s NATO partners, particularly the US, are eager for Ankara to lift its veto on Sweden joining the alliance. Ankara’s demands for the extradition of Turkish figures suspected of links to Kurdish militants have complicated the situation. Erdogan will need to navigate these tensions and find a resolution.

Turkiye also needs to mend fences with Syria. Erdogan’s backing of opposition forces during the Syrian civil war has strained relations with neighbouring Syria. Turkiye has conducted military operations in northern Syria and maintains a military presence there. Efforts to mend ties, including Russian-mediated talks, have so far failed to normalise diplomatic relations.

Under Erdogan’s leadership, Turkiye has aligned itself with countries like Pakistan on certain issues, including taking a stance on Kashmir. It has also been part of a group with Iran and Malaysia that seeks to assert leadership in the Islamic world, often at odds with India. Despite India’s assistance after the earthquake, it remains to be seen if there will be any change in Turkiye’s approach towards India.

Erdogan might also open a new chapter in relations with India during his new term, primarily due to various factors such as political instability in Pakistan, Turkiye’s shrinking economy, and changing world politics. Turkiye may be becoming disenchanted with Pakistan, and this could potentially affect its relationship with India. Last year’s ouster of Pakistan PM Imran Khan, who was seen as Erdogan’s biggest supporter, and Pakistan’s increasing financial dependence on Saudi Arabia could play a role in this shift.

Turkiye might adopt a more pragmatic policy focused on economic recovery. Its foreign policy has been moving towards detente with countries in West Asia since 2020. This shift could potentially lead Turkiye to prioritise economic interests over its religious identity, potentially opening up opportunities for closer ties with India. The presence of Indian businesses in Turkiye, as well as the growing number of Indian tourists, could help bring potential improvement in bilateral relations. Indian businesses have been expanding their presence in various sectors, and Indian tourists now rank third among Asian tourists in Turkiye.

There is concern in Turkiye regarding the number of illegal Pakistani immigrants in the country. The Turkish authorities claim that there are 3,000-6,000 illegal Pakistani nationals in detention at any given time, with many others staying in Turkiye with the intention of finding a way to reach Europe. The authorities express concern about the Pakistani immigrants not respecting Turkish culture, particularly in relation to women.

While former President Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s secularism may not be in fashion in Turkiye today, his nationalism continues to resonate. Erdogan has retained support of conservative voters who appreciate his efforts to raise the profile of Islam in the republic founded on secular principles and increase Turkiye’s influence in global politics.

As the Turkish republic celebrates its 100th anniversary, it finds itself at a critical juncture, with Erdogan’s leadership shaping its domestic and international trajectory. The election outcome will likely have far-reaching consequences, with western capitals, Moscow and the wider West Asia region all closely watching Turkiye’s future direction.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals name of player from whom Channi's kin 'sought bribe' in lieu of govt job

2
Diaspora

Khalistani supporters heckle Rahul Gandhi at an event in US, he responds with 'Bharat Jodo' slogans

3
Punjab

Gurmeet Singh Khudian inducted as Punjab agriculture minister, Balkar Singh gets local bodies

4
Punjab

Cash worth Rs 42 lakh of Rs 2,000 denomination seized from scooter-borne duo in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin gangster Jimi 'Slice' Sandhu’s killer extradited to Thailand from Canada

6
Nation

Lucknow family booked for demanding Rs 30 crore as dowry

7
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

8
Diaspora

In US, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi thinks he knows more than God, calls him 'specimen'

9
Nation

POCSO, sexual harassment norms violated for WFI chief

10
Business

India posts world-beating GDP growth of 6.1 pc in fourth quarter, 7.2 pc in FY23

Don't Miss

View All
Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study
J & K

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study

Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Top News

BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba

BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba

The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...

Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance

Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance

The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...

India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi

India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...

PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port

PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port

The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...


Cities

View All

Drugs network busted, 4 nabbed in border belt

Drugs network busted, 4 nabbed in border belt

Centralised Admission Portal: Amid protests by teachers, GNDU conducts exams

Lawyers-students' clash: Show leniency towards 3 youths, say family members

World No-Tobacco Day: Need to protect social and physical health

School named after Olympian awaits astroturf for 5 years

Now, no more visits to RLA office for vehicle registration

Now, no more visits to RLA office for vehicle registration

Health Secy flags steep markup on three drugs, writes to Centre

Proposal for Heritage Centre’s Ph 3 in 10 days

2 more days of rain on cards

3 ‘Rupee Stores’ to offer renewed goods at Rs 1 on June 7

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Delhi moves Supreme Court against NGT order for LG-led panel on waste regulation

Delhi to have AI-based traffic system by 2024-end

Copyright Violation: Delhi High Court restrains over 100 websites from streaming Spider-Man

Three foreigners held with drugs worth Rs 160 crore

2 peddlers nabbed; heroin, intoxicating tablets seized in city

2 peddlers nabbed; heroin, intoxicating tablets seized in city

WB man held with illegal pistol

Tragedies put a spanner in foreign dreams

In Nawanshahr, houses of 18 peddlers searched

Operation Clean: In rural areas, no drugs found

Police raid places of 188 smugglers under ‘Op Clean’

Police raid places of 188 smugglers under ‘Op Clean’

Ahead of monsoon, broken roads cry for attention in city

Cop among two booked for duping man of Rs 5 lakh

100 encroachments removed from green belt in Sherpur area

PSPCL lineman, SDO nabbed for taking bribe

PDA demolishes 4 illegal colonies across district

PDA demolishes 4 illegal colonies across district

Students suffer as teachers boycott varsity exam duties

Model School observes World No Tobacco Day

YPS to host All-India IPSC Squash tourney

PPS girls shine in athletics, bag 21 medals