 Freedom struggle and the role of revolutionary poetry : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Freedom struggle and the role of revolutionary poetry

Freedom struggle and the role of revolutionary poetry

Both Hindu and Muslim poets loved freedom. They wrote amazing poetry that captured the essence of political resistance.

Freedom struggle and the role of revolutionary poetry

MARTYRS: Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev hummed ‘Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai...’ - File photo



Neera Chandhoke

Political Scientist

JAGDAMBA Prasad Hitaishi wrote: ‘Shahidon ki chitayon par judenge har baras mele, watan per marne walon ka yehi baaki nishan hoga’ (Every year, fairs will be held at the funeral sites of martyrs; this will be their legacy). Far from celebrating the lives of martyrs, however, people are applauding the power of our rulers, who metaphorically flex their arms before audiences, even as parts of the country continue to be devastated by violence and hate. What can we say about these desolate, ruined spaces except repeat Dante’s words from The Divine Comedy: ‘Abandon all hope all ye who enter here’?

The rituals of Independence, which could not have been attained without the sacrifices of countless Indians, have been appropriated by a ruling elite seemingly indifferent to the consequences of its own policies. It’s time we began to reclaim and rediscover, as part of Independence Day celebrations, the thousands of Indians who, inspired by Gandhi as well as progressive poets, participated in the freedom struggle.

Today, Urdu is regarded as the language of the ‘enemy’, and Urdu speakers are identified with a particular community. Revolutionary poetry, which mobilised an entire generation, was written by both Hindus and Muslims who loved Urdu, and continue to do so. Brij Narayan Chakbast (1882-1926) wrote: ‘Yeh khaak-e-Hind se paida hain josh ke aasar/Himalaya se uthe jaise abr-e-daryabaar’ (From the dust of Hindustan have arisen signs of energy and passion, the way rivers gush from the Himalayas). Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev had this poem by Bismil Azimbadi (1901-1978) on their lips: ‘Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai; dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qatil mein hain’ (We passionately desire to lay down our lives, let’s see how much strength the enemy possesses).

Maulana Hasrat Mohani coined the phrase ‘Inquilab zindabad’. This became the rallying cry of the freedom struggle. He demanded azaadi-e-kaamil or complete independence in 1921: ‘Rasm-e-jafa kaamyab dekhiye kab tak rahe/Hubb-e-watan mast-e-khwab kab tak rahe/Daulat-e-Hindustan qabzah aghyar mein/Be adad o behisab dekhiye kab tak rahe’ (Let us see how long we are oppressed, how long freedom remains but a dream, and how long the British plunder India’s riches).

If revolutionaries were inspired by Chandra Shekhar Azad’s poem ‘Dushmano ki goliyan ka hum samna karenge/Azad hi rahein hai, azad hi rahenge’ (We will face the bullets of the enemy, we have been free and we will continue to be free), they were equally motivated by ‘the poet of revolution’ Josh Malihabadi: ‘Mera naara, inquilab o inquilab o inquilab’ (My slogan is revolution).

How do we differentiate between Hindu and Muslim poets? Both loved freedom, both wrote amazing poetry that captured the essence of political resistance. They were to transform literature and poetry. Sajjad Zaheer wrote in his autobiography Reminiscences: ‘Sensitive writers felt that they could not continue in the old mode… It was no longer possible for the writers to continue to live in ivory towers and remain unconcerned with the lives and thoughts of common people.’ He was referring to the wave of anti-fascism, socialism and radicalisation of culture, literature and poetry that swept India in the 1930s. Literary figures expanded the goals of the freedom struggle to the fight against injustice and patriarchy within society. Witness the contrast between those progressive writers and rabid Muslim and Hindu right-wingers who remain stuck in the notion of ‘two nations’.

Bhisham and Balraj Sahni, Prithviraj, Raj and Shammi Kapoor and a number of stars, including the debonair Dev Anand, as well as poets Jan Nisar Akhtar, Sahir Ludhianvi and Sardar Jafri, among others, spoke up against communalism, poverty and social oppression. The progressives taught us that society has to look outwards towards imperialism, but it also has to also look inwards and focus on the many contradictions, oppressions and tyrannies of our own society.

At the first meeting of the Progressive Writers’ Association, Munshi Premchand gave the inaugural address in chaste Urdu. He told the audience that good literature can only be founded on truth, beauty, freedom and humanity. It has to reject all that inhibits human freedom and creativity, such as orthodoxy and obscurantism. ‘Literature is the outward form of the artist’s spiritual balance, and what harmony creates is never subversive. It nurtures in us the qualities of loyalty, sincerity, sympathy, justice and egalitarianism. Where these qualities exist, there is stability and life. Where they are wanting, there is division, selfishness, hatred, enmity, and death… Literature makes our life natural and free… it civilises the self.’ Progressives showed another way beyond the Hindu-Muslim binary: the ills that beset the human condition. Human beings cannot be essentialised and reduced to their religious identity. They are capable of walking another path: solidarity with the oppressed, compassion for the poor, and sensitivity to the sufferings of their people.

This dimension of the national movement taught us that beyond our religious identity lies another space, that of humanity. Penning the lyrics of a song from BR Chopra’s Dharmputra, Sahir Ludhianvi asked a significant question, ‘Yeh kiska lahu hai, kaun mara’ (Whose blood is this, who died?). If only we were to ask this question, we might realise humanity. Otherwise, we will continue to wring our hands and wonder in the words of Javed Akhtar, ‘Yeh kahaan aa gaye hum, yun hi saath chalte chalte…’

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Retired Sikh IAS officer appointed new administrator of Takht Hazur Sahib Nanded

2
Delhi

Gurugram: TV channel editor arrested over 'inflammatory' post on Nuh violence

3
Nation

Amit Shah brings in bills to overhaul British-established IPC, Evidence Act

4
World

Woman singer who touched PM Modi's feet in US has a message for people of India over Manipur

5
World

Video: Boy, 11, flies private plane, father sits next to him drinking beer, both die in air crash later; wife kills self hours after bodies were buried

6
Nation

AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha

7
Nation

Does not behove Indian PM to laugh, crack jokes in Parliament when Manipur is on fire: Rahul Gandhi

8
Nation The Tribune Exclusive

6,277 Agniveers of first batch stuck sans police verification

9
Haryana

Haryana violence: Hate speech unacceptable, harmony and comity needed between communities, says Supreme Court

10
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After uproar over ‘women-friendly’ liquor studio, owner keeps store shut, amends hoarding

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

India has strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting

India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting

Says highest impact of corruption is borne by poor, marginal...

Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide

Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later

Later, vehicular movement is restored for light vehicles aft...

13 injured as HRTC bus falls down after road caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh

13 injured as HRTC bus falls down road as it caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh

The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the a...

AAP's Raghav Chadha changes X bio to ‘Suspended Member of Parliament’

AAP leader Raghav Chadha changes X bio to ‘Suspended Member of Parliament’

Says was suspended for asking tough questions that left the ...

The Tribune Exclusive: 6,277 Agniveers of first batch stuck sans police verification

6,277 Agniveers of first batch stuck sans police verification


Cities

View All

9,100 ltr lahan, 210 ltr illicit liquor seized in police raid

9,100 ltr lahan, 210 ltr illicit liquor seized in police raid

Roadways contractual staff hold gate rally in Tarn Taran

Elderly couple found dead at Batala village

BRTS crisis: Government lacks will to operate public transport in city

In broad daylight, youth shot dead at Banke Bihari wali gali

Home guard’s weapon snatched in Bathinda, 3 held

Home guard's weapon snatched in Bathinda, 3 held

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav opens 2 police stations in Bathinda

Shifting of meters outside Sector 8 houses in limbo

Chandigarh: Shifting of meters outside Sector 8 houses in limbo

Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later

Chandigarh to go ahead with MD/MS counselling with new criteria

Girl held on charge of father’s murder in Chandigarh's Kishangarh

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking eyes more revenue by boosting online bookings

Enough proof to put outgoing chief on trial: Delhi cops to court

Enough proof to put outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on trial: Delhi cops to court

Jagdish Tytler given 10 days for papers' scrutiny in Pul Bangash killings case related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots

28 kids fall sick after gas leak in Delhi

Delhi Govt to hold energy audit of its buildings

Robbers’ gang busted, five held

Finally, first breach in Beas river plugged after 21 days

Sultanpur Lodhi: Finally, first breach in Beas river plugged after 21 days

Punjabi singer Singga booked for promoting gun culture

Dr Barjinder Singh Hamdard skips Punjab Vigilance Bureau summons

'Women-friendly' liquor studio in Jalandhar draws ire

Buy specially-designed envelopes, boxes for Rakhi at post offices in district

Resolve civic woes: Ludhiana residents to MC

Resolve civic woes: Ludhiana residents to MC

Cop among three booked for taking bribe from woman

12 cell phones seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

8 months on, man who killed his son nabbed

Posing as CIA officials, two ‘extort’ Rs 50K from cab driver

Varsity sees multiple break-ins in week, forms probe panel

Varsity sees multiple break-ins in week, forms probe panel

Cops attach drug peddler’s property worth Rs 15 lakh

Transformer commissioned in record time

Urban Estate residents seek anti-flood measures, relief

Fatehgarh Sahib DC to hoist Tricolour