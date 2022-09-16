 Freebies strain Punjab’s financial resources : The Tribune India

Freebies strain Punjab’s financial resources

Illogical freebies would neither be good economics nor good politics in the long term as they are bound to have an adverse impact on economic growth. Instead of spending the scarce and additionally mobilised financial resources on irrational freebies, the government must spend on education, skills, health and employment generation so that people get quality education and health services at an affordable cost.

Freebies strain Punjab’s financial resources

Rationale: Freebies should be given only to deserving sections of people. Tribune photo

Ranjit Singh Ghuman

Professor of Eminence, Punjab School of Economics, Guru Nanak Dev University

Given the acute financial crisis, debt trap, decelerating growth and huge unemployment in Punjab, freebies should be given only to the really deserving sections of the people. Illogical and untargeted freebies would neither be good economics nor good politics in the long term as they are bound to have an adverse impact on the economic growth, employment and development. However, investment in education, skill development and health is sine qua non for development of human capital and overall socio-economic development. Thus, instead of spending the scarce and additionally mobilised financial resources on irrational and indiscriminate freebies, the government must spend on education, skills, health and employment generation so that the people get quality education and health services at an affordable cost.

The advocates of freebies, however, argue that if the government can write off outstanding debt of Rs 9.91 lakh crore of 10,306 wilful defaulters during 2017-18 and 2021-22 (and Rs 1.84 lakh crore in 2019-20 and 2020-21 because of lowering the tax rate) in the corporate sector then what is wrong in giving freebies to other sections of the population.

Critics of freebies, however, argue that there are huge (long-term) hidden costs of irrational freebies in terms of foregone opportunities. Experts, however, are broadly of the view that taking care of poor and marginalised sections of the population is the duty of the welfare state, yet, while giving freebies, fiscal capability of the government is a key factor. Not going into the rationality and irrationality of freebies, the subject needs an informed public discourse as it is turning into relentless competitive political populism with every succeeding election. Under such a scenario, people often are not in a position to take informed decisions about their interests. The White Paper issued by the Punjab Government in June 2022 admits that Punjab is passing through a serious financial crisis being reflected in ever-increasing debt, high revenue and fiscal deficit and increasing debt servicing.

According to the RBI, the debt-Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio and revenue deficit in Punjab are the highest, while the fiscal deficit is the second highest among the 17 general category states. The outstanding debt of the government increased from Rs 83,099 crore (31.17 per cent of the GSDP) in 2011-12 to Rs 2.58 lakh crore (42.54 per cent of the GSDP; highest among all states, according to the RBI) in 2020-21 and to around Rs 2.82 lakh crore in 2021-22. This, along with the off-budget debt burden on public sector undertakings, adds up to 53 per cent of the state’s GSDP.

It is approximately 4.4 times of the current account revenue of the Punjab Government in 2021-21. The per capita debt in Punjab is the highest among all 17 general category states of India. The budgetary provision of Rs 35,000 crore loans in financial year 2022-23 will further increase the debt burden. The amount of debt-servicing increased from Rs 8,955 crore in 2011-12 to Rs 32,080 crore in 2020-21. Debt-servicing consumed Rs 32,080 crore of the gross borrowing of Rs 32,258 crore in 2020-21; in 2021-22 it was Rs 36,512 crore.

Clearly, the Punjab Government is in debt trap as the debt is being serviced by taking additional loans. The grossly under-mobilisation of latent financial resources, coupled with irrational competitive political populism aimed at capturing votes, inter alia, have been mainly responsible for such a scenario. The stopping of GST compensation from July 1, 2022, will require an additional resource mobilisation to the tune of Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 crore or will necessitate additional loans in 2022-23.

The decelerating growth rate for the past 30 years is also a cause for worry. In terms of the GSDP growth rate, Punjab ranked between 13th and 17th during 1992- 2012 among the 17 general category states and between 18th and 24th among all 28 states during 2013-14 and 2017-18. In terms of the net per capita income, Punjab started lagging behind Maharashtra in 1995-96 and during 2011-12 and 2018-2019, Punjab oscillated between 11th and 12th position and slipped down to 19th rank in 2019-20.

In terms of capital expenditure and per-capita capital outlay, Punjab ranks 11th and 17th, among the 17 general category states, respectively. During 2011-12 and 2020-21, capital expenditure remained only around 0.7 per cent of Punjab’s GSDP. Compared to the all-India average, Punjab's investment-GSDP ratio (pre-requisite for economic growth) has been much below the national average since 1996-97. All this led to deceleration in the growth rate and increase in unemployment.

The existing freebies and newly committed “guarantees”, including Rs 1,000 per month to every adult woman, by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab will eat up Rs 28,962 crore in 2022-23. It is over and above the facility of free bus travel to all women given by the outgoing Congress government. The debt service will consume another Rs 36,009 crore, while Rs 46,317 crore will go to salaries, pensions and retirement benefits. The total comes out to be Rs 1,11,288 crore (116.68 per cent of the total budgeted revenue of Rs 95,378 crore), resulting into revenue deficit to the tune of Rs 16,000 crore. It necessitates efficient and full mobilisation of latent financial resources and rationalisation of freebies. But that would require strong and unequivocal political will and rational decisions.

Punjab’s rank in terms of per capita own tax revenue is eighth among the 17 general category states. The share of non-tax revenue in the state’s total revenue declined from 28 per cent in 2008-09 to 9 to 12 per cent in 2020-21. Punjab’s own tax-GSDP ratio declined from 7.49 per cent in 2012-13 to 4.95 per cent (a decline of 2.54 percentage points) in 2020-21. This alone has led to an under-mobilisation of latent financial resources to the tune of Rs 16,012 crore in 2020-21. My own estimates (now included in the sixth Punjab Finance Commission’s final report submitted to the government in March 2022) show that there is a scope for mobilising additional financial resources to the tune of Rs 28,500 crore annually without imposing any additional tax. The break-up is as follows: Rs 5,000-crore excise duty, Rs 9,000-crore GST, Rs 2,000-crore stamp and registration, Rs 3,000-crore mining, Rs 3,000-crore property tax, Rs 1,500-crore professional tax, Rs 1,500-crore power theft, Rs 2,500-crore transport and cable and Rs 1,000-crore pilferage in social welfare schemes.

Another Rs 10,000 crore can be added to it by moderately rationalising the tax regime, freebies/subsidies and discretionary spending. The government and the people of Punjab have no option but to mobilise additional finances, use them judiciously and rationalise the freebies.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin's car 'attacked in assassination attempt', says report

2
Punjab

Day after BMW India denies plans to set up unit in Punjab, state govt goes on the defensive

3
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana HC suspends two-year jail term of Daler Mehndi in human trafficking case

4
Entertainment

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh dancing in kitchen to Haryanvi song ‘Gypsy’ goes viral

5
Nation

Six arrested for rape-murder in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, last rites of Dalit sisters performed

6
Punjab

Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi planned to attack Salman Khan

7
Punjab

Six months of AAP govt in Punjab: After Sidhu Moosewala murder low, uptick in social sectors

8
Nation

PM Modi arrives in Samarkand for SCO summit; bilaterals lined up with Putin, Iranian President

9
Nation

Ukraine-returned students can't be accommodated in Indian medical colleges: Centre tells SC

10
Nation

We aren't interpreters of Quran: Supreme Court on hijab row

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam
Jalandhar

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Top News

Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case

Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case

The searches are being conducted on premises linked to liquo...

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

70 million pushed closer to starvation by the war in Ukraine

10 dead after wall collapses due to heavy rain in Lucknow

9 killed as wall collapses in Lucknow following heavy rain

Punjab Police's AGTF arrest 2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwapuria gang accused of Kandowalia murder

Punjab Police's AGTF arrest 2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwapuria gang accused of Kandowalia murder

Pakistan Prime Minister becomes laughing stock as he struggles with headphones during Shanghai summit; Watch Putin's reaction

Pakistan Prime Minister becomes laughing stock as he struggles with headphones during Shanghai summit; Watch Putin's reaction


Cities

View All

VB unearths ~8.85-lakh scam in panchayat dept, 2 arrested

VB unearths Rs 8.85-lakh scam in panchayat dept, 2 arrested

Bhai Vir Singh's legacy lives on

Patwari nabbed for taking bribe

On Day 2, MC collects Rs 39.6L property tax

5 nabbed; heroin, opium seized in search operation

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Up to ~1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

Up to Rs 1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

Shell firms registered on fake Delhi-NCR addresses

Rush of patients with high fever, Panchkula hospital runs short of beds

Mohali: Murder FIR lodged day after body found

25 more outdoor gyms soon in Chandigarh; Rs 1-cr e-tender floated

Delhi ACB summons Amanatullah Khan for questioning in corruption case

Delhi ACB summons Amanatullah Khan for questioning in corruption case

Woman falls off moving auto-rickshaw in Gurugram while fighting off phone-snatcher

Punjab and Delhi govts join hands for stubble-management

CBI must arrest me within 4 days if ‘sting’ shared by BJP has any truth: Sisodia

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Sarpanch arrested for drug peddling

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed

Bhagat Singh's museum in for digital transformation

Major dacoity bid foiled, 4 held

Major dacoity bid foiled, 4 held

Guardians of Governance hold protest, burn AAP govt's effigy

2 booked for murdering man

Man held for raping 8-year-old daughter

Eight more contract virus in Ludhiana

Issuance of compliance certificates under lens

Issuance of compliance certificates under lens

Patiala: Sessions Judge inspects Central Jail, listens to inmates' grievances

Samples of food items collected in Patiala