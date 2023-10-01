 Friend, mentor and an inspiration : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Friend, mentor and an inspiration

Friend, mentor and an inspiration

Father of the Green Revolution, Dr Swaminathan also pioneered research

Friend, mentor and an inspiration

(From left) Dr Gurdev Singh Khush, Nobel laureate Dr Norman Borlaug and Dr MS Swaminathan. File photo



Gurdev Singh Khush

My association with Dr MS Swaminathan goes back more than five decades. I first met him in 1971 when he’d come to visit the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in the Philippines where I was a scientist. It was, however, during his tenure as Director General of the IRRI from 1982-1988 that I got an opportunity to closely interact with him. I was already heading the Department of Plant Breeding when he joined the IRRI. Since his doctorate too was in the field of genetics, like me, he took personal interest in my rice research. We would often sit together and discuss how agricultural scientists and geneticists can help end food scarcity. During one of my interactions with him, he suggested, “Let’s work on improving the production of basmati rice.” At that time, basmati was quite popular but the yield was very poor. After his advice, I told my colleagues to focus the research on coming up with a high-yielding variety of basmati rice. Our research was a success. It led to India becoming the largest exporter of basmati rice in the world.

I’m lucky that I got a few opportunities to be a part of the meetings that included both leading agronomists, Dr Norman Borlaug and Dr Swaminathan. In those thought-provoking meetings, we looked at how the immense possibilities in our fields could be fully explored. Discussions would focus on which aspects needed more intensive research to improve the quantity and quality of the yield.

With Dr Swaminathan heading the IRRI, there was never an issue over the release of funds for research purposes. He never discouraged any scientist. From the seniormost scientist to the juniormost support staff, he brought out the best in everyone. He was humble to the core. His man-management skills were excellent. Never once in his six years at the rice institute did I see him losing patience. We were three to four Indian scientists working at the IRRI at that time and it was a matter of pride for us to be working under him. He was highly respected and loved by Filipino scientists as well as their government.

His major contribution in bringing about the Green Revolution in India lies in convincing the Indian government, especially leaders like C Subramaniam, besides Indira Gandhi, to import large quantities of high-yielding seed varieties of wheat and rice that could adapt themselves to Indian conditions. With the help of extension centres like Krishi Vigyan Kendras, besides agricultural colleges and universities in the country, he introduced the farmers to high-quality grains and seeds, besides better technology.

It generally takes four to five years for new seeds to reach farmers but with his able guidance and persistence, these high-yielding varieties reached the farmers within two to three years. From being food-deficit in the 1960s when the country was importing more than 10 million tonnes of foodgrains every year, India started producing 17 million tonnes. All this within a span of three years. More production and exports meant more income and prosperity for the farmers and a better standard of living.

The success of the Green Revolution also gave an impetus to the field of genetics and research initiatives in the country. He was successful in fulfilling his mission of making India not just self-sufficient in the production of foodgrains, but also creating a name for itself in the field of agricultural development.

It was a matter of pride and joy for us that our research was helping the world overcome food shortage.

Whenever I would come to India, I would go to Chennai to meet him. When I shared my autobiography with him, he told me to come to India to discuss it and hold seminars. This was just before Covid-19 came knocking. I missed the opportunity to meet him. Later, his health became fragile. In his death, the country has lost a great visionary and a leader par excellence. I have lost a friend and mentor. I will cherish forever the special bond we shared.

— The writer is a renowned geneticist and plant breeder

(As told to Seema Sachdeva)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

2
Punjab

Sikh granthi makes history, offers prayers to start proceedings of US House of Representatives

3
Punjab

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

4
Bathinda

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab's Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

5
Punjab

SAD leader Jarnail Singh Wahid, wife, son arrested by Vigilance Bureau from home

6
Punjab

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira produced before Jalalabad court, sent to jail

7
Amritsar

Farmers in Amritsar continue Rail Roko agitation on day 3

8
Diaspora

India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara

9
Diaspora

Sikh restaurant owner's car reportedly shot at, vandalised in London by alleged Khalistan supporters

10
Business

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...

Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara

Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara

High Commission reports matter to police

RBI extends deadline for exchange of ~2K notes till October 7

RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7

96% of notes back with banks

After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM

After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM

NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case

Monsoon ‘normal’ in country; below par in Punjab, Haryana

Monsoon 'normal' in country; below par in Punjab, Haryana


Cities

View All

Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest ends

Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest ends

Amritsar MC collects over Rs 27 cr property tax till Sept 30

Ward watch: Residents decry contaminated water supply, bad roads

Finance firm staffer robbed of cash in Amritsar, 1 held

Kapurthala man held for extortion bid

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Stray Canine Menace: UT dog bite cases till Aug raise concerns, cross 2 years’ count

Stray Canine Menace: UT dog bite cases till Aug raise concerns, cross 2 years’ count

Speeding auto claims Mohali dentist’s life

UT to stop diesel bus registration from mid-October for this fiscal

Arun tipped to be chief of right to service panel

Unable to pay bribe, Kharar boy hangs self

45 lakh tonne waste at Bhalswa dump to be reduced by May, says Arvind Kejriwal

45 lakh tonne waste at Bhalswa dump to be reduced by May, says Arvind Kejriwal

5 ad hoc teachers at Indraprastha college ‘displaced’

Two robbed of Rs 17 lakh in Delhi

Doctor attacked with knife in Delhi

Woman’s murder case solved, grandson held

Woman’s murder case solved, grandson held

6 held for looting truck loaded with iron rods

Paddy procurement begins today, 10.50L MT target fixed in district

YAD holds ‘Youth Milni’ to boost workers’ morale in Tarn Taran

Wahid Sandhar Sugar Mills deceived over 600 farmers, reveals VB probe

Work begins to build four bridges over Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana at Rs 17 crore

Work begins to build four bridges over Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana at Rs 17 crore

Administration all set to begin paddy procurement from today

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmer unions to observe ‘black day’ on October 3 to seek justice for victims

Farmers' protest disrupts railway services for 3rd day

Begowal residents hold protest; demand reconstruction, repair of roads at earliest

500-MT paddy arrives in Sirhind market

500-MT paddy arrives in Sirhind market

Judges interact with jail inmates

After education, health infra to get boost: Jouramajra

Students pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri