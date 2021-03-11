Face of Pak foreign affairs

Though Khar is in the saddle, low-key Fatemi likely to call the shots

Face of Pak foreign affairs

NOT EASY: It will be Khar’s mission to revive the Pakistan lobby in New Delhi. PTI

K. P. Nayar

THE excitement in India over the appointment of Hina Rabbani Khar as Pakistan’s minister of state for foreign affairs belies the capacity of politicians in the new government of PM Shehbaz Sharif to deliver on foreign policy.

This is not about the hackneyed argument that the Army General Headquarters in Rawalpindi has the divine right to dealings with India. Khar was handicapped as a minister in the foreign office even before she was allotted her portfolio. As soon as the government was sworn in, Nawaz Sharif got his younger brother, the PM, to appoint Syed Tariq Fatemi as the man who will conceptualise and run Pakistan’s foreign policy in the 16 months which remain of the current National Assembly – and of the new government.

India policy has proved to be the graveyard of many Pakistanis in diplomacy, be it as foreign minister or adviser.

In doing so, the elder Sharif pre-empted the chances of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gaining meaningful control of the levers of his country’s external affairs in the event that he becomes foreign minister — a distinct possibility.

Fatemi is a consummate diplomat who has the trust of the Sharif family — Nawaz, his influential daughter Maryam, Shehbaz and his son Hamza, who has been elected to the second most powerful office in the land, namely, CM of Punjab. Fatemi became the apple of Nawaz’s eye when he made an effective case as a career diplomat for Pakistan’s nuclear tests — which followed India’s — at the International Atomic Energy Agency in 1998. Soon, the then PM Nawaz superseded several other civil servants to make Fatemi a federal secretary coinciding with Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s historic bus trip to Lahore.

Fatemi was by Nawaz’s side when Gen Pervez Musharraf overthrew his government in the aftermath of the Kargil war. It was no surprise, therefore, that upon his retirement from the foreign service, Fatemi joined the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) as the party’s foreign policy adviser. The Sharif family’s trusted diplomatic troubleshooter for almost a quarter century is now in the PMO, back in his old job as special assistant on foreign affairs. During Nawaz’s last tenure as head of government from 2013, he had inducted Fatemi into his office.

Neither Zardari junior nor Khar enjoy such trust of the new PM. On the contrary, the Bhuttos are long-time rivals of the Sharif family. That they came together to unseat Imran Khan from prime ministership does not mean their alliance of convenience will last until the next election in August 2023 or beyond. Khar is a lightweight, who is in the Cabinet for reasons other than political, if chatter in Islamabad is to be believed.

Therefore, it is the low-key, but efficient and experienced Fatemi, who will be conniving against India in the coming months: not Khar, who is known more for her style than substance. Or for that matter Zardari, whose political pedigree is unmatched in the Indian Government. However, Zardari totally lacks experience either in diplomacy or in statecraft.

What India can expect from the new dispensation is a two-pronged approach. While Fatemi tries to worst India in every way, a chic Khar and a flamboyant Zardari will try to reset the India-Pakistan agenda in New Delhi. Since Modi became PM, Pakistan has lost its lobby in New Delhi, which once heavily influenced attitudes towards Islamabad. A group of important Indians born before Partition in what is now Pakistan, who famously walked to the Wagah border every year lighting candles on August 14 to promote harmony, is now mostly dead. The yearnings promoted by such rituals have largely died with them.

A seven-year clampdown on reciprocal people-to-people engagement has robbed Pakistan of goodwill promoted in India through its music, theatre, literature and the arts. The same could arguably be said of friendliness towards India on the other side, but Pakistan exploited such goodwill much more astutely than India. Modi’s attempts to discredit and cast into irrelevance the ‘Khan Market gang’ damaged the Pakistan lobby somewhat: several advocates of various cross-border causes were members of this amorphous ‘gang’.

It will be Khar’s mission to revive the Pakistan lobby in New Delhi. Judging by Indian media reaction to her new charge, she has this job cut out for her. It will be a sad reflection on public discourse in this country if anything she says or does about India in the coming weeks and months is front-page news or prime-time headlines, even if it has zero substance.

If Zardari becomes foreign minister, he will emulate his mother in fashioning his public image in India. Benazir Bhutto has been a big hit in India from the time her father brought her along for the Simla peace talks in 1972. She was only a teenager then. India’s fascination for Benazir continued through the years when she and Rajiv Gandhi were both PMs. Even when their ‘my-mummy-your-daddy’ diplomacy proved to be fruitless, allure for Benazir among Indians was undiminished. Zardari is 33 years old. Such young men and women make people curious about them.

India policy has proved to be the graveyard of many Pakistanis in diplomacy, be it as foreign minister or diplomatic adviser. Gohar Ayub, son of Field Marshal Ayub Khan, Pakistan’s first military dictator, is one example. He was ousted in less than 16 months from that portfolio after his boorish behaviour at the first Vajpayee-Nawaz summit in Colombo.

Sartaj Aziz, who succeeded Gohar, was discredited when he came to New Delhi on a peace mission during the Kargil conflict. He was foreign minister for 14 months during that stint. Shah Mehmood Qureshi survived in politics so long only by party-hopping. He has been in and out of all major political parties in Pakistan.

Tailpiece: Khar is a quick learner and cleverly adaptive. Wiser by the experience of predecessors, she was respectful, even gushing, in dealings with the then External Affairs Minister SM Krishna.

#Pakistan #shehbaz sharif

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Sonia Gandhi approves Sunil Jakhar's removal from Congress posts, ex-PPCC chief to stay in party

2
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

3
Trending

World's most identical twins are trying to get pregnant from the same man

4
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

5
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

6
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

7
Punjab

Kumar Vishwas files quashing petition against Punjab before Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

9
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar takes jibe at Congress leadership, says those with conscience will be punished

10
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of Health and Home depts at his residence

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs

The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

1 dead in brawl over bill payment at restro-bar in Noida mall

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema